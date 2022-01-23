All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont501.000134.765
Stony Brook41.800126.667
Binghamton42.66778.467
Albany (NY)33.500711.389
New Hampshire22.50076.538
Hartford11.500311.214
NJIT34.42989.471
Mass.-Lowell24.333108.556
UMBC24.333710.412
Maine05.000313.188

Saturday's Games

UMBC 88, Maine 46

New Hampshire 67, Mass.-Lowell 61

Stony Brook 86, Albany (NY) 75

Binghamton 68, NJIT 57

Vermont 82, Hartford 72

Monday's Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000172.895
SMU51.833144.778
Cincinnati42.667145.737
Temple32.600106.625
UCF43.571125.706
Tulane43.57179.438
Memphis34.42998.529
East Carolina24.333117.611
South Florida14.200611.353
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa05.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Temple at South Florida, ppd.

UCF 68, Tulane 66

Houston 79, East Carolina 36

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson601.000162.889
St. Bonaventure31.750114.733
VCU42.667116.647
Dayton42.667127.632
Rhode Island32.600125.706
Richmond33.500127.632
Saint Louis22.500116.647
George Mason11.50087.533
Fordham23.40098.529
George Washington23.400611.353
Saint Joseph's24.33389.471
Duquesne13.250610.375
UMass14.20089.471
La Salle15.167610.375

Saturday's Games

George Washington 63, Rhode Island 61

Davidson 69, Fordham 66

VCU 70, Saint Joseph's 54

Richmond 64, La Salle 56

George Mason 50, Dayton 49

Sunday's Games

UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami62.750145.737
Florida St.62.750135.722
Duke52.714153.833
Notre Dame52.714126.667
Wake Forest63.667164.800
North Carolina43.571126.667
Louisville54.556118.579
Virginia54.556118.579
Boston College34.42989.471
Clemson35.375118.579
Syracuse35.375910.474
NC State36.3331010.500
Virginia Tech25.286108.556
Pittsburgh26.250712.368
Georgia Tech16.143710.412

Saturday's Games

Boston College 68, Virginia Tech 63

Duke 79, Syracuse 59

Florida St. 61, Miami 60

Notre Dame 82, Louisville 70

NC State 77, Virginia 63

Clemson 75, Pittsburgh 48

Wake Forest 98, North Carolina 76

Sunday's Games

Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.501.000126.667
Bellarmine501.000118.579
Liberty401.000136.684
Kennesaw St.31.75089.471
Jacksonville32.600116.647
Cent. Arkansas32.600612.333
Florida Gulf Coast24.333128.600
E. Kentucky24.3331010.500
Lipscomb24.333912.429
Stetson24.333811.421
North Alabama15.167811.421
North Florida06.000416.200

Saturday's Games

Lipscomb 77, Kennesaw St. 73

Stetson 67, North Alabama 65

Jacksonville St. 79, Florida Gulf Coast 71

Bellarmine 76, Jacksonville 73, OT

E. Kentucky 67, North Florida 58

Monday's Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas51.833162.889
Baylor52.714172.895
Texas Tech52.714154.789
TCU32.600133.813
Texas43.571145.737
Oklahoma St.34.429108.556
West Virginia24.333135.722
Iowa St.25.286145.737
Oklahoma25.286127.632
Kansas St.25.286108.556

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65

Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 51

Baylor 65, Oklahoma 51

TCU 59, Iowa St. 44

Kansas 78, Kansas St. 75

Monday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence51.833152.882
Villanova72.778145.737
Xavier42.667143.824
UConn42.667134.765
Creighton42.667125.706
Marquette53.625136.684
Seton Hall34.429125.706
St. John's24.333107.588
Butler25.28699.500
DePaul17.125108.556
Georgetown05.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Villanova 85, Georgetown 74

Seton Hall 66, St. John's 60

Creighton 60, DePaul 47

Sunday's Games

Butler at Providence, Noon

Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. John's at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.61.857135.722
S. Utah51.833115.688
N. Colorado51.833108.556
Montana St.62.750145.737
Montana62.750136.684
E. Washington43.571108.556
N. Arizona24.333611.353
Portland St.25.286411.267
Sacramento St.16.14359.357
Idaho17.125414.222
Idaho St.17.125314.176

Saturday's Games

Montana 58, N. Arizona 48

S. Utah 86, Idaho St. 74

N. Colorado 87, E. Washington 83

Idaho 73, Sacramento St. 72, OT

Montana St. 73, Portland St. 60

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop501.000126.667
Longwood401.000125.706
SC-Upstate51.833810.444
NC A&T42.667911.450
Campbell33.500107.588
UNC-Asheville33.500118.579
Gardner-Webb33.500910.474
Radford24.333612.333
High Point13.250711.389
Hampton13.250510.333
Charleston Southern15.167414.222
Presbyterian05.000812.400

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville 78, Radford 74, OT

Winthrop 64, Gardner-Webb 62

Longwood 71, Presbyterian 70

Hampton 68, High Point 64, OT

SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 57

Campbell 73, NC A&T 72

Monday's Games

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.61.857153.833
Wisconsin62.750153.833
Illinois62.750135.722
Ohio St.52.714124.750
Indiana53.625144.778
Rutgers53.625117.611
Purdue43.571153.833
Iowa44.500145.737
Michigan23.40087.533
Penn St.35.37588.500
Minnesota25.286115.688
Northwestern25.28697.563
Maryland26.250109.526
Nebraska08.000613.316

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65

Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.

Iowa 68, Penn St. 51

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton501.000115.688
Hawaii501.00095.643
UC Riverside41.800105.667
Long Beach St.41.80089.471
UC Davis21.66785.615
UC San Diego25.286810.444
CS Bakersfield13.25067.462
UC Irvine13.25067.462
Cal Poly14.200412.250
CS Northridge15.167512.294
UC Santa Barbara03.00077.500

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. 73, UC Irvine 67

Cal St.-Fullerton 83, UC San Diego 80

UC Riverside 77, CS Northridge 67

Hawaii 69, Cal Poly 56

Tuesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

