All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Penn St. 60, Oregon St. 45
UCLA 73, UNLV 51
Arizona 105, Sacramento St. 59
E. Washington 76, Washington St. 71
BYU 75, Utah 64
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Army 65, Marist 61
Navy 67, Mount St. Mary's 40
New Hampshire 70, Holy Cross 55
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Siena at Army, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
Mississippi St. 82, Richmond 71, OT
LSU 75, Wake Forest 61
Sunday's Games
Troy at Florida, Noon
Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Saturday's Games
Samford 83, McNeese St. 75
Gardner-Webb 87, W. Carolina 59
Mercer 88, Milligan 49
Coll. of Charleston 68, Chattanooga 66
ETSU 92, Lees-McRae 74
Furman 87, SC-Upstate 77
UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 51
Sunday's Games
The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Clarks Summit at VMI, 7 p.m.
Mississippi College at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 83, Incarnate Word 64
Samford 83, McNeese St. 75
Nicholls 87, Southwestern Christian 58
Texas A&M-CC 88, St. Mary's (TX) 73
Florida Gulf Coast 90, SE Louisiana 71
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. 75, Louisiana-Lafayette 70
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon
Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Nebraska 83, South Dakota 70
W. Illinois 79, Miami (Ohio) 67
Utah Valley 77, Denver 68, OT
Morehead St. 70, UMKC 62
N. Dakota St. 90, Idaho 73
Sunday's Games
UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. 75, Louisiana-Lafayette 70
Rhode Island 94, Georgia St. 59
Utah St. 80, Texas-Arlington 61
Sunday's Games
Troy at Florida, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.
UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Portland 74, SE Missouri 68
Grand Canyon 59, Pepperdine 56
UC Irvine 69, Santa Clara 64
BYU 75, Utah 64
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech 89, Lamar 57
Utah Valley 77, Denver 68, OT
Grand Canyon 59, Pepperdine 56
Abilene Christian 89, McMurry 54
Weber St. 87, Dixie St. 70
California Baptist 85, San Diego Christian 38
Seattle 81, St. Thomas (MN) 64
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.