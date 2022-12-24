All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000121.923
UNC-Wilmington00.000103.769
Delaware00.00085.615
Towson00.00085.615
Hofstra00.00076.538
Drexel00.00066.500
NC A&T00.00058.385
William & Mary00.00058.385
Northeastern00.00047.364
Stony Brook00.00049.308
Hampton00.00039.250
Elon00.000211.154
Monmouth (NJ)00.000112.077

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU101.000111.917
North Texas101.000102.833
UAB101.000102.833
Middle Tennessee101.00084.667
UTEP101.00084.667
Charlotte01.00093.750
Rice01.00093.750
W. Kentucky00.00083.727
Louisiana Tech01.00075.583
UTSA01.00066.500
FIU01.00056.455

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
Cleveland St.201.00076.538
N. Kentucky201.00076.538
Fort Wayne11.50094.692
Youngstown St.11.50094.692
Robert Morris11.50067.462
Detroit11.50058.385
Green Bay11.500211.154
Wright St.02.00076.538
IUPUI02.000310.231
Oakland02.000211.154

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000411.267
Chicago St.00.000312.200

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000103.769
Cornell00.00093.750
Princeton00.00094.692
Harvard00.00085.615
Brown00.00075.583
Penn00.00067.462
Columbia00.00059.357
Dartmouth00.000410.286

Friday's Games

Princeton 88, Kean 70

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00084.667
Rider201.00055.500
Manhattan201.00047.364
Siena101.00075.583
Niagara11.50065.545
Fairfield11.50057.417
Mount St. Mary's11.50058.385
St. Peter's12.33366.500
Quinnipiac02.00094.692
Marist02.00047.364
Canisius02.00029.182

Friday's Games

Iona 83, Seattle 72

Sunday's Games

Iona vs. Pepperdine at Honolulu, TBA

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000103.769
Ball St.00.00084.667
Toledo00.00084.667
Akron00.00075.583
Ohio00.00075.583
Buffalo00.00066.500
Bowling Green00.00057.417
Miami (Ohio)00.00057.417
Cent. Michigan00.00048.333
W. Michigan00.00048.333
N. Illinois00.00049.308
E. Michigan00.00039.250

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Howard00.00078.467
NC Central00.00067.462
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00057.417
Coppin St.00.000510.333
Morgan St.00.00048.333
SC State00.000212.143
Delaware St.00.000111.083

Friday's Games

George Mason 91, Coppin St. 53

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley201.00094.692
Indiana St.201.00094.692
Murray St.201.00075.583
Drake11.500103.769
S. Illinois11.50094.692
Belmont11.50085.615
Illinois St.11.50067.462
Missouri St.11.50057.417
N. Iowa11.50057.417
Ill.-Chicago02.00085.615
Valparaiso02.00067.462
Evansville02.00049.308

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.0001201.000
UNLV00.000111.917
Utah St.00.000102.833
Boise St.00.000103.769
Nevada00.000103.769
San Diego St.00.00093.750
Air Force00.00094.692
San Jose St.00.00094.692
Colorado St.00.00085.615
Wyoming00.00057.417
Fresno St.00.00047.364

Friday's Games

SMU 77, Utah St. 74

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00074.636
St. Francis (NY)00.00066.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00068.429
Sacred Heart00.00068.429
Stonehill00.000410.286
St. Francis (Pa.)00.000310.231
LIU00.000210.167
CCSU00.000212.143
Merrimack00.000212.143

