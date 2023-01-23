All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston901.000211.955
Towson62.750147.667
Hofstra62.750138.619
Drexel62.750128.600
UNC-Wilmington63.667166.727
NC A&T54.5561012.455
Northeastern44.500811.421
Stony Brook34.429713.350
Delaware35.3751110.524
William & Mary35.375813.381
Hampton17.125416.200
Elon07.000218.100
Monmouth (NJ)07.000119.050

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU901.000191.950
North Texas73.700165.762
Middle Tennessee63.667137.650
Rice53.625145.737
Charlotte45.444137.650
UAB45.444137.650
Louisiana Tech45.444119.550
UTEP45.444119.550
W. Kentucky36.333119.550
FIU36.333911.450
UTSA19.100714.333

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee82.800146.700
N. Kentucky82.800138.619
Youngstown St.73.700156.714
Cleveland St.73.700129.571
Oakland63.667812.400
Fort Wayne55.500138.619
Detroit45.444812.400
Wright St.46.4001110.524
Robert Morris46.400912.429
Green Bay19.100219.095
IUPUI010.000318.143

Monday's Games

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000416.200
Hartford00.000416.200

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833145.737
Cornell42.667145.737
Yale33.500136.684
Harvard33.500128.600
Brown33.500109.526
Dartmouth33.500713.350
Penn24.333911.450
Columbia15.167615.286

Monday's Games

Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena72.778137.650
Iona62.750136.684
Quinnipiac63.667155.750
Rider63.66799.500
Fairfield54.556910.474
Niagara55.500109.526
Manhattan45.444612.333
Marist36.333711.389
Mount St. Mary's36.333713.350
Canisius37.300514.263
St. Peter's38.273812.400

Sunday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 59, Marist 55

Quinnipiac 87, Canisius 82

Rider 67, Manhattan 65

Fairfield 62, Siena 52

Niagara 59, St. Peter's 57

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.601.000163.842
Akron51.833136.684
Ball St.42.667136.684
Toledo42.667136.684
Bowling Green33.500910.474
Buffalo33.500910.474
N. Illinois33.500712.368
Ohio24.333109.526
Cent. Michigan24.333712.368
W. Michigan24.333613.316
Miami (Ohio)15.167712.368
E. Michigan15.167415.211

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.31.750136.684
Md.-Eastern Shore31.750108.556
NC Central31.750108.556
Morgan St.31.750109.526
Howard31.7501110.524
Coppin St.13.250615.286
SC State04.000317.150
Delaware St.04.000116.059

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois82.800165.762
Belmont82.800156.714
N. Iowa73.700119.550
Drake64.600156.714
Bradley64.600138.619
Indiana St.64.600138.619
Murray St.64.600119.550
Missouri St.64.6001010.500
Valparaiso37.300912.429
Illinois St.37.300813.381
Ill.-Chicago19.100912.429
Evansville010.000417.190

Tuesday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.61.857154.789
New Mexico52.714182.900
Utah St.52.714164.800
Boise St.52.714155.750
Nevada52.714155.750
Air Force34.429128.600
San Jose St.34.429128.600
Fresno St.34.429711.389
Colorado St.26.2501011.476
UNLV16.143127.632
Wyoming16.143613.316

Monday's Games

New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (Pa.)51.833811.421
Fairleigh Dickinson52.7141210.545
Stonehill53.625913.409
Wagner43.571117.611
Sacred Heart43.5711111.500
Merrimack43.571615.286
CCSU34.429516.238
St. Francis (NY)25.286911.450
LIU08.000218.100

Sunday's Games

CCSU 58, LIU 42

Merrimack 63, St. Francis (NY) 55

Wagner 68, Sacred Heart 58

Stonehill 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.

