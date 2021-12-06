All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
UCLA 2, Washington 0
Arizona 90, Oregon St. 65
Utah 66, California 58
Arizona St. 69, Oregon 67, OT
Tuesday's Games
E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
NJIT 90, Lafayette 86, 2OT
Monday's Games
Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SUNY-Purchase at Army, 6 p.m.
Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 81, Mississippi St. 76
South Carolina 80, Georgetown 67
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
Sunday's Games
Wofford 88, Kennesaw St. 62
Belmont 85, Samford 73
VMI 89, Seattle 82
Chattanooga 85, Lipscomb 64
Monday's Games
Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana 72, Troy 68
Tuesday's Games
Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Sunday's Games
UCF 81, Bethune-Cookman 45
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Sunday's Games
W. Illinois 97, Cent. Michigan 70
Texas State 71, Denver 58
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
Texas State 71, Denver 58
SE Louisiana 72, Troy 68
Monday's Games
Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Sunday's Games
San Diego 52, Cal Poly 51
Monday's Games
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Sunday's Games
Lamar 67, Our Lady of the Lake 64
VMI 89, Seattle 82
Charleston Southern 59, Tarleton St. 57
Monday's Games
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.