All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont1001.000184.818
Binghamton74.6361010.500
UMBC64.6001110.524
Stony Brook54.556139.591
Albany (NY)65.5451013.435
New Hampshire45.44499.500
Hartford34.429514.263
NJIT47.364912.429
Mass.-Lowell36.3331110.524
Maine110.091418.182

Saturday's Games

Vermont 78, Mass.-Lowell 67

Binghamton 69, Maine 60

Albany (NY) 71, Hartford 52

NJIT 65, Stony Brook 62

UMBC 88, New Hampshire 77

Monday's Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston801.000192.905
SMU72.778165.762
Temple63.667137.650
Tulane74.6361010.500
Cincinnati53.625156.714
Memphis64.600128.600
UCF56.455138.619
Wichita St.35.375128.600
East Carolina28.2001111.500
South Florida17.125614.300
Tulsa19.100714.333

Saturday's Games

Temple 67, Tulsa 58

Tulane 86, East Carolina 66

Wichita St. 72, SMU 57

Memphis 88, UCF 60

Sunday's Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson91.900193.864
Saint Louis72.778166.727
VCU73.700147.667
Dayton73.700158.652
Richmond64.600158.652
George Mason43.571119.550
St. Bonaventure44.500127.632
George Washington45.444813.381
Saint Joseph's46.4001011.476
Rhode Island36.333129.571
Fordham36.3331011.476
UMass36.3331011.476
La Salle28.200713.350
Duquesne17.125614.300

Saturday's Games

Saint Joseph's 72, Fordham 69

Davidson 78, George Washington 73

La Salle 83, George Mason 78

UMass 78, Rhode Island 67

Saint Louis 72, Dayton 61

VCU 71, Duquesne 62

Monday's Games

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke92.818193.864
Notre Dame93.750167.696
Wake Forest94.692195.792
Miami84.667167.696
North Carolina84.667167.696
Virginia85.615149.609
Florida St.66.500139.591
Syracuse66.5001211.522
Virginia Tech57.4171310.565
Louisville58.3851112.478
Clemson47.3641210.545
Boston College47.364912.429
Georgia Tech38.2731012.455
Pittsburgh39.250815.348
NC State310.2311014.417

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest 68, Florida St. 60

Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 64

Syracuse 92, Louisville 69

Notre Dame 69, NC State 57

Virginia 71, Miami 58

Duke 87, North Carolina 67

Virginia Tech 76, Pittsburgh 71

Monday's Games

Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.91.900167.696
Liberty81.889177.708
Bellarmine73.7001311.542
Jacksonville64.600148.636
Florida Gulf Coast55.500159.625
Kennesaw St.55.5001013.435
Cent. Arkansas45.444715.318
Stetson46.4001013.435
E. Kentucky37.3001113.458
Lipscomb37.3001015.400
North Florida37.300717.292
North Alabama28.200914.391

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 79, Stetson 75

North Florida 71, North Alabama 58

Jacksonville St. 64, Jacksonville 58

Florida Gulf Coast 77, Lipscomb 68

Kennesaw St. 75, Bellarmine 70

Liberty 91, E. Kentucky 84

Tuesday's Games

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas81.889193.864
Baylor73.700194.826
Texas Tech73.700185.783
Texas64.600176.739
TCU44.500155.750
Kansas St.46.4001210.545
Oklahoma St.46.4001111.500
Iowa St.37.300167.696
Oklahoma37.3001310.565
West Virginia27.222139.591

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma St. 64, Oklahoma 55

Texas 63, Iowa St. 41

Texas Tech 60, West Virginia 53

Kansas 83, Baylor 59

Kansas St. 75, TCU 63

Monday's Games

Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence91.900192.905
Villanova103.769176.739
Marquette84.667167.696
UConn64.600156.714
Xavier65.545166.727
Creighton55.500138.619
Seton Hall56.455147.667
St. John's56.455139.591
Butler48.3331112.478
DePaul29.1821110.524
Georgetown09.000614.300

Saturday's Games

St. John's 75, Butler 72

Villanova 85, UConn 74

DePaul 69, Xavier 65

Sunday's Games

Providence at Georgetown, Noon

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.112.846186.750
Montana St.92.818175.773
S. Utah92.818156.714
Montana84.667158.652
N. Colorado64.6001111.500
Portland St.67.462813.381
E. Washington57.4171112.478
N. Arizona47.364814.364
Idaho St.29.182416.200
Sacramento St.210.167613.316
Idaho210.167517.227

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado 74, N. Arizona 71

Idaho St. 86, Montana 63

Montana St. 78, Weber St. 57

S. Utah 84, E. Washington 72

Portland St. 73, Sacramento St. 65

Monday's Games

Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood901.000175.773
Winthrop82.800158.652
Gardner-Webb73.7001310.565
SC-Upstate73.7001012.455
Campbell64.600138.619
High Point45.4441013.435
UNC-Asheville46.4001211.522
NC A&T46.400915.375
Presbyterian36.3331113.458
Radford37.300715.318
Hampton27.222614.300
Charleston Southern19.100418.182

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb 69, NC A&T 62

Campbell 80, SC-Upstate 71

Presbyterian 78, Radford 70

Longwood 69, Charleston Southern 67

Winthrop 69, Hampton 57

High Point 91, UNC-Asheville 83, OT

Monday's Games

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois102.833175.773
Purdue93.750203.870
Wisconsin93.750184.818
Michigan St.83.727175.773
Ohio St.63.667135.722
Indiana75.583166.727
Rutgers75.583139.591
Michigan55.500119.550
Iowa46.400147.667
Penn St.47.364910.474
Northwestern48.3331110.524
Maryland38.2731111.500
Minnesota28.200118.579
Nebraska012.000617.261

Saturday's Games

Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Purdue 82, Michigan 76

Rutgers 84, Michigan St. 63

Wisconsin 51, Penn St. 49

Sunday's Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 4:31 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton71.875146.700
Long Beach St.71.875129.571
Hawaii62.750117.611
UC Riverside53.625127.632
UC Irvine53.625107.588
UC Davis33.500107.588
UC Santa Barbara14.20099.500
CS Bakersfield16.143611.353
Cal Poly17.125515.250
CS Northridge17.125516.238
UC San Diego00.0001012.455

Saturday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 48

Long Beach St. 78, Cal Poly 65

UC Davis 68, Hawaii 65

UC Irvine 75, CS Northridge 70

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, CS Bakersfield 61

Tuesday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

