AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UMBC00.00052.714
Vermont00.00063.667
Mass.-Lowell00.00053.625
New Hampshire00.00032.600
NJIT00.00043.571
Stony Brook00.00033.500
Binghamton00.00024.333
Maine00.00024.333
Albany (NY)00.00016.143
Hartford00.00007.000

Thursday's Games

NJIT 76, Saint Elizabeth 43

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00061.857
Wichita St.00.00061.857
Cincinnati00.00062.750
East Carolina00.00062.750
Memphis00.00052.714
SMU00.00063.667
UCF00.00042.667
Temple00.00043.571
Tulsa00.00043.571
South Florida00.00033.500
Tulane00.00025.286

Friday's Games

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis00.00071.875
St. Bonaventure00.00061.857
Rhode Island00.00062.750
Davidson00.00052.714
Fordham00.00063.667
Dayton00.00053.625
UMass00.00053.625
Saint Joseph's00.00043.571
George Mason00.00044.500
Richmond00.00044.500
VCU00.00034.429
Duquesne00.00035.375
La Salle00.00024.333
George Washington00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Saint Joseph's at Villanova, Noon

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.00071.875
Wake Forest00.00071.875
NC State00.00061.857
Virginia Tech00.00062.750
Florida St.00.00052.714
Georgia Tech00.00052.714
Louisville00.00052.714
North Carolina00.00052.714
Boston College00.00053.625
Clemson00.00053.625
Miami00.00053.625
Virginia00.00053.625
Syracuse00.00043.571
Notre Dame00.00033.500
Pittsburgh00.00025.286

Friday's Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Clemson at Miami, Noon

Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00042.667
E. Kentucky00.00053.625
Lipscomb00.00053.625
Liberty00.00043.571
North Alabama00.00043.571
Jacksonville St.00.00033.500
Kennesaw St.00.00035.375
Stetson00.00024.333
Bellarmine00.00026.250
North Florida00.00027.222
Cent. Arkansas00.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Liberty 66, Missouri 45

North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57

Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65

Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000701.000
Iowa St.00.000701.000
Oklahoma00.00071.875
TCU00.00061.857
Texas Tech00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00061.857
Kansas00.00051.833
Texas00.00051.833
Oklahoma St.00.00062.750
Kansas St.00.00042.667

Thursday's Games

TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63

Friday's Games

Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
DePaul00.000601.000
Creighton00.00071.875
Marquette00.00071.875
Providence00.00071.875
UConn00.00071.875
Seton Hall00.00061.857
Xavier00.00061.857
St. John's00.00051.833
Villanova00.00052.714
Butler00.00053.625
Georgetown00.00033.500

Friday's Games

Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon

Saint Joseph's at Villanova, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.101.000701.000
Montana101.00053.625
S. Utah101.00043.571
Portland St.101.00033.500
N. Colorado101.00045.444
Montana St.01.00044.500
E. Washington01.00034.429
Sacramento St.01.00034.429
N. Arizona01.00035.375
Idaho00.00016.143
Idaho St.01.00016.143

Thursday's Games

N. Colorado 77, Montana St. 75, OT

S. Utah 89, E. Washington 76

Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55

Weber St. 67, N. Arizona 44

Montana 65, Sacramento St. 58

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00061.857
Presbyterian00.00053.625
Gardner-Webb00.00043.571
UNC-Asheville00.00043.571
Winthrop00.00043.571
Longwood00.00044.500
Radford00.00044.500
High Point00.00034.429
SC-Upstate00.00025.286
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
Hampton00.00026.250
NC A&T00.00026.250

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56

Friday's Games

Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa00.000701.000
Purdue00.000701.000
Minnesota00.000601.000
Indiana00.00061.857
Wisconsin00.00061.857
Michigan St.00.00062.750
Illinois00.00052.714
Northwestern00.00052.714
Ohio St.00.00052.714
Maryland00.00053.625
Nebraska00.00053.625
Michigan00.00043.571
Penn St.00.00043.571
Rutgers00.00043.571

Friday's Games

Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00041.800
UC San Diego00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
UC Santa Barbara00.00032.600
UC Riverside00.00054.556
CS Northridge00.00033.500
Hawaii00.00033.500
UC Davis00.00033.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00034.429
Cal Poly00.00025.286
Long Beach St.00.00025.286

Thursday's Games

California Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55

UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74

Friday's Games

Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

