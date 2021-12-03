All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Thursday's Games
NJIT 76, Saint Elizabeth 43
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Memphis at Mississippi, Noon
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Saint Joseph's at Villanova, Noon
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Clemson at Miami, Noon
Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Thursday's Games
Liberty 66, Missouri 45
North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57
Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65
Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Thursday's Games
TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63
Friday's Games
Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Friday's Games
Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon
Saint Joseph's at Villanova, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Thursday's Games
N. Colorado 77, Montana St. 75, OT
S. Utah 89, E. Washington 76
Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55
Weber St. 67, N. Arizona 44
Montana 65, Sacramento St. 58
Saturday's Games
E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56
Friday's Games
Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Friday's Games
Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Nebraska at Indiana, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Maryland, Noon
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Thursday's Games
California Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55
UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74
Friday's Games
Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.
California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.