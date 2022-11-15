All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Binghamton00.000201.000
Bryant00.000201.000
New Hampshire00.000201.000
Maine00.00021.667
Mass.-Lowell00.00021.667
Albany (NY)00.00022.500
UMBC00.00012.333
Vermont00.00012.333
NJIT00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Maine 69, Boston College 64

Princeton 94, UMBC 64

Albany (NY) 87, Union (NY) 75

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000301.000
Houston00.000301.000
East Carolina00.000201.000
Tulane00.000201.000
Memphis00.000101.000
UCF00.00021.667
SMU00.00011.500
Temple00.00011.500
Tulsa00.00011.500
Wichita St.00.00011.500
South Florida00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Stetson 68, South Florida 67

UCF 70, W. Illinois 37

Houston 83, Oral Roberts 45

Tuesday's Games

Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000301.000
Dayton00.000201.000
Loyola Chicago00.000201.000
Saint Louis00.000201.000
VCU00.000201.000
Duquesne00.00021.667
George Mason00.00021.667
George Washington00.00021.667
Richmond00.00021.667
Fordham00.00011.500
La Salle00.00011.500
Saint Joseph's00.00011.500
St. Bonaventure00.00011.500
UMass00.00011.500
Rhode Island00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 92, Richmond 90, OT

Duquesne 96, SC State 71

Hofstra 85, George Washington 80

Saint Joseph's 63, Lafayette 59

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia Tech00.000301.000
Duke00.000201.000
Georgia Tech00.000201.000
Miami00.000201.000
NC State00.000201.000
North Carolina00.000201.000
Notre Dame00.000201.000
Virginia00.000201.000
Wake Forest00.000201.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Boston College00.00021.667
Clemson00.00011.500
Pittsburgh00.00011.500
Florida St.00.00003.000
Louisville00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Maine 69, Boston College 64

Troy 79, Florida St. 72

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Alabama00.000301.000
Queens (NC)00.000201.000
Stetson00.000201.000
Bellarmine00.00021.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00021.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00021.667
Kennesaw St.00.00021.667
Liberty00.00021.667
Lipscomb00.00021.667
Jacksonville00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00012.333
E. Kentucky00.00012.333
North Florida00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Bellarmine 86, Campbellsville 46

Kennesaw St. 95, Brewton-Parker College 36

Liberty 79, NC Central 63

North Alabama 100, Blue Mountain 60

Stetson 68, South Florida 67

Austin Peay 98, Milligan 74

Cent. Arkansas 82, UALR 71

Ill.-Chicago 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Lipscomb 77, Belmont 75

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Kansas00.000201.000
Kansas St.00.000201.000
Texas00.000201.000
West Virginia00.000201.000
Oklahoma St.00.00021.667
TCU00.00021.667
Oklahoma00.00011.500

Monday's Games

Baylor 95, N. Colorado 62

Northwestern St. 64, TCU 63

Texas Tech 64, Louisiana Tech 55

Tuesday's Games

Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000301.000
DePaul00.000301.000
Georgetown00.000201.000
Marquette00.000201.000
Providence00.000201.000
Seton Hall00.000201.000
St. John's00.000201.000
UConn00.000201.000
Xavier00.000201.000
Villanova00.00021.667
Butler00.00011.500

Monday's Games

Villanova 60, Delaware St. 50

DePaul 69, Minnesota 53

Penn St. 68, Butler 62

Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65

Tuesday's Games

Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00021.667
Montana St.00.00011.500
Idaho00.00012.333
Idaho St.00.00012.333
N. Colorado00.00012.333
Weber St.00.00012.333
E. Washington00.00013.250
Montana00.00002.000
N. Arizona00.00003.000
Portland St.00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Baylor 95, N. Colorado 62

Utah 70, Idaho St. 58

Colorado St. 77, Weber St. 52

Sacramento St. 73, Denver 69

E. Washington 60, MVSU 52

Tuesday's Games

Benedictine Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Evergreen St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.000201.000
UNC-Asheville00.000201.000
Winthrop00.00021.667
Campbell00.00011.500
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
SC-Upstate00.00011.500
Longwood00.00012.333
Presbyterian00.00012.333
Radford00.00012.333
Gardner-Webb00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Radford 97, Bridgewater (Va.) 46

Tuesday's Games

Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Lees-Mcrae at High Point, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Averett at Radford, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000301.000
Penn St.00.000301.000
Rutgers00.000301.000
Indiana00.000201.000
Iowa00.000201.000
Maryland00.000201.000
Michigan00.000201.000
Nebraska00.000201.000
Northwestern00.000201.000
Ohio St.00.000201.000
Purdue00.000201.000
Wisconsin00.000201.000
Minnesota00.00021.667
Michigan St.00.00011.500

Monday's Games

DePaul 69, Minnesota 53

Penn St. 68, Butler 62

Illinois 103, Monmouth (NJ) 65

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.000201.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000201.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00021.667
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Davis00.00021.667
CS Bakersfield00.00011.500
CS Northridge00.00011.500
Cal Poly00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
Long Beach St.00.00012.333
UC San Diego00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT

CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

