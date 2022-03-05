All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|5
|.833
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Hartford
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|16
|.407
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Vermont, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|SMU
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|7
|.750
|Memphis
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Tulane
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|13
|.500
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|UCF
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|10
|.630
|Wichita St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|East Carolina
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Tulsa
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|South Florida
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
Wichita St. 70, East Carolina 62
Sunday's Games
Houston at Memphis, Noon
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|5
|.833
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|9
|.710
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|George Washington
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|17
|.414
|George Mason
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Fordham
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|UMass
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Rhode Island
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|Saint Joseph's
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|18
|.379
|La Salle
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|18
|.357
|Duquesne
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|23
|.207
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure 72, Richmond 65
Saturday's Games
Dayton 82, Davidson 76
La Salle 85, Duquesne 76
Fordham 70, George Washington 66
Saint Joseph's 70, Rhode Island 60
UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.
VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|Notre Dame
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Miami
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Virginia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Florida St.
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|Syracuse
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|16
|.484
|Clemson
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Louisville
|6
|14
|.300
|12
|18
|.400
|Boston College
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|19
|.367
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|20
|.355
|Georgia Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|NC State
|4
|16
|.200
|11
|20
|.355
Saturday's Games
Georgia Tech 82, Boston College 78, OT
Virginia 71, Louisville 61
Miami 75, Syracuse 72
Clemson 63, Virginia Tech 59
Florida St. 89, NC State 76
Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 54
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|9
|.700
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|10
|.688
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Texas Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|TCU
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|11
|.633
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|Iowa St.
|7
|10
|.412
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Kansas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
Saturday's Games
West Virginia 70, TCU 64
Oklahoma St. 52, Texas Tech 51
Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma 78, Kansas St. 71
Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|10
|.667
|Seton Hall
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|9
|.690
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John's
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Butler
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
Saturday's Games
Villanova 78, Butler 59
Seton Hall 65, Creighton 60
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|15
|4
|.789
|23
|7
|.767
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|S. Utah
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Colorado
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|13
|.581
|Montana
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|E. Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Portland St.
|10
|9
|.526
|12
|15
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|21
|.300
|Idaho
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|Idaho St.
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|25
|6
|.806
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|20
|.375
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|8
|.742
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|16
|.467
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|25
|.194
Friday's Games
Longwood 79, NC A&T 65, OT
SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 62
Winthrop 68, High Point 51
Gardner-Webb 54, Campbell 53
Saturday's Games
Longwood 79, SC-Upstate 70
Winthrop 76, Gardner-Webb 67
Sunday's Games
Winthrop vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|8
|.724
|Purdue
|14
|6
|.700
|25
|6
|.806
|Iowa
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|12
|.600
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Penn St.
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Saturday's Games
Purdue 69, Indiana 67
Sunday's Games
Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon
Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|11
|.607
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|UC Irvine
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Riverside
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Hawaii
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Davis
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|18
|.280
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|20
|.231
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|15
|.464
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine 66, CS Bakersfield 61
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.