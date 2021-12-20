All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00092.818
Delaware00.00093.750
Towson00.00084.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00074.636
Hofstra00.00075.583
Northeastern00.00065.545
Drexel00.00055.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00055.500
Elon00.00039.250
William & Mary00.000111.083

Sunday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee00.00093.750
UAB00.00093.750
FIU00.00083.727
Louisiana Tech00.00083.727
North Texas00.00073.700
W. Kentucky00.00084.667
Rice00.00074.636
UTEP00.00064.600
FAU00.00075.583
Marshall00.00075.583
UTSA00.00065.545
Charlotte00.00055.500
Old Dominion00.00057.417
Southern Miss.00.00047.364

Sunday's Games

Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, ppd.

Richmond 67, Old Dominion 61

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon

UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Crowley's Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland201.00073.700
Youngstown St.201.00073.700
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
Detroit201.00047.364
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50037.300
Green Bay11.50028.200
Milwaukee11.50028.200
N. Kentucky02.00046.400
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
IUPUI02.00019.100
Robert Morris02.00019.100

Sunday's Games

Detroit 89, Cent. Michigan 75

Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74

Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60

Tuesday's Games

Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.00093.750
Harvard00.00074.636
Brown00.00085.615
Yale00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00037.300
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Sunday's Games

Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54

California 61, Dartmouth 55

Tuesday's Games

Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Kean at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Monmouth (NJ)201.000102.833
Iona201.00092.818
Fairfield201.00084.667
Manhattan11.50063.667
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50055.500
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara02.00056.455
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00039.250

Sunday's Games

UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66

Monday's Games

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy at Rider, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Peter's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00082.800
Akron00.00073.700
Toledo00.00073.700
Bowling Green00.00064.600
Buffalo00.00064.600
E. Michigan00.00055.500
Kent St.00.00055.500
Miami (Ohio)00.00055.500
Ball St.00.00046.400
W. Michigan00.00046.400
N. Illinois00.00037.300
Cent. Michigan00.000110.091

Sunday's Games

Detroit 89, Cent. Michigan 75

Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74

Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60

Southern U. 78, Kent St. 76

Monday's Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carlow at Bowling Green, Noon

SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon

Spalding at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00093.750
Howard00.00065.545
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00055.500
NC Central00.00067.462
SC State00.00058.385
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.00029.182
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Sunday's Games

Monday's Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon

Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.00084.667
S. Illinois101.00074.636
Illinois St.101.00075.583
Bradley101.00056.455
Missouri St.01.00084.667
Indiana St.01.00056.455
Valparaiso01.00056.455
N. Iowa01.00045.444
Evansville01.00048.333

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.

Drake 80, UT Martin 54

Monday's Games

Oakland City at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

Drake vs. Saint Louis at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.00091.900
Fresno St.00.00092.818
Air Force00.00073.700
San Diego St.00.00073.700
Boise St.00.00084.667
Utah St.00.00084.667
Nevada00.00064.600
San Jose St.00.00064.600
UNLV00.00075.583
New Mexico00.00066.500

Sunday's Games

Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46

SMU 90, New Mexico 72

Boise St. 88, Montana Tech 57

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00042.667
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00046.400
Bryant00.00047.364
Merrimack00.00048.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00048.333
Sacred Heart00.00048.333
LIU00.00037.300
St. Francis (NY)00.00038.273
CCSU00.00039.250
Fairleigh Dickinson00.000010.000

Sunday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.

Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62

LIU 90, Army 65

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

St. Peter's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

UMBC at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000101.909
Belmont00.000103.769
Morehead St.00.00075.583
SIU-Edwardsville00.00066.500
SE Missouri00.00057.417
Austin Peay00.00046.400
Tennessee St.00.00047.364
UT Martin00.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.00039.250
E. Illinois00.000210.167

Sunday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville 84, William Woods 29

Drake 80, UT Martin 54

Tuesday's Games

Campbellsville at Tennessee St., 1 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you