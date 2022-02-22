All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona141.933242.923
Southern Cal124.750234.852
UCLA124.750205.800
Oregon106.6251710.630
Colorado107.588189.667
Washington87.5331312.520
Stanford89.4711512.556
Washington St.78.4671412.538
Arizona St.610.3751016.385
Utah413.2351116.407
California413.2351117.393
Oregon St.114.067322.120

Monday's Games

UCLA 66, Arizona St. 52

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate142.8751811.621
Navy115.688189.667
Boston U.106.6251910.655
Loyola (Md.)88.5001413.519
Lehigh88.5001018.357
Army79.4381315.464
Lafayette79.4381017.370
Holy Cross79.438919.321
American412.250820.286
Bucknell412.250721.250

Monday's Games

Colgate 63, American 49

Lafayette 84, Holy Cross 61

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

American at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn122.857243.889
Kentucky113.786225.815
Arkansas104.714216.778
Tennessee104.714197.731
LSU77.500198.704
Alabama77.5001710.630
Florida77.5001710.630
South Carolina77.5001610.615
Mississippi St.77.5001611.593
Vanderbilt68.4291412.538
Texas A&M59.3571611.593
Mississippi410.2861314.481
Missouri410.2861017.370
Georgia113.071621.222

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga124.750227.759
Furman115.6881910.655
Samford97.563199.679
VMI97.5631612.571
UNC-Greensboro88.5001612.571
Wofford88.5001612.571
Mercer88.5001514.517
ETSU610.3751415.483
The Citadel511.3131116.407
W. Carolina412.2501019.345

Monday's Games

Samford 76, The Citadel 74

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans91.900169.640
Nicholls82.800189.667
SE Louisiana74.6361513.536
Texas A&M-CC46.4001710.630
Houston Baptist46.400815.348
McNeese St.47.3641018.357
Northwestern St.47.364820.286
Incarnate Word29.182622.214

Thursday's Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern114.7331311.542
Alcorn St.104.7141115.423
Southern U.94.6921511.577
Grambling St.85.6151115.423
Prairie View85.615815.348
Ark.-Pine Bluff411.267622.214

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M96.6001115.423
Alabama A&M87.533916.360
Jackson St.68.429817.320
Alabama St.69.400720.259
Bethune-Cookman510.333720.259
MVSU213.133223.080

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M 71, Florida A&M 63

Texas Southern 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 68

Prairie View 69, MVSU 64

Alabama St. 89, Bethune-Cookman 78

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1601.000254.862
Oral Roberts124.750189.667
N. Dakota St.125.706209.690
UMKC115.6881810.643
South Dakota106.6251710.630
W. Illinois610.3751513.536
Denver511.313920.310
Omaha412.250522.185
St. Thomas (MN)313.188919.321
North Dakota215.118624.200

Tuesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) 84, North Dakota 74

Thursday's Games

Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.103.769196.760
Appalachian St.115.6881712.586
Troy95.643189.667
Georgia St.75.5831310.565
South Alabama86.571189.667
Arkansas St.76.538169.640
Louisiana-Lafayette78.4671213.480
Texas-Arlington78.4671115.423
Coastal Carolina68.4291412.538
Louisiana-Monroe511.3131315.464
Georgia Southern410.2861114.440
UALR39.250816.333

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Troy, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1201.000232.920
Saint Mary's (Cal.)103.769226.786
San Francisco95.643227.759
Santa Clara85.6151810.643
BYU76.538199.679
San Diego77.5001413.519
Portland66.5001612.571
Pacific39.250819.296
Loyola Marymount211.154916.360
Pepperdine113.071722.241

Monday's Games

San Francisco 104, Pacific 71

Thursday's Games

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 10 p.m.

Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.122.857234.852
Seattle123.800217.750
Sam Houston St.123.8001711.607
Stephen F. Austin104.714188.692
Grand Canyon85.615187.720
Abilene Christian86.571178.680
Utah Valley St.86.571179.654
Tarleton St.77.5001215.444
Dixie St.68.4291314.481
Cal Baptist410.2861413.519
Chicago St.212.143621.222
Texas Rio Grande Valley213.133720.259
Lamar012.000223.080

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. 68, Seattle 55

Wednesday's Games

Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you