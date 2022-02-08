All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont1001.000184.818
Binghamton74.6361010.500
UMBC64.6001110.524
Albany (NY)65.5451013.435
Stony Brook55.5001310.565
New Hampshire55.500109.526
Mass.-Lowell46.4001210.545
Hartford35.375515.250
NJIT47.364912.429
Maine110.091418.182

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 85, Hartford 75

New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 65

Wednesday's Games

Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston901.000202.909
SMU72.778165.762
Tulane74.6361010.500
Temple64.600138.619
Memphis64.600128.600
Cincinnati54.556157.682
UCF56.455138.619
Wichita St.35.375128.600
South Florida27.222714.333
East Carolina28.2001111.500
Tulsa19.100714.333

Monday's Games

South Florida 52, Temple 49

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson91.900193.864
Saint Louis72.778166.727
VCU73.700147.667
Dayton73.700158.652
Richmond74.636168.667
St. Bonaventure44.500127.632
George Mason44.5001110.524
George Washington45.444813.381
Saint Joseph's46.4001011.476
Rhode Island36.333129.571
Fordham36.3331011.476
UMass36.3331011.476
La Salle28.200713.350
Duquesne17.125614.300

Monday's Games

Richmond 62, George Mason 59

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Saint Joseph's at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.

George Washington at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke93.750194.826
Notre Dame93.750167.696
Wake Forest94.692195.792
Miami84.667167.696
North Carolina84.667167.696
Virginia95.643159.625
Florida St.66.500139.591
Syracuse66.5001211.522
Virginia Tech67.4621410.583
Louisville58.3851112.478
Clemson47.3641210.545
Boston College47.364912.429
Georgia Tech38.2731012.455
NC State310.2311014.417
Pittsburgh310.231816.333

Monday's Games

Virginia 69, Duke 68

Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 47

Tuesday's Games

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.91.900167.696
Liberty81.889177.708
Bellarmine73.7001311.542
Jacksonville64.600148.636
Florida Gulf Coast55.500159.625
Kennesaw St.55.5001013.435
Cent. Arkansas45.444715.318
Stetson46.4001013.435
E. Kentucky37.3001113.458
Lipscomb37.3001015.400
North Florida37.300717.292
North Alabama28.200914.391

Tuesday's Games

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas82.800194.826
Baylor73.700194.826
Texas Tech73.700185.783
Texas74.636186.750
TCU44.500155.750
Kansas St.46.4001210.545
Oklahoma St.46.4001111.500
Iowa St.37.300167.696
Oklahoma37.3001310.565
West Virginia27.222139.591

Monday's Games

Texas 79, Kansas 76

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence101.909202.909
Villanova103.769176.739
Marquette84.667167.696
UConn64.600156.714
Xavier65.545166.727
Creighton55.500138.619
Seton Hall56.455147.667
St. John's56.455139.591
Butler48.3331112.478
DePaul29.1821110.524
Georgetown010.000615.286

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.112.846186.750
Montana St.102.833185.783
S. Utah93.750157.682
Montana94.692168.667
N. Colorado74.6361211.522
Portland St.67.462813.381
E. Washington57.4171112.478
N. Arizona48.333815.348
Sacramento St.210.167613.316
Idaho210.167517.227
Idaho St.210.167417.190

Monday's Games

Montana St. 72, Idaho St. 54

Montana 78, S. Utah 67

N. Colorado 82, N. Arizona 60

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood901.000175.773
Winthrop82.800158.652
Gardner-Webb73.7001310.565
SC-Upstate73.7001012.455
Campbell64.600138.619
High Point45.4441013.435
UNC-Asheville46.4001211.522
NC A&T46.400915.375
Presbyterian37.3001114.440
Hampton37.300714.333
Radford37.300715.318
Charleston Southern19.100518.217

Monday's Games

Charleston Southern 97, Toccoa Falls 60

Hampton 74, Presbyterian 69

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois102.833175.773
Purdue93.750203.870
Wisconsin93.750184.818
Michigan St.83.727175.773
Ohio St.73.700145.737
Indiana75.583166.727
Rutgers75.583139.591
Michigan55.500119.550
Iowa56.455157.682
Penn St.47.364910.474
Northwestern48.3331110.524
Maryland39.2501112.478
Minnesota29.182119.550
Nebraska012.000617.261

Tuesday's Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton71.875146.700
Long Beach St.71.875129.571
Hawaii62.750117.611
UC Riverside53.625127.632
UC Irvine53.625107.588
UC Davis33.500107.588
UC Santa Barbara14.20099.500
CS Bakersfield16.143611.353
Cal Poly17.125515.250
CS Northridge17.125516.238
UC San Diego00.0001012.455

Tuesday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

