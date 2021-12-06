All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.000801.000
UCLA201.00081.889
Arizona101.000701.000
Utah11.50062.750
Washington St.11.50062.750
Colorado11.50063.667
California11.50045.444
Arizona St.11.50036.333
Stanford01.00043.571
Oregon01.00054.556
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Sunday's Games

UCLA 2, Washington 0

Arizona 90, Oregon St. 65

Utah 66, California 58

Arizona St. 69, Oregon 67, OT

Tuesday's Games

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00062.750
Boston U.00.00073.700
Loyola (Md.)00.00054.556
Army00.00044.500
Colgate00.00035.375
Lafayette00.00026.250
American U.00.00027.222
Bucknell00.00027.222
Holy Cross00.00027.222
Lehigh00.00018.111

Sunday's Games

NJIT 90, Lafayette 86, 2OT

Monday's Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SUNY-Purchase at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000801.000
LSU00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Auburn00.00071.875
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Florida00.00061.857
Kentucky00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00062.750
Mississippi St.00.00062.750
South Carolina00.00062.750
Vanderbilt00.00052.714
Missouri00.00044.500
Georgia00.00035.375

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 81, Mississippi St. 76

South Carolina 80, Georgetown 67

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00071.875
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Furman00.00062.750
Samford00.00062.750
ETSU00.00063.667
Wofford00.00063.667
VMI00.00064.600
The Citadel00.00043.571
Mercer00.00054.556
W. Carolina00.00054.556

Sunday's Games

Wofford 88, Kennesaw St. 62

Belmont 85, Samford 73

VMI 89, Seattle 82

Chattanooga 85, Lipscomb 64

Monday's Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00071.875
Nicholls00.00053.625
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
McNeese St.00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00036.333
Houston Baptist00.00025.286
Incarnate Word00.00018.111
Northwestern St.00.00018.111

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana 72, Troy 68

Tuesday's Games

Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00035.375
Grambling St.00.00036.333
Florida A&M00.00024.333
Jackson St.00.00026.250
Alabama St.00.00027.222
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00016.143
Bethune-Cookman00.00017.125
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00019.100
MVSU00.00006.000
Prairie View00.00008.000
Texas Southern00.00007.000

Sunday's Games

UCF 81, Bethune-Cookman 45

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00082.800
W. Illinois00.00082.800
N. Dakota St.00.00053.625
South Dakota00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00054.556
UMKC00.00044.500
North Dakota00.00036.333
Denver00.00037.300
Nebraska-Omaha00.00017.125

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois 97, Cent. Michigan 70

Texas State 71, Denver 58

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Texas State00.00062.750
Arkansas St.00.00052.714
Coastal Carolina00.00042.667
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
Troy00.00054.556
Louisiana-Monroe00.00044.500
UALR00.00045.444
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Texas State 71, Denver 58

SE Louisiana 72, Troy 68

Monday's Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000901.000
BYU00.00071.875
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00072.778
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00063.667
Loyola Marymount00.00053.625
San Diego00.00055.500
Pacific00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00028.200

Sunday's Games

San Diego 52, Cal Poly 51

Monday's Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.00081.889
California Baptist00.00071.875
Utah Valley00.00071.875
Seattle00.00072.778
Stephen F. Austin00.00072.778
New Mexico St.00.00062.750
Abilene Christian00.00052.714
Dixie St.00.00045.444
Rio Grande00.00045.444
Chicago St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Lamar00.00027.222
Tarleton St.00.00017.125

Sunday's Games

Lamar 67, Our Lady of the Lake 64

VMI 89, Seattle 82

Charleston Southern 59, Tarleton St. 57

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.

