All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMBC
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Binghamton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Temple
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Tulane
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|George Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Davidson
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Richmond
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Dayton, 7 p.m.
VCU at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 7 p.m.
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Clemson
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Duke
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Wake Forest
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Boston College
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Notre Dame
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Louisville
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Tuesday's Games
Boston College 70, Notre Dame 63
Syracuse 70, Louisville 69
Pittsburgh 68, Virginia 65
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Stetson
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Queens (NC)
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|North Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Bellarmine
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Lipscomb
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Thursday's Games
Queens (NC) at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|TCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Baylor
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Texas Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. 116, Texas 103
Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Xavier
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Marquette
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|UConn
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|1
|.933
|Creighton
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Villanova
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Butler
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|DePaul
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|St. John's
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Seton Hall
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Marquette 96, St. John's 85
Creighton 83, Seton Hall 61
Wednesday's Games
Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Thursday's Games
Montana at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Radford
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Winthrop
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Wednesday's Games
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Purdue
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|1
|.929
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. 74, Nebraska 56
Wisconsin 63, Minnesota 60
Wednesday's Games
Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Maryland at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Hawaii
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Riverside
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UC San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Long Beach St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|CS Northridge
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Thursday's Games
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.