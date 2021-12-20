All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Sunday's Games
Tuesday's Games
Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Sunday's Games
Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80
St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, ppd.
Richmond 67, Old Dominion 61
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon
UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Crowley's Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Sunday's Games
Detroit 89, Cent. Michigan 75
Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74
Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60
Tuesday's Games
Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Sunday's Games
Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54
California 61, Dartmouth 55
Tuesday's Games
Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Kean at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66
Monday's Games
Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Gwynedd-Mercy at Rider, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Peter's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Sunday's Games
Detroit 89, Cent. Michigan 75
Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74
Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60
Southern U. 78, Kent St. 76
Monday's Games
Radford at Akron, ppd.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carlow at Bowling Green, Noon
SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon
Spalding at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Sunday's Games
Monday's Games
SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.
Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon
Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.
Drake 80, UT Martin 54
Monday's Games
Oakland City at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
Drake vs. Saint Louis at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Sunday's Games
Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46
SMU 90, New Mexico 72
Boise St. 88, Montana Tech 57
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Sunday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.
Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62
LIU 90, Army 65
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
St. Peter's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
UMBC at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Sunday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville 84, William Woods 29
Drake 80, UT Martin 54
Tuesday's Games
Campbellsville at Tennessee St., 1 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.