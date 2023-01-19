All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville51.833145.737
SE Missouri42.667910.474
Tennessee Tech42.667811.421
UT Martin33.500118.579
Morehead St.33.500109.526
S. Indiana33.500109.526
E. Illinois33.500712.368
Tennessee St.24.333109.526
Lindenwood (Mo.)24.333712.368
UALR15.167514.263

Thursday's Games

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UALR, 8:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UALR, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA701.000162.889
Arizona St.61.857153.833
Southern Cal52.714135.722
Utah53.625127.632
Oregon53.625118.579
Arizona43.571153.833
Washington St.44.500910.474
Colorado35.375118.579
Washington35.375118.579
California26.250316.158
Oregon St.16.143711.389
Stanford07.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

Oregon 87, California 58

Thursday's Games

Southern Cal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCLA at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate701.000137.650
Lehigh52.714108.556
Army52.714119.550
American43.571126.667
Lafayette43.571614.300
Holy Cross34.429614.300
Navy25.286910.474
Boston U.25.286911.450
Loyola (Md.)25.286713.350
Bucknell16.143812.400

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell 68, Army 66

Lafayette 70, American 59

Colgate 77, Holy Cross 71

Navy 63, Boston U. 45

Saturday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

American at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama601.000162.889
Texas A&M501.000135.722
Auburn51.833153.833
Tennessee51.833153.833
Georgia32.600135.722
Missouri33.500144.778
Kentucky33.500126.667
Florida33.500108.556
Vanderbilt23.40099.500
South Carolina14.200810.444
Arkansas15.167126.667
LSU15.167126.667
Mississippi St.15.167126.667
Mississippi15.16799.500

Wednesday's Games

Auburn 67, LSU 49

Texas A&M 54, Florida 52

Missouri 79, Arkansas 76

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford701.000137.650
UNC-Greensboro51.833118.579
Furman52.714146.700
W. Carolina43.571119.550
Chattanooga34.429119.550
Wofford34.429119.550
ETSU34.429713.350
The Citadel24.333711.389
Mercer15.167811.421
VMI06.000514.263

Wednesday's Games

Furman 77, Chattanooga 69

Samford 69, ETSU 59

W. Carolina 76, Wofford 71

Thursday's Games

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC41.800117.611
SE Louisiana41.800108.556
Nicholls32.60089.471
New Orleans32.600610.375
Texas A&M Commerce32.600712.368
Houston Christian32.600612.333
Northwestern St.23.400108.556
McNeese St.23.400513.278
Lamar14.200513.278
Incarnate Word05.000612.333

Thursday's Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.501.00099.500
Alcorn St.41.800710.412
Ark.-Pine Bluff42.667811.421
Grambling St.32.600107.588
Alabama St.32.600513.278
Jackson St.32.600414.222
Prairie View33.500712.368
Alabama A&M23.400612.333
Bethune-Cookman23.400612.333
Florida A&M14.200313.188
Texas Southern15.167514.263
MVSU15.167218.100

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts601.000154.789
N. Dakota St.52.714811.421
S. Dakota St.42.66799.500
St. Thomas (MN)44.500138.619
South Dakota33.500810.444
UMKC33.500712.368
W. Illinois34.429108.556
Omaha34.429712.368
Denver25.286119.550
North Dakota06.000613.316

Thursday's Games

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Omaha at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Omaha at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall42.667154.789
Southern Miss.42.667154.789
Louisiana-Lafayette42.667144.778
Troy42.667127.632
Georgia Southern42.667118.579
Louisiana-Monroe42.667811.421
James Madison33.500127.632
Appalachian St.33.500109.526
Texas St.33.500109.526
Old Dominion24.333108.556
Georgia St.24.33399.500
Coastal Carolina24.33389.471
South Alabama24.333810.444
Arkansas St.15.167910.474

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Marshall at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga501.000163.842
Saint Mary's (Cal.)501.000164.800
BYU42.667147.667
Santa Clara32.600155.750
Pacific32.6001010.500
Loyola Marymount33.500137.650
San Diego24.333911.450
Portland14.200911.450
San Francisco15.167129.571
Pepperdine05.000712.368

Thursday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Pacific at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Portland, 6 p.m.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle501.000144.778
Utah Valley St.61.857155.750
S. Utah51.833136.684
Stephen F. Austin51.833136.684
Grand Canyon42.667136.684
Tarleton St.32.600108.556
Sam Houston St.33.500135.722
Cal Baptist33.500118.579
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.200108.556
Abilene Christian15.167910.474
Utah Tech15.167910.474
Texas-Arlington15.167613.316
New Mexico St.06.000711.389

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley St. 84, Abilene Christian 54

Grand Canyon 89, Utah Tech 85

Thursday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

