All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
Arizona201.000121.923
UCLA101.00081.889
California21.66795.643
Colorado11.50093.750
Stanford11.50084.667
Washington St.11.50085.615
Oregon12.33386.571
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Utah13.25086.571
Washington01.00056.455

Wednesday's Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, ppd.

Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy201.00094.692
Army201.00086.571
Lehigh201.000410.286
Boston U.11.500105.667
Loyola (Md.)11.50076.538
American01.00049.308
Colgate01.000410.286
Lafayette00.00038.273
Bucknell02.000311.214
Holy Cross02.000212.143

Tuesday's Games

Lafayette at American, ppd.

Army 96, Bucknell 89

Lehigh 85, Colgate 81

Loyola (Md.) 79, Holy Cross 70

Navy 83, Boston U. 71

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.

American at Colgate, 5 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn201.000131.929
Texas A&M101.000122.857
Alabama101.000103.769
Mississippi St.101.000103.769
Vanderbilt101.00094.692
LSU11.500131.929
Kentucky11.500113.786
Florida00.00093.750
Tennessee01.00093.750
Arkansas02.000104.714
South Carolina01.00094.692
Mississippi00.00084.667
Missouri01.00067.462
Georgia01.00059.357

Tuesday's Games

Auburn 81, South Carolina 66

Texas A&M 81, Georgia 79

LSU 65, Kentucky 60

Vanderbilt 75, Arkansas 74

Wednesday's Games

Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VMI201.00095.643
Chattanooga101.000113.786
Furman11.50096.600
Samford01.000103.769
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
Wofford01.00085.615
ETSU01.00086.571
The Citadel00.00065.545
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000113.786
Nicholls00.00086.571
Houston Baptist00.00046.400
New Orleans00.00047.364
McNeese St.00.00049.308
SE Louisiana00.00049.308
Incarnate Word00.000311.214
Northwestern St.00.000311.214

Thursday's Games

Houston Baptist vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, Noon

McNeese St. vs. New Orleans at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.101.00077.500
Grambling St.101.000410.286
Bethune-Cookman101.00039.250
Alabama A&M101.00029.182
Alabama St.101.000211.154
Texas Southern01.00028.200
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Florida A&M01.000210.167
Ark.-Pine Bluff01.000212.143
Alcorn St.00.000111.083
MVSU01.000011.000
Prairie View01.000011.000

Wednesday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.301.000124.750
Oral Roberts31.75096.600
St. Thomas (MN)21.66787.533
N. Dakota St.11.50095.643
UMKC11.50066.500
W. Illinois12.333105.667
Denver12.333511.313
Omaha12.333212.143
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota01.000410.286

Thursday's Games

North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette201.00075.583
Texas-Arlington201.00067.462
Arkansas St.101.000103.769
UALR101.00067.462
Troy11.500105.667
Coastal Carolina11.50095.643
Appalachian St.11.50078.467
South Alabama01.000104.714
Texas St.01.00094.692
Louisiana-Monroe02.00086.571
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Georgia Southern02.00076.538

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000131.929
Gonzaga00.000112.846
BYU00.000123.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific00.00059.357

Thursday's Games

Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian201.000112.846
Sam Houston St.201.00078.467
New Mexico St.101.000122.857
Grand Canyon101.000112.846
Utah Valley St.11.500104.714
Tarleton St.11.50069.400
Cal Baptist00.000103.769
Seattle00.00094.692
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.02.00078.467
Texas Rio Grande Valley01.00058.385
Chicago St.02.000411.267
Lamar01.000212.143

Thursday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

