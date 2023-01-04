All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell101.000132.867
Bryant101.000104.714
Vermont101.00078.467
New Hampshire101.00067.462
UMBC01.00096.600
Maine00.00067.462
Albany (NY)01.000511.313
Binghamton01.000410.286
NJIT01.000311.214

Thursday's Games

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston201.000141.933
Temple201.00087.533
SMU101.00068.429
Memphis11.500114.733
UCF11.500104.714
Cincinnati11.500105.667
East Carolina11.500105.667
Tulane11.50085.615
South Florida01.00077.500
Wichita St.02.00077.500
Tulsa02.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton201.000105.667
VCU101.000104.714
George Mason101.00095.643
Saint Louis101.00095.643
George Washington101.00077.500
St. Bonaventure101.00077.500
Duquesne11.500114.733
Davidson11.50086.571
Fordham01.000122.857
UMass01.00094.692
Richmond01.00077.500
Loyola Chicago01.00067.462
Saint Joseph's01.00067.462
La Salle01.00068.429
Rhode Island01.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Dayton, 7 p.m.

VCU at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami401.000131.929
Pittsburgh401.000114.733
Clemson301.000113.786
Syracuse31.750105.667
Duke21.667113.786
Wake Forest21.667104.714
Virginia22.500103.769
Boston College22.50087.533
Florida St.22.500411.267
Virginia Tech12.333113.786
North Carolina12.33395.643
NC State13.250114.733
Georgia Tech03.00076.538
Notre Dame04.00087.533
Louisville04.000213.133

Tuesday's Games

Boston College 70, Notre Dame 63

Syracuse 70, Louisville 69

Pittsburgh 68, Virginia 65

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast201.000123.800
Liberty201.000114.733
Kennesaw St.201.000105.667
Stetson201.00076.538
Queens (NC)11.500114.733
Jacksonville11.50085.615
North Alabama11.50096.600
E. Kentucky11.50087.533
North Florida11.50068.429
Bellarmine11.50069.400
Lipscomb02.00087.533
Jacksonville St.02.00078.467
Austin Peay02.00069.400
Cent. Arkansas02.000510.333

Thursday's Games

Queens (NC) at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas201.000131.929
Kansas St.201.000131.929
TCU101.000121.923
Iowa St.101.000102.833
Texas11.500122.857
Oklahoma St.11.50095.643
Baylor01.000103.769
Texas Tech02.000104.714
West Virginia02.000104.714
Oklahoma01.00094.692

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. 116, Texas 103

Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence401.000123.800
Xavier401.000123.800
Marquette41.800124.750
UConn31.750141.933
Creighton31.75096.600
Villanova12.33377.500
Butler13.25096.600
DePaul13.25078.467
St. John's14.200115.688
Seton Hall14.20088.500
Georgetown04.000510.333

Tuesday's Games

Marquette 96, St. John's 85

Creighton 83, Seton Hall 61

Wednesday's Games

Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington201.00087.533
Weber St.201.00078.467
Idaho St.201.000510.333
Sacramento St.101.00086.571
Montana St.11.50087.533
Montana11.50077.500
Portland St.01.00068.429
Idaho02.00069.400
N. Colorado02.00059.357
N. Arizona02.000411.267

Thursday's Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb201.00077.500
UNC-Asheville11.50096.600
Radford11.50078.467
SC-Upstate11.50067.462
Winthrop11.50069.400
Charleston Southern11.50058.385
Presbyterian11.500510.333
High Point02.00086.571
Campbell02.00059.357

Wednesday's Games

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Radford, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin301.000112.846
Ohio St.201.000103.769
Michigan201.00085.615
Purdue21.667131.929
Penn St.21.667113.786
Michigan St.21.667104.714
Rutgers21.667104.714
Indiana11.500103.769
Northwestern11.500103.769
Maryland12.333104.714
Nebraska13.25087.533
Illinois02.00094.692
Iowa03.00086.571
Minnesota03.00067.462

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. 74, Nebraska 56

Wisconsin 63, Minnesota 60

Wednesday's Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Maryland at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara201.000112.846
Hawaii201.000113.786
UC Riverside201.00095.643
UC Irvine101.00085.615
Cal Poly11.50077.500
Cal St.-Fullerton11.50077.500
UC San Diego11.50068.429
UC Davis01.00076.538
Long Beach St.02.00068.429
CS Bakersfield02.00049.308
CS Northridge02.000310.231

Thursday's Games

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

