All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|SE Missouri
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|UT Martin
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Morehead St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|S. Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|E. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|UALR
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
Thursday's Games
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UALR, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Arizona St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Washington St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|11
|.389
|Stanford
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
Oregon 87, California 58
Thursday's Games
Southern Cal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCLA at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|Lehigh
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|8
|.556
|Army
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|American
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Lafayette
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|14
|.300
|Holy Cross
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Navy
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Boston U.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Bucknell
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell 68, Army 66
Lafayette 70, American 59
Colgate 77, Holy Cross 71
Navy 63, Boston U. 45
Saturday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
American at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Texas A&M
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Auburn
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Georgia
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Missouri
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Kentucky
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Vanderbilt
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Arkansas
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|LSU
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Auburn 67, LSU 49
Texas A&M 54, Florida 52
Missouri 79, Arkansas 76
Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Arkansas, Noon
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|8
|.579
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|W. Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Chattanooga
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Wofford
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|ETSU
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Mercer
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|VMI
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
Wednesday's Games
Furman 77, Chattanooga 69
Samford 69, ETSU 59
W. Carolina 76, Wofford 71
Thursday's Games
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|SE Louisiana
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Houston Christian
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Lamar
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|Incarnate Word
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Thursday's Games
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Nicholls at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|9
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|10
|.412
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|13
|.278
|Jackson St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|14
|.222
|Prairie View
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida A&M
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|Texas Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|MVSU
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|11
|.421
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|UMKC
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|W. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Omaha
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Denver
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|North Dakota
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Thursday's Games
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Omaha at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Omaha at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Southern Miss.
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Troy
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgia Southern
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|James Madison
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Appalachian St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Marshall at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|BYU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|5
|.750
|Pacific
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
|San Francisco
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|9
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Thursday's Games
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Pacific at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Portland, 6 p.m.
Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Grand Canyon
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Tarleton St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Cal Baptist
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|New Mexico St.
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Wednesday's Games
Utah Valley St. 84, Abilene Christian 54
Grand Canyon 89, Utah Tech 85
Thursday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
