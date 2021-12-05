All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Hofstra 88, Bucknell 69
Davidson 70, William & Mary 46
Princeton 81, Drexel 79, OT
High Point 83, Elon 77
Sunday's Games
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 86, George Washington 79
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
North Texas 73, LSU-Shreveport 35
Rice 100, Jarvis Christian 62
Louisiana Tech 78, Santa Clara 75
UAB 77, Saint Louis 72
FIU 72, Stetson 65
Old Dominion 60, George Mason 50
Marshall 72, Duquesne 71
W. Kentucky 85, E. Kentucky 80
Murray St. 93, Middle Tennessee 87
S. Illinois 66, Southern Miss. 41
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Oakland 78, IUPUI 45
Milwaukee 77, Robert Morris 69
Fort Wayne 71, N. Kentucky 57
Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 75
Youngstown St. 82, Green Bay 58
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Saturday's Games
UMass 87, Harvard 77
Auburn 86, Yale 64
Columbia 77, Maine 66
Princeton 81, Drexel 79, OT
Temple 81, Penn 72
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Dartmouth 68, OT
Sunday's Games
Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fairfield
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|St. Peter's
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Niagara
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rider
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Siena
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 69, Miami (Ohio) 68
Dayton 79, N. Illinois 41
Ohio 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75
St. Bonaventure 68, Buffalo 65
Michigan St. 81, Toledo 68
Akron 79, Southern U. 62
Sunday's Games
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville 82, NC Central 66
Longwood 78, Delaware St. 58
Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Lehigh 75
Hampton 58, Norfolk St. 57
Howard 90, American U. 56
Monday's Games
Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 69, Miami (Ohio) 68
Evansville 59, Tennessee Tech 51
Bradley 80, SIU-Edwardsville 55
Loyola Chicago 68, DePaul 64
Jackson St. 61, Illinois St. 55
BYU 74, Missouri St. 68
S. Illinois 66, Southern Miss. 41
Sunday's Games
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.
East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
Michigan 72, San Diego St. 58
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Air Force 76, Army 58
Colorado St. 74, Saint Mary's (Cal) 58
Wyoming 79, McNeese St. 58
Fresno St. 61, CS Northridge 43
San Francisco 83, UNLV 62
Monday's Games
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Loyola (Md.) 61, Mount St. Mary's 55
Ohio 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75
New Hampshire 67, CCSU 45
Wagner 78, Stony Brook 49
Mass.-Lowell 61, Merrimack 57
Sunday's Games
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Evansville 59, Tennessee Tech 51
W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 64
Bradley 80, SIU-Edwardsville 55
E. Illinois 76, North Park 71
SE Missouri 76, Webster 64
Chicago St. 59, Tennessee St. 49
Murray St. 93, Middle Tennessee 87
Sunday's Games
Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.