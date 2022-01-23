All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Binghamton
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Hartford
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|11
|.214
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Saturday's Games
UMBC 88, Maine 46
New Hampshire 67, Mass.-Lowell 61
Stony Brook 86, Albany (NY) 75
Binghamton 68, NJIT 57
Vermont 82, Hartford 72
Monday's Games
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulane
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
Temple at South Florida, ppd.
UCF 68, Tulane 66
Houston 79, East Carolina 36
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Richmond
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|George Mason
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Fordham
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Saint Joseph's
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|La Salle
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
George Washington 63, Rhode Island 61
Davidson 69, Fordham 66
VCU 70, Saint Joseph's 54
Richmond 64, La Salle 56
George Mason 50, Dayton 49
Sunday's Games
UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.
Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Duke
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|3
|.833
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Wake Forest
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|4
|.800
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Louisville
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Virginia
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Boston College
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Clemson
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Syracuse
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday's Games
Boston College 68, Virginia Tech 63
Duke 79, Syracuse 59
Florida St. 61, Miami 60
Notre Dame 82, Louisville 70
NC State 77, Virginia 63
Clemson 75, Pittsburgh 48
Wake Forest 98, North Carolina 76
Sunday's Games
Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Bellarmine
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb 77, Kennesaw St. 73
Stetson 67, North Alabama 65
Jacksonville St. 79, Florida Gulf Coast 71
Bellarmine 76, Jacksonville 73, OT
E. Kentucky 67, North Florida 58
Monday's Games
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|2
|.895
|Texas Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|7
|.632
|Kansas St.
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65
Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 51
Baylor 65, Oklahoma 51
TCU 59, Iowa St. 44
Kansas 78, Kansas St. 75
Monday's Games
Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Creighton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|5
|.706
|St. John's
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgetown
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
Villanova 85, Georgetown 74
Seton Hall 66, St. John's 60
Creighton 60, DePaul 47
Sunday's Games
Butler at Providence, Noon
Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. John's at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|E. Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|11
|.267
|Sacramento St.
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|9
|.357
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|14
|.222
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|14
|.176
Saturday's Games
Montana 58, N. Arizona 48
S. Utah 86, Idaho St. 74
N. Colorado 87, E. Washington 83
Idaho 73, Sacramento St. 72, OT
Montana St. 73, Portland St. 60
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Longwood
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|SC-Upstate
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|NC A&T
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Radford
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|11
|.389
|Hampton
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville 78, Radford 74, OT
Winthrop 64, Gardner-Webb 62
Longwood 71, Presbyterian 70
Hampton 68, High Point 64, OT
SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 57
Campbell 73, NC A&T 72
Monday's Games
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|4
|.778
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Purdue
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|8
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65
Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.
Iowa 68, Penn St. 51
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hawaii
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Irvine
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. 73, UC Irvine 67
Cal St.-Fullerton 83, UC San Diego 80
UC Riverside 77, CS Northridge 67
Hawaii 69, Cal Poly 56
Tuesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.