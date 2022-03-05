All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont171.944255.833
UMBC117.6111613.552
Stony Brook108.5561813.581
New Hampshire108.5561512.556
Albany (NY)99.5001317.433
Hartford99.5001119.367
Binghamton810.4441116.407
Mass.-Lowell711.3891515.500
NJIT612.3331117.393
Maine315.167623.207

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston152.882264.867
SMU124.750217.750
Memphis125.706189.667
Tulane107.5881313.500
Temple97.5631611.593
UCF98.5291710.630
Wichita St.69.4001512.556
Cincinnati711.3891714.548
East Carolina611.3531514.517
Tulsa314.176919.321
South Florida314.176821.276

Saturday's Games

Wichita St. 70, East Carolina 62

Sunday's Games

Houston at Memphis, Noon

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson153.833255.833
VCU143.824217.750
Dayton144.778229.710
St. Bonaventure125.706208.714
Saint Louis116.6472010.667
Richmond108.5561912.613
George Washington89.4711217.414
George Mason78.4671414.500
Fordham810.4441515.500
UMass611.3531316.448
Rhode Island512.2941415.483
Saint Joseph's513.2781118.379
La Salle513.2781018.357
Duquesne116.059623.207

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure 72, Richmond 65

Saturday's Games

Dayton 82, Davidson 76

La Salle 85, Duquesne 76

Fordham 70, George Washington 66

Saint Joseph's 70, Rhode Island 60

UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.

VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke163.842264.867
Notre Dame155.750229.710
North Carolina145.737228.733
Miami146.700229.710
Wake Forest137.650238.742
Virginia128.6001812.600
Virginia Tech119.5501912.613
Florida St.1010.5001713.567
Syracuse911.4501516.484
Clemson812.4001615.516
Louisville614.3001218.400
Boston College614.3001119.367
Pittsburgh614.3001120.355
Georgia Tech515.2501219.387
NC State416.2001120.355

Saturday's Games

Georgia Tech 82, Boston College 78, OT

Virginia 71, Louisville 61

Miami 75, Syracuse 72

Clemson 63, Virginia Tech 59

Florida St. 89, NC State 76

Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 54

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.133.813219.700
Bellarmine115.6881813.581
Cent. Arkansas79.4381120.355
Lipscomb610.3751419.424
E. Kentucky511.3131318.419
North Alabama214.125921.300

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty124.7502210.688
Jacksonville115.688209.690
Florida Gulf Coast106.6252111.656
Kennesaw St.79.4381318.419
North Florida79.4381120.355
Stetson511.3131119.367

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor134.765255.833
Kansas134.765246.800
Texas Tech126.667238.742
Texas107.588219.700
TCU810.4441911.633
Oklahoma St.810.4441515.500
Iowa St.710.4122010.667
Oklahoma711.3891714.548
Kansas St.612.3331416.467
West Virginia414.2221516.484

Saturday's Games

West Virginia 70, TCU 64

Oklahoma St. 52, Texas Tech 51

Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma 78, Kansas St. 71

Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence143.824244.857
Villanova164.800237.767
UConn126.667218.724
Creighton127.6322010.667
Seton Hall118.579209.690
Marquette108.5561811.621
St. John's810.4441613.552
Xavier711.3891712.586
DePaul613.3161514.517
Butler614.3001318.419
Georgetown018.000623.207

Saturday's Games

Villanova 78, Butler 59

Seton Hall 65, Creighton 60

Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.154.789237.767
Weber St.136.6842010.667
S. Utah136.6841910.655
N. Colorado136.6841813.581
Montana118.5791812.600
E. Washington109.5261614.533
Portland St.109.5261215.444
Sacramento St.514.263917.346
N. Arizona514.263921.300
Idaho514.263821.276
Idaho St.515.250722.241

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood151.938256.806
Campbell88.5001613.552
High Point79.4381418.438
Radford79.4381118.379
NC A&T610.3751220.375
Hampton511.313919.321

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop142.875238.742
Gardner-Webb115.6881813.581
SC-Upstate106.6251416.467
UNC-Asheville88.5001614.533
Presbyterian412.2501220.375
Charleston Southern115.063625.194

Friday's Games

Longwood 79, NC A&T 65, OT

SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 62

Winthrop 68, High Point 51

Gardner-Webb 54, Campbell 53

Saturday's Games

Longwood 79, SC-Upstate 70

Winthrop 76, Gardner-Webb 67

Sunday's Games

Winthrop vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin154.789245.828
Illinois145.737218.724
Purdue146.700256.806
Iowa127.632228.733
Ohio St.127.632199.679
Rutgers118.5791712.586
Michigan St.109.5261911.633
Michigan109.5261613.552
Indiana911.4501812.600
Maryland712.3681515.500
Penn St.712.3681215.444
Northwestern613.3161315.464
Minnesota415.2111315.464
Nebraska316.158921.300

Saturday's Games

Purdue 69, Indiana 67

Sunday's Games

Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon

Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.113.7861711.607
Cal St.-Fullerton104.7141710.630
UC Irvine95.643159.625
UC Riverside95.6431610.615
Hawaii95.6431510.600
UC Santa Barbara85.6151610.615
UC Davis55.500129.571
CS Northridge312.200721.250
CS Bakersfield212.143718.280
Cal Poly212.143620.231
UC San Diego00.0001315.464

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine 66, CS Bakersfield 61

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

