PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona401.000141.933
UCLA31.750112.846
Southern Cal42.667142.875
Colorado42.667124.750
Oregon42.667116.647
Stanford32.600105.667
Washington32.60087.533
Washington St.33.500107.588
California25.28699.500
Arizona St.13.25059.357
Oregon St.15.167313.188
Utah16.14389.471

Monday's Games

Utah at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy51.833125.706
Loyola (Md.)51.833116.647
Army42.667108.556
Lehigh42.667612.333
Colgate21.667610.375
Boston U.24.333118.579
American12.333510.333
Lafayette13.250411.267
Holy Cross13.250313.188
Bucknell06.000315.167

Sunday's Games

Navy 72, Boston U. 65

American 63, Bucknell 55

Lafayette 68, Army 54

Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) 69, Lehigh 57

Wednesday's Games

American at Army, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, ppd.

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn501.000161.941
Texas A&M401.000152.882
Kentucky41.800143.824
Mississippi St.31.750124.750
LSU32.600152.882
Vanderbilt22.500106.625
Arkansas23.400125.706
Tennessee23.400115.688
Alabama23.400116.647
Florida13.250106.625
South Carolina13.250106.625
Mississippi13.25097.563
Missouri13.25079.438
Georgia04.000512.294

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mississippi St. at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga41.800144.778
Mercer31.750107.588
Furman42.667127.632
Wofford33.500117.611
ETSU33.500118.579
VMI33.500108.556
UNC-Greensboro23.400107.588
W. Carolina23.400810.444
The Citadel13.25078.467
Samford14.200116.647

Monday's Games

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC101.000144.778
SE Louisiana101.00099.500
New Orleans101.00088.500
McNeese St.101.000711.389
Nicholls01.000108.556
Houston Baptist01.000410.286
Incarnate Word01.000414.222
Northwestern St.01.000414.222

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.401.000511.313
Southern U.41.800108.556
Texas Southern32.60059.357
Grambling St.32.600612.333
Alabama A&M32.600411.267
Alabama St.32.600413.235
Florida A&M22.500411.267
Bethune-Cookman22.500412.250
Jackson St.13.250312.200
Ark.-Pine Bluff14.200315.167
MVSU14.200114.067
Prairie View14.200114.067

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.601.000154.789
Oral Roberts61.857126.667
N. Dakota St.32.600116.647
W. Illinois33.500126.667
South Dakota33.500107.588
UMKC22.50087.533
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
Denver25.286614.300
Omaha26.250316.158
North Dakota05.000414.222

Monday's Games

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Troy31.750125.706
Appalachian St.42.667109.526
Texas-Arlington42.66789.471
Arkansas St.21.667114.733
Texas St.21.667114.733
Louisiana-Lafayette32.60087.533
South Alabama22.500125.706
UALR11.50068.429
Louisiana-Monroe24.333108.556
Georgia Southern13.25087.533
Coastal Carolina14.20098.529
Georgia St.02.00067.462

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga301.000142.875
BYU31.750154.789
San Diego31.750107.588
San Francisco21.667153.833
Saint Mary's (Cal.)11.500134.765
Santa Clara11.500116.647
Portland11.500107.588
Loyola Marymount02.00077.500
Pepperdine04.000613.316
Pacific02.000511.313

Monday's Games

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.501.000162.889
Grand Canyon501.000152.882
Seattle301.000124.750
Sam Houston St.51.833109.526
Tarleton St.33.500811.421
Stephen F. Austin22.500106.625
Utah Valley St.23.400116.647
Abilene Christian24.333116.647
Chicago St.24.333613.316
Cal Baptist12.333115.688
Dixie St.14.200810.444
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.200611.353
Lamar05.000216.111

Monday's Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

