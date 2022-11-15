All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Maine 69, Boston College 64
Princeton 94, UMBC 64
Albany (NY) 87, Union (NY) 75
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Stetson 68, South Florida 67
UCF 70, W. Illinois 37
Houston 83, Oral Roberts 45
Tuesday's Games
Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 92, Richmond 90, OT
Duquesne 96, SC State 71
Hofstra 85, George Washington 80
Saint Joseph's 63, Lafayette 59
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Maine 69, Boston College 64
Troy 79, Florida St. 72
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Bellarmine 86, Campbellsville 46
Kennesaw St. 95, Brewton-Parker College 36
Liberty 79, NC Central 63
North Alabama 100, Blue Mountain 60
Stetson 68, South Florida 67
Austin Peay 98, Milligan 74
Cent. Arkansas 82, UALR 71
Ill.-Chicago 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Lipscomb 77, Belmont 75
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
Baylor 95, N. Colorado 62
Northwestern St. 64, TCU 63
Texas Tech 64, Louisiana Tech 55
Tuesday's Games
Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
Villanova 60, Delaware St. 50
DePaul 69, Minnesota 53
Penn St. 68, Butler 62
Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Baylor 95, N. Colorado 62
Utah 70, Idaho St. 58
Colorado St. 77, Weber St. 52
Sacramento St. 73, Denver 69
E. Washington 60, MVSU 52
Tuesday's Games
Benedictine Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Evergreen St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Radford 97, Bridgewater (Va.) 46
Tuesday's Games
Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Lees-Mcrae at High Point, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Averett at Radford, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
DePaul 69, Minnesota 53
Penn St. 68, Butler 62
Illinois 103, Monmouth (NJ) 65
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT
CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.