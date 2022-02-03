All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont901.000174.810
Stony Brook53.625138.619
Binghamton64.600910.474
UMBC54.5561010.500
Albany (NY)55.500913.409
New Hampshire44.50098.529
Hartford33.500513.278
Mass.-Lowell35.375119.550
NJIT37.300812.400
Maine19.100417.190

Wednesday's Games

UMBC 59, Albany (NY) 53

Mass.-Lowell 62, Maine 50

New Hampshire 70, Hartford 64

Binghamton 77, Stony Brook 61

Vermont 90, NJIT 67

Saturday's Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston801.000192.905
SMU71.875164.800
Cincinnati53.625156.714
Temple53.625127.632
Tulane64.600910.474
Memphis54.556118.579
UCF45.444127.632
Wichita St.25.286118.579
East Carolina27.2221110.524
South Florida16.143613.316
Tulsa18.111713.350

Wednesday's Games

Temple 71, East Carolina 63

Houston 73, Tulane 62

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson81.889183.857
Dayton72.778157.682
Saint Louis62.750156.714
VCU63.667137.650
George Mason42.667118.579
St. Bonaventure43.571126.667
Richmond54.556148.636
George Washington44.500812.400
Rhode Island35.375128.600
Fordham35.3751010.500
Saint Joseph's36.333911.450
UMass26.250911.450
Duquesne16.143613.316
La Salle18.111613.316

Wednesday's Games

Fordham 61, Rhode Island 55

Saint Louis 92, George Mason 90, 2OT

George Washington 89, La Salle 87

Dayton 82, VCU 52

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fordham at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke82.800183.857
Miami83.727166.727
North Carolina83.727166.727
Notre Dame83.727157.682
Wake Forest84.667185.783
Virginia75.583139.591
Florida St.65.545138.619
Syracuse56.4551111.500
Louisville57.4171111.500
Clemson46.400129.571
Virginia Tech47.3641210.545
Boston College47.364912.429
Pittsburgh38.273814.364
NC State39.2501013.435
Georgia Tech28.200912.429

Wednesday's Games

Clemson 75, Florida St. 69

Notre Dame 68, Miami 64

Wake Forest 91, Pittsburgh 75

Syracuse 89, NC State 82

Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.801.000156.714
Liberty71.875167.696
Bellarmine72.7781310.565
Jacksonville53.625137.650
Kennesaw St.44.500912.429
Cent. Arkansas34.429614.300
Florida Gulf Coast35.375139.591
Lipscomb35.3751013.435
Stetson35.375912.429
E. Kentucky26.2501012.455
North Alabama26.250912.429
North Florida17.125517.227

Thursday's Games

Liberty 66, Bellarmine 53

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas71.875183.857
Baylor72.778193.864
Texas Tech63.667175.773
TCU43.571154.789
Texas54.556166.727
Iowa St.36.333166.727
Oklahoma36.333139.591
Kansas St.36.3331110.524
Oklahoma St.36.3331011.476
West Virginia26.250138.619

Wednesday's Games

Kansas St. 71, Oklahoma St. 68

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence91.900192.905
Villanova93.750166.727
Marquette84.667167.696
UConn63.667155.750
Xavier64.600165.762
Creighton54.556137.650
Seton Hall46.400137.650
Butler47.3641111.500
St. John's36.333119.550
DePaul19.1001010.500
Georgetown08.000613.316

Wednesday's Games

Xavier 68, Butler 66

Marquette 83, Villanova 73

Thursday's Games

St. John's at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Butler, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.101.909175.773
Montana St.82.800165.762
Montana82.800156.714
S. Utah72.778136.684
N. Colorado53.6251010.500
E. Washington56.4551111.500
Portland St.47.364613.316
N. Arizona36.333713.350
Sacramento St.28.200611.353
Idaho29.182516.238
Idaho St.19.100316.158

Thursday's Games

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood801.000165.762
SC-Upstate72.7781011.476
Winthrop62.750138.619
Gardner-Webb63.6671210.545
Campbell54.556128.600
NC A&T44.500913.409
UNC-Asheville45.4441210.545
High Point35.375913.409
Radford36.333714.333
Presbyterian26.2501013.435
Hampton26.250613.316
Charleston Southern18.111417.190

Wednesday's Games

Radford 64, Charleston Southern 52

Longwood 56, UNC-Asheville 48

SC-Upstate 85, Hampton 78

Gardner-Webb 65, High Point 57

Presbyterian 64, Campbell 58

Thursday's Games

NC A&T at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois92.818165.762
Michigan St.82.800174.810
Purdue83.727193.864
Wisconsin83.727174.810
Ohio St.63.667135.722
Indiana74.636165.762
Michigan54.556118.579
Rutgers65.545129.571
Iowa46.400147.667
Penn St.46.40099.500
Maryland38.2731111.500
Northwestern38.2731010.500
Minnesota28.200118.579
Nebraska011.000616.273

Wednesday's Games

Purdue 88, Minnesota 73

Illinois 80, Wisconsin 67

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Ohio St., ppd.

Saturday's Games

Illinois at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii601.000115.688
Cal St.-Fullerton51.833126.667
Long Beach St.51.833109.526
UC Riverside43.571117.611
UC Irvine33.50087.533
UC Davis23.40097.563
UC Santa Barbara13.25088.500
CS Bakersfield14.20069.400
Cal Poly15.167513.278
CS Northridge16.143514.263
UC San Diego00.000911.450

Thursday's Games

UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you