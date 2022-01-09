All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal301.0001301.000
Arizona201.000121.923
UCLA201.000101.909
Colorado21.667103.769
Washington St.22.50096.600
Stanford11.50084.667
Washington11.50066.500
California23.40097.563
Oregon12.33386.571
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Utah15.16788.500

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington St. 77, Utah 61

UCLA 60, California 52

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy301.000104.714
Army301.00096.600
Loyola (Md.)21.66786.571
Lehigh21.667411.267
Boston U.12.333106.625
Holy Cross12.333312.200
American01.00049.308
Colgate01.000410.286
Lafayette01.00039.250
Bucknell03.000312.200

Monday's Games

Army at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Boston U. at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn301.000141.933
Texas A&M201.000132.867
LSU21.667141.933
Kentucky21.667123.800
Alabama21.667114.733
Mississippi St.11.500104.714
South Carolina11.500104.714
Mississippi11.50095.643
Vanderbilt11.50095.643
Missouri11.50077.500
Tennessee12.333104.714
Arkansas03.000105.667
Florida02.00095.643
Georgia02.000510.333

Saturday's Games

South Carolina 72, Vanderbilt 70

Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81

Missouri 92, Alabama 86

Kentucky 92, Georgia 77

LSU 79, Tennessee 67

Auburn 85, Florida 73

Mississippi 82, Mississippi St. 72

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga301.000133.813
Furman31.750116.647
VMI22.50097.563
UNC-Greensboro11.50095.643
Mercer11.50087.533
W. Carolina11.50078.467
Samford12.333114.733
Wofford12.33396.600
ETSU12.33397.563
The Citadel02.00067.462

Saturday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 72, VMI 56

Samford 85, W. Carolina 60

Chattanooga 85, The Citadel 67

Wofford 68, ETSU 57

Furman 81, Mercer 66

Monday's Games

W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000134.765
Nicholls00.000107.588
SE Louisiana00.00079.438
New Orleans00.00068.429
McNeese St.00.000511.313
Houston Baptist00.00049.308
Incarnate Word00.000413.235
Northwestern St.00.000413.235

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 60, Houston Baptist 50

New Orleans 80, Northwestern St. 79

Texas A&M-CC 67, McNeese St. 54

SE Louisiana 77, Nicholls 72

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.201.000311.214
Southern U.21.66788.500
Texas Southern21.66748.333
Grambling St.21.667511.313
Alabama A&M21.667310.231
Alabama St.21.667312.200
Bethune-Cookman11.500311.214
Ark.-Pine Bluff12.333313.188
MVSU12.333112.077
Prairie View12.333112.077
Florida A&M02.000211.154
Jackson St.02.000211.154

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. 68, Bethune-Cookman 66

Southern U. 80, Florida A&M 66

Alcorn St. 78, Alabama A&M 71

Alabama St. 72, Jackson St. 57

MVSU 84, Prairie View 82, OT

Texas Southern 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

Monday's Games

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.401.000134.765
Oral Roberts51.833116.647
N. Dakota St.21.667105.667
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
Denver22.500611.353
UMKC11.50066.500
Omaha23.400313.188
W. Illinois13.250106.625
South Dakota03.00077.500
North Dakota03.000412.250

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 67

Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 86

Denver 93, North Dakota 74

S. Dakota St. 84, South Dakota 65

Monday's Games

South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baptist Bible Patriots at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette301.00085.615
Troy31.750125.706
Texas-Arlington31.75078.467
Arkansas St.21.667114.733
Appalachian St.22.50089.471
UALR11.50068.429
Coastal Carolina12.33396.600
Georgia Southern12.33386.571
Louisiana-Monroe13.25097.563
Texas St.01.00094.692
South Alabama02.000105.667
Georgia St.01.00066.500

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern 74, Texas-Arlington 73, OT

Arkansas St. 90, Louisiana-Monroe 83

Troy 68, Appalachian St. 53

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU201.000143.824
San Francisco101.000142.875
Gonzaga101.000122.857
Saint Mary's (Cal.)01.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego01.00077.500
Pepperdine01.000610.375
Pacific01.000510.333

Saturday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, ppd.

San Francisco 88, San Diego 73

Gonzaga 117, Pepperdine 83

BYU 52, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 43

Monday's Games

San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.301.000142.875
Grand Canyon301.000132.867
Seattle101.000104.714
Sam Houston St.31.75089.471
Tarleton St.31.75089.471
Utah Valley St.21.667114.733
Abilene Christian22.500114.733
Stephen F. Austin11.50095.643
Chicago St.13.250512.294
Cal Baptist01.000104.714
Dixie St.03.00079.438
Texas Rio Grande Valley03.000510.333
Lamar03.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. 58, Cal Baptist 56

Grand Canyon 2, Lamar 0

Utah Valley St. 79, Dixie St. 71

Sam Houston St. 65, Abilene Christian 63

Tarleton St. 77, Stephen F. Austin 71, OT

New Mexico St. 85, Texas Rio Grande Valley 73

Tuesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

