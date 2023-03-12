All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|10
|.697
|Mass.-Lowell
|11
|5
|.688
|26
|8
|.765
|New Hampshire
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|15
|.500
|Bryant
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Maine
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|NJIT
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|23
|.233
|Albany (NY)
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|23
|.258
Saturday's Games
Vermont 72, Mass.-Lowell 59
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|17
|1
|.944
|31
|2
|.939
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|8
|.758
|Tulane
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Cincinnati
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|12
|.636
|Temple
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|16
|.500
|Wichita St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|14
|.563
|South Florida
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|East Carolina
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|17
|.485
|SMU
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|Tulsa
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|25
|.167
Saturday's Games
Houston 69, Cincinnati 48
Memphis 94, Tulane 54
Sunday's Games
Memphis vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:15 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|7
|.788
|Fordham
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|8
|.758
|Dayton
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|11
|.667
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|12
|.636
|George Mason
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|13
|.606
|Duquesne
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|George Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|16
|.500
|Davidson
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|16
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Richmond
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|18
|.455
|La Salle
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|19
|.441
|UMass
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|Rhode Island
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
|Loyola Chicago
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|21
|.323
Saturday's Games
VCU 90, Saint Louis 78
Dayton 78, Fordham 68
Sunday's Games
Dayton vs. VCU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|7
|.781
|Virginia
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|7
|.781
|Duke
|14
|6
|.700
|26
|8
|.765
|Clemson
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|10
|.697
|Pittsburgh
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|11
|.667
|NC State
|12
|8
|.600
|23
|10
|.697
|North Carolina
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|13
|.606
|Wake Forest
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|Syracuse
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Boston College
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|17
|.485
|Virginia Tech
|8
|12
|.400
|19
|14
|.576
|Florida St.
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|23
|.281
|Georgia Tech
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|18
|.455
|Notre Dame
|3
|17
|.150
|11
|21
|.344
|Louisville
|2
|18
|.100
|4
|28
|.125
Saturday's Games
Duke 59, Virginia 49
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kennesaw St.
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|8
|.765
|Liberty
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|8
|.765
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|Stetson
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Lipscomb
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|13
|.606
|North Alabama
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Bellarmine
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|18
|.455
|North Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Queens (NC)
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
|Austin Peay
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|22
|.290
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|13
|5
|.722
|27
|7
|.794
|Texas
|12
|6
|.667
|26
|8
|.765
|Kansas St.
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|9
|.719
|Baylor
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|10
|.688
|TCU
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|12
|.636
|Iowa St.
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|15
|.545
|West Virginia
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|14
|.576
|Texas Tech
|5
|13
|.278
|16
|16
|.500
|Oklahoma
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|17
|.469
Saturday's Games
Texas 76, Kansas 56
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|17
|3
|.850
|28
|6
|.824
|Xavier
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|9
|.735
|Creighton
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|12
|.636
|UConn
|13
|7
|.650
|25
|8
|.758
|Providence
|13
|7
|.650
|21
|11
|.656
|Seton Hall
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Villanova
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|16
|.515
|St. John's
|7
|13
|.350
|18
|15
|.545
|Butler
|6
|14
|.300
|14
|18
|.438
|DePaul
|3
|17
|.150
|10
|23
|.303
|Georgetown
|2
|18
|.100
|7
|25
|.219
Saturday's Games
Marquette 65, Xavier 51
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|2
|.889
|22
|10
|.688
|Montana St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|9
|.735
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|15
|.545
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|14
|.548
|Idaho St.
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|21
|.344
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|Portland St.
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|19
|.387
|N. Colorado
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|20
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|23
|.343
|Idaho
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|22
|.313
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|7
|.794
|Longwood
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|12
|.625
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|14
|.576
|SC-Upstate
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Winthrop
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|17
|.469
|Campbell
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|18
|.471
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Charleston Southern
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|27
|.156
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|15
|5
|.750
|28
|5
|.848
|Indiana
|12
|8
|.600
|22
|11
|.667
|Northwestern
|12
|8
|.600
|21
|11
|.656
|Michigan St.
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|12
|.613
|Maryland
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|12
|.636
|Illinois
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|12
|.625
|Iowa
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|13
|.594
|Michigan
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|Penn St.
|10
|10
|.500
|22
|12
|.647
|Rutgers
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|Wisconsin
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|14
|.548
|Nebraska
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|16
|.500
|Ohio St.
|5
|15
|.250
|16
|19
|.457
|Minnesota
|2
|17
|.105
|9
|22
|.290
Saturday's Games
Purdue 80, Ohio St. 66
Penn St. 77, Indiana 73
Sunday's Games
Penn St. vs. Purdue at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|15
|5
|.750
|27
|7
|.794
|UC Irvine
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|11
|.676
|UC Riverside
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|12
|.647
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|Hawaii
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|11
|.667
|UC Davis
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|14
|.563
|Long Beach St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|16
|.515
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|22
|.333
|UC San Diego
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|CS Northridge
|4
|16
|.200
|7
|25
|.219
|Cal Poly
|1
|18
|.053
|8
|25
|.242
Saturday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
