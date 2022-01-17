All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington201.00085.615
Towson31.750125.706
James Madison21.667113.786
Drexel21.66776.538
William & Mary21.667313.188
Delaware22.500116.647
Hofstra22.500107.588
Coll. of Charleston11.50095.643
Elon13.250413.235
Northeastern05.000610.375

Monday's Games

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech601.000153.833
Charlotte201.00095.643
UAB51.833154.789
North Texas41.800114.733
Old Dominion21.66779.438
Rice32.600106.625
Middle Tennessee22.500116.647
W. Kentucky22.500107.588
UTEP23.40098.529
FAU12.33388.500
Southern Miss.13.250511.313
FIU04.000107.588
Marshall04.000710.412
UTSA05.000711.389

Sunday's Games

Louisiana Tech 76, Southern Miss. 62

Monday's Games

Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland701.000134.765
Cleveland St.71.875114.733
Wright St.62.75098.529
Detroit32.60059.357
Youngstown St.44.500108.556
Fort Wayne44.50088.500
Ill.-Chicago33.50078.467
Milwaukee45.444612.333
N. Kentucky24.33369.400
Green Bay25.286313.188
Robert Morris17.125314.176
IUPUI06.000114.067

Tuesday's Games

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton301.000133.813
Yale101.00078.467
Penn31.750611.353
Harvard11.50095.643
Dartmouth12.333410.286
Columbia12.333411.267
Cornell13.25096.600
Brown13.250910.474

Monday's Games

Columbia at Cornell, ppd.

Penn at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona601.000143.824
Siena31.75066.500
St. Peter's31.75056.455
Quinnipiac43.57196.600
Manhattan22.50094.692
Monmouth (NJ)22.500105.667
Marist34.42988.500
Fairfield24.33389.471
Niagara24.33378.467
Rider14.200510.333
Canisius14.200511.313

Sunday's Games

Iona 78, Niagara 55

Manhattan 80, Canisius 75

Marist 84, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Quinnipiac 72, Fairfield 66

St. Peter's 58, Rider 51

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio401.000132.867
Toledo51.833134.765
N. Illinois21.66758.385
Buffalo32.60096.600
Kent St.33.50088.500
Akron22.50095.643
Miami (Ohio)22.50087.533
E. Michigan22.50078.467
Ball St.23.40079.438
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
Bowling Green14.20088.500
W. Michigan05.000412.250

Tuesday's Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.201.000114.733
Coppin St.201.000314.176
Morgan St.11.50068.429
Howard01.00067.462
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
SC State02.000710.412
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

Monday's Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago401.000132.867
N. Iowa51.83397.563
Drake31.750125.706
Missouri St.42.667136.684
S. Illinois22.50097.563
Illinois St.22.50098.529
Bradley24.333810.444
Indiana St.13.25088.500
Valparaiso15.167810.444
Evansville04.000411.267

Sunday's Games

Illinois St. 74, Bradley 65

Monday's Games

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.301.000124.750
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Wyoming101.000122.857
Colorado St.31.750131.929
Fresno St.21.667124.750
Nevada21.66786.571
Air Force12.33386.571
UNLV12.33397.563
Utah St.13.250107.588
San Jose St.02.00077.500
New Mexico04.000710.412

Monday's Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner501.000112.846
Merrimack41.80099.500
Bryant41.80088.500
LIU32.60069.400
Sacred Heart23.400612.333
CCSU23.400513.278
Fairleigh Dickinson23.400213.133
St. Francis (Pa.)14.200511.313
Mount St. Mary's14.200512.294
St. Francis (NY)14.200412.250

Monday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.401.000142.875
Morehead St.401.000125.706
Belmont31.750134.765
SIU-Edwardsville11.50078.467
Tennessee Tech11.500411.267
UT Martin23.400611.353
Tennessee St.13.250610.375
SE Missouri13.250611.353
Austin Peay03.00049.308
E. Illinois02.000213.133

Monday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you