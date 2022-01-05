All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|California
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Wednesday's Games
Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, ppd.
Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Army
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Holy Cross
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Lafayette at American, ppd.
Army 96, Bucknell 89
Lehigh 85, Colgate 81
Loyola (Md.) 79, Holy Cross 70
Navy 83, Boston U. 71
Friday's Games
Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.
American at Colgate, 5 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Tuesday's Games
Auburn 81, South Carolina 66
Texas A&M 81, Georgia 79
LSU 65, Kentucky 60
Vanderbilt 75, Arkansas 74
Wednesday's Games
Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VMI
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Furman
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Samford
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|ETSU
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Wednesday's Games
VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
Houston Baptist vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, Noon
McNeese St. vs. New Orleans at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday's Games
North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Thursday's Games
Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.
Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.
Portland at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Mexico St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Chicago St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Thursday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.