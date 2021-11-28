All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Southern Cal00.000601.000
UCLA00.00061.857
Colorado00.00051.833
Utah00.00051.833
Washington St.00.00051.833
Stanford00.00042.667
Washington00.00043.571
Oregon00.00033.500
California00.00024.333
Arizona St.00.00025.286
Oregon St.00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Penn St. 60, Oregon St. 45

UCLA 73, UNLV 51

Arizona 105, Sacramento St. 59

E. Washington 76, Washington St. 71

BYU 75, Utah 64

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00052.714
Army00.00042.667
Boston U.00.00043.571
Colgate00.00033.500
American U.00.00024.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00024.333
Holy Cross00.00025.286
Lafayette00.00014.200
Bucknell00.00015.167
Lehigh00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Army 65, Marist 61

Navy 67, Mount St. Mary's 40

New Hampshire 70, Holy Cross 55

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000701.000
Arkansas00.000501.000
Florida00.000501.000
Texas A&M00.00061.857
Alabama00.00051.833
Auburn00.00051.833
Kentucky00.00051.833
Mississippi St.00.00051.833
South Carolina00.00041.800
Tennessee00.00041.800
Vanderbilt00.00041.800
Mississippi00.00042.667
Missouri00.00033.500
Georgia00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

Mississippi St. 82, Richmond 71, OT

LSU 75, Wake Forest 61

Sunday's Games

Troy at Florida, Noon

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00051.833
Samford00.00051.833
UNC-Greensboro00.00062.750
ETSU00.00052.714
Furman00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
The Citadel00.00032.600
Mercer00.00034.429
VMI00.00034.429
W. Carolina00.00034.429

Saturday's Games

Samford 83, McNeese St. 75

Gardner-Webb 87, W. Carolina 59

Mercer 88, Milligan 49

Coll. of Charleston 68, Chattanooga 66

ETSU 92, Lees-McRae 74

Furman 87, SC-Upstate 77

UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 51

Sunday's Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit at VMI, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00051.833
Nicholls00.00053.625
McNeese St.00.00034.429
New Orleans00.00034.429
SE Louisiana00.00034.429
Houston Baptist00.00014.200
Northwestern St.00.00015.167
Incarnate Word00.00006.000

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 83, Incarnate Word 64

Samford 83, McNeese St. 75

Nicholls 87, Southwestern Christian 58

Texas A&M-CC 88, St. Mary's (TX) 73

Florida Gulf Coast 90, SE Louisiana 71

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00024.333
Alabama St.00.00025.286
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Grambling St.00.00014.200
Bethune-Cookman00.00015.167
Jackson St.00.00015.167
Alcorn St.00.00005.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00007.000
MVSU00.00003.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00006.000

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. 75, Louisiana-Lafayette 70

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00062.750
W. Illinois00.00052.714
N. Dakota St.00.00042.667
South Dakota00.00042.667
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
UMKC00.00033.500
Denver00.00035.375
North Dakota00.00024.333
Nebraska-Omaha00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Nebraska 83, South Dakota 70

W. Illinois 79, Miami (Ohio) 67

Utah Valley 77, Denver 68, OT

Morehead St. 70, UMKC 62

N. Dakota St. 90, Idaho 73

Sunday's Games

UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00052.714
Georgia Southern00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Texas State00.00042.667
Troy00.00042.667
Arkansas St.00.00032.600
UALR00.00043.571
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00033.500
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
Appalachian St.00.00034.429
Louisiana-Monroe00.00023.400
Texas-Arlington00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. 75, Louisiana-Lafayette 70

Rhode Island 94, Georgia St. 59

Utah St. 80, Texas-Arlington 61

Sunday's Games

Troy at Florida, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000801.000
BYU00.000601.000
Gonzaga00.00061.857
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00061.857
Portland00.00062.750
Santa Clara00.00052.714
Loyola Marymount00.00032.600
Pacific00.00043.571
San Diego00.00043.571
Pepperdine00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Portland 74, SE Missouri 68

Grand Canyon 59, Pepperdine 56

UC Irvine 69, Santa Clara 64

BYU 75, Utah 64

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00061.857
Seattle00.00061.857
Utah Valley00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00051.833
New Mexico St.00.00051.833
Stephen F. Austin00.00042.667
Rio Grande00.00043.571
Abilene Christian00.00022.500
Chicago St.00.00023.400
Sam Houston St.00.00024.333
Dixie St.00.00015.167
Tarleton St.00.00015.167
Lamar00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech 89, Lamar 57

Utah Valley 77, Denver 68, OT

Grand Canyon 59, Pepperdine 56

Abilene Christian 89, McMurry 54

Weber St. 87, Dixie St. 70

California Baptist 85, San Diego Christian 38

Seattle 81, St. Thomas (MN) 64

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

