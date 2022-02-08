All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|UMBC
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|13
|.435
|Stony Brook
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|New Hampshire
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Hartford
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Maine
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 85, Hartford 75
New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 65
Wednesday's Games
Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|SMU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Tulane
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|Temple
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|UCF
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|8
|.619
|Wichita St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|South Florida
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|14
|.333
Monday's Games
South Florida 52, Temple 49
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|3
|.864
|Saint Louis
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rhode Island
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Fordham
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|La Salle
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|13
|.350
|Duquesne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
Monday's Games
Richmond 62, George Mason 59
Tuesday's Games
Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Saint Joseph's at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
George Washington at UMass, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wake Forest
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Florida St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Syracuse
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Louisville
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|12
|.478
|Clemson
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|NC State
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|16
|.333
Monday's Games
Virginia 69, Duke 68
Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 47
Tuesday's Games
North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|7
|.696
|Liberty
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|7
|.708
|Bellarmine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|11
|.542
|Jacksonville
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|E. Kentucky
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|13
|.458
|Lipscomb
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|17
|.292
|North Alabama
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
Tuesday's Games
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Texas Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|TCU
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Kansas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Iowa St.
|3
|7
|.300
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
Monday's Games
Texas 79, Kansas 76
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Xavier
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|6
|.727
|Creighton
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John's
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Butler
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|DePaul
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgetown
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|6
|.750
|Montana St.
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|S. Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Montana
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|11
|.522
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|13
|.381
|E. Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Sacramento St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Idaho St.
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
Monday's Games
Montana St. 72, Idaho St. 54
Montana 78, S. Utah 67
N. Colorado 82, N. Arizona 60
Thursday's Games
Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Winthrop
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|SC-Upstate
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|12
|.455
|Campbell
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|High Point
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|NC A&T
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|15
|.375
|Presbyterian
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|14
|.440
|Hampton
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Radford
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|18
|.217
Monday's Games
Charleston Southern 97, Toccoa Falls 60
Hampton 74, Presbyterian 69
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|3
|.870
|Wisconsin
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|4
|.818
|Michigan St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Ohio St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Indiana
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Iowa
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|10
|.474
|Northwestern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Maryland
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Minnesota
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|9
|.550
|Nebraska
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
Tuesday's Games
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|6
|.700
|Long Beach St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|15
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
Tuesday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.