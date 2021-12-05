All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00072.778
Delaware00.00063.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00053.625
Towson00.00053.625
Hofstra00.00054.556
Northeastern00.00054.556
Drexel00.00044.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00034.429
Elon00.00027.222
William & Mary00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Hofstra 88, Bucknell 69

Davidson 70, William & Mary 46

Princeton 81, Drexel 79, OT

High Point 83, Elon 77

Sunday's Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00081.889
Middle Tennessee00.00072.778
UAB00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00062.750
Marshall00.00053.625
W. Kentucky00.00053.625
Charlotte00.00043.571
North Texas00.00043.571
UTEP00.00043.571
Rice00.00054.556
UTSA00.00054.556
FAU00.00044.500
Old Dominion00.00045.444
Southern Miss.00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 86, George Washington 79

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

North Texas 73, LSU-Shreveport 35

Rice 100, Jarvis Christian 62

Louisiana Tech 78, Santa Clara 75

UAB 77, Saint Louis 72

FIU 72, Stetson 65

Old Dominion 60, George Mason 50

Marshall 72, Duquesne 71

W. Kentucky 85, E. Kentucky 80

Murray St. 93, Middle Tennessee 87

S. Illinois 66, Southern Miss. 41

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland201.00072.778
Cleveland St.201.00062.750
Youngstown St.201.00043.571
Detroit101.00016.143
Fort Wayne11.50044.500
Green Bay11.50026.250
Milwaukee11.50026.250
Wright St.11.50026.250
Ill.-Chicago01.00025.286
N. Kentucky02.00025.286
IUPUI02.00017.125
Robert Morris02.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Oakland 78, IUPUI 45

Milwaukee 77, Robert Morris 69

Fort Wayne 71, N. Kentucky 57

Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 75

Youngstown St. 82, Green Bay 58

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00071.875
Princeton00.00063.667
Brown00.00064.600
Harvard00.00054.556
Yale00.00055.500
Dartmouth00.00033.500
Columbia00.00036.333
Penn00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

UMass 87, Harvard 77

Auburn 86, Yale 64

Columbia 77, Maine 66

Princeton 81, Drexel 79, OT

Temple 81, Penn 72

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Dartmouth 68, OT

Sunday's Games

Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00082.800
Manhattan101.00061.857
Monmouth (NJ)101.00061.857
Fairfield101.00043.571
St. Peter's101.00023.400
Niagara01.00034.429
Quinnipiac01.00034.429
Marist01.00024.333
Rider01.00037.300
Canisius01.00026.250
Siena01.00026.250

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00062.750
Toledo00.00062.750
Kent St.00.00042.667
Akron00.00053.625
Miami (Ohio)00.00053.625
Buffalo00.00043.571
Bowling Green00.00044.500
Ball St.00.00034.429
W. Michigan00.00034.429
E. Michigan00.00025.286
N. Illinois00.00026.250
Cent. Michigan00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

Dayton 79, N. Illinois 41

Ohio 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75

St. Bonaventure 68, Buffalo 65

Michigan St. 81, Toledo 68

Akron 79, Southern U. 62

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00092.818
Howard00.00054.556
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00035.375
Morgan St.00.00035.375
NC Central00.00036.333
Delaware St.00.00026.250
SC State00.00027.222
Coppin St.00.000111.083

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville 82, NC Central 66

Longwood 78, Delaware St. 58

Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Lehigh 75

Hampton 58, Norfolk St. 57

Howard 90, American U. 56

Monday's Games

Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00072.778
S. Illinois101.00053.625
Drake101.00043.571
Bradley101.00045.444
Illinois St.101.00045.444
Missouri St.01.00044.500
Indiana St.01.00045.444
Valparaiso01.00035.375
Evansville01.00047.364
N. Iowa01.00024.333

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

Evansville 59, Tennessee Tech 51

Bradley 80, SIU-Edwardsville 55

Loyola Chicago 68, DePaul 64

Jackson St. 61, Illinois St. 55

BYU 74, Missouri St. 68

S. Illinois 66, Southern Miss. 41

Sunday's Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000901.000
Wyoming00.000801.000
Air Force00.00071.875
Fresno St.00.00071.875
Utah St.00.00062.750
New Mexico00.00053.625
San Diego St.00.00053.625
San Jose St.00.00043.571
Boise St.00.00044.500
Nevada00.00044.500
UNLV00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

Michigan 72, San Diego St. 58

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Air Force 76, Army 58

Colorado St. 74, Saint Mary's (Cal) 58

Wyoming 79, McNeese St. 58

Fresno St. 61, CS Northridge 43

San Francisco 83, UNLV 62

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00031.750
Merrimack00.00045.444
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00034.429
Bryant00.00035.375
Sacred Heart00.00035.375
Mount St. Mary's00.00036.333
CCSU00.00027.222
LIU00.00016.143
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00007.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Loyola (Md.) 61, Mount St. Mary's 55

Ohio 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75

New Hampshire 67, CCSU 45

Wagner 78, Stony Brook 49

Mass.-Lowell 61, Merrimack 57

Sunday's Games

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00071.875
Belmont00.00063.667
Morehead St.00.00053.625
SE Missouri00.00044.500
Austin Peay00.00033.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00036.333
UT Martin00.00036.333
Tennessee Tech00.00026.250
E. Illinois00.00027.222
Tennessee St.00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Evansville 59, Tennessee Tech 51

W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 64

Bradley 80, SIU-Edwardsville 55

E. Illinois 76, North Park 71

SE Missouri 76, Webster 64

Chicago St. 59, Tennessee St. 49

Murray St. 93, Middle Tennessee 87

Sunday's Games

Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

