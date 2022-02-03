All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Binghamton
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|UMBC
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Hartford
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|13
|.278
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|NJIT
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|17
|.190
Wednesday's Games
UMBC 59, Albany (NY) 53
Mass.-Lowell 62, Maine 50
New Hampshire 70, Hartford 64
Binghamton 77, Stony Brook 61
Vermont 90, NJIT 67
Saturday's Games
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Temple
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Tulane
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|7
|.632
|Wichita St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Tulsa
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|13
|.350
Wednesday's Games
Temple 71, East Carolina 63
Houston 73, Tulane 62
Thursday's Games
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|3
|.857
|Dayton
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Saint Louis
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Richmond
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Rhode Island
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Fordham
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|UMass
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Duquesne
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
Wednesday's Games
Fordham 61, Rhode Island 55
Saint Louis 92, George Mason 90, 2OT
George Washington 89, La Salle 87
Dayton 82, VCU 52
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fordham at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.
George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Miami
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Notre Dame
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Wake Forest
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|5
|.783
|Virginia
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Florida St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Syracuse
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Louisville
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Clemson
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Virginia Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Georgia Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
Wednesday's Games
Clemson 75, Florida St. 69
Notre Dame 68, Miami 64
Wake Forest 91, Pittsburgh 75
Syracuse 89, NC State 82
Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66
Saturday's Games
Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|7
|.696
|Bellarmine
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|10
|.565
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|9
|.591
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Stetson
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|12
|.455
|North Alabama
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|North Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|17
|.227
Thursday's Games
Liberty 66, Bellarmine 53
Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Stetson at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:45 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Baylor
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|3
|.864
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Iowa St.
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Kansas St.
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
Wednesday's Games
Kansas St. 71, Oklahoma St. 68
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|Villanova
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Xavier
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|7
|.650
|Butler
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|St. John's
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Wednesday's Games
Xavier 68, Butler 66
Marquette 83, Villanova 73
Thursday's Games
St. John's at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Butler, Noon
UConn at Villanova, Noon
DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|5
|.773
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Montana
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|S. Utah
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Colorado
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|10
|.500
|E. Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Portland St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|13
|.316
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Sacramento St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
Thursday's Games
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.
Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|SC-Upstate
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|11
|.476
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Campbell
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|NC A&T
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|High Point
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Radford
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Hampton
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Charleston Southern
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
Wednesday's Games
Radford 64, Charleston Southern 52
Longwood 56, UNC-Asheville 48
SC-Upstate 85, Hampton 78
Gardner-Webb 65, High Point 57
Presbyterian 64, Campbell 58
Thursday's Games
NC A&T at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|3
|.864
|Wisconsin
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Rutgers
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Iowa
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|10
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
Wednesday's Games
Purdue 88, Minnesota 73
Illinois 80, Wisconsin 67
Thursday's Games
Iowa at Ohio St., ppd.
Saturday's Games
Illinois at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Irvine
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
Thursday's Games
UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.