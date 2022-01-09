All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.
Washington St. 77, Utah 61
UCLA 60, California 52
Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.
Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Army
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Lehigh
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|11
|.267
|Boston U.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Monday's Games
Army at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Boston U. at American, 7 p.m.
Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|LSU
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|1
|.933
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Alabama
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
South Carolina 72, Vanderbilt 70
Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81
Missouri 92, Alabama 86
Kentucky 92, Georgia 77
LSU 79, Tennessee 67
Auburn 85, Florida 73
Mississippi 82, Mississippi St. 72
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Furman
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Mercer
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Wofford
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|ETSU
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 72, VMI 56
Samford 85, W. Carolina 60
Chattanooga 85, The Citadel 67
Wofford 68, ETSU 57
Furman 81, Mercer 66
Monday's Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 60, Houston Baptist 50
New Orleans 80, Northwestern St. 79
Texas A&M-CC 67, McNeese St. 54
SE Louisiana 77, Nicholls 72
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|8
|.333
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|10
|.231
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|12
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|11
|.214
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|13
|.188
|MVSU
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|12
|.077
|Prairie View
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|12
|.077
|Florida A&M
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Jackson St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. 68, Bethune-Cookman 66
Southern U. 80, Florida A&M 66
Alcorn St. 78, Alabama A&M 71
Alabama St. 72, Jackson St. 57
MVSU 84, Prairie View 82, OT
Texas Southern 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71
Monday's Games
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Omaha
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 67
Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 86
Denver 93, North Dakota 74
S. Dakota St. 84, South Dakota 65
Monday's Games
South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baptist Bible Patriots at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern 74, Texas-Arlington 73, OT
Arkansas St. 90, Louisiana-Monroe 83
Troy 68, Appalachian St. 53
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, ppd.
San Francisco 88, San Diego 73
Gonzaga 117, Pepperdine 83
BYU 52, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 43
Monday's Games
San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Tarleton St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Chicago St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. 58, Cal Baptist 56
Grand Canyon 2, Lamar 0
Utah Valley St. 79, Dixie St. 71
Sam Houston St. 65, Abilene Christian 63
Tarleton St. 77, Stephen F. Austin 71, OT
New Mexico St. 85, Texas Rio Grande Valley 73
Tuesday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.