All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.00041.800
Mass.-Lowell00.00041.800
Maine00.00031.750
UMBC00.00032.600
Binghamton00.00022.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00024.333
Vermont00.00014.200
NJIT00.00004.000

Monday's Games

Bryant 98, Detroit 88

Austin Peay 74, Albany (NY) 59

Tuesday's Games

NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000501.000
UCF00.00041.800
Cincinnati00.00031.750
East Carolina00.00031.750
Tulane00.00031.750
Wichita St.00.00031.750
Memphis00.00021.667
SMU00.00022.500
Temple00.00023.400
Tulsa00.00023.400
South Florida00.00005.000

Monday's Games

Indiana St. 79, East Carolina 75

Wichita St. 55, Grand Canyon 43

Nevada 75, Tulane 66

UAB 80, South Florida 65

St. John's 78, Temple 72

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toledo vs. East Carolina at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

San Francisco vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m.

Tulane vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

South Florida vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00051.833
Duquesne00.00041.800
Fordham00.00041.800
Saint Louis00.00041.800
UMass00.00041.800
Dayton00.00031.750
George Washington00.00031.750
VCU00.00032.600
Saint Joseph's00.00022.500
St. Bonaventure00.00022.500
La Salle00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00023.400
Richmond00.00023.400
George Mason00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00013.250

Monday's Games

Buffalo 82, George Mason 74

Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT

Duquesne 83, North Florida 82

Fordham 67, Holy Cross 53

Kansas St. 77, Rhode Island 57

Georgia 66, Saint Joseph's 53

Tuesday's Games

Tulane vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

South Florida vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NC State00.000401.000
North Carolina00.000401.000
Notre Dame00.000401.000
Virginia00.000401.000
Virginia Tech00.00051.833
Clemson00.00041.800
Duke00.00041.800
Miami00.00041.800
Wake Forest00.00041.800
Georgia Tech00.00031.750
Syracuse00.00031.750
Boston College00.00042.667
Pittsburgh00.00023.400
Florida St.00.00014.200
Louisville00.00004.000

Monday's Games

Arkansas 80, Louisville 54

Boston College 59, Wyoming 48

Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64

Florida St. 81, Mercer 72

Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT

Clemson 72, Loyola (Md.) 41

Duke 74, Bellarmine 57

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Louisville at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Syracuse vs. St. John's at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00041.800
North Alabama00.00031.750
Stetson00.00031.750
Kennesaw St.00.00042.667
Jacksonville00.00021.667
Austin Peay00.00032.600
Cent. Arkansas00.00032.600
Florida Gulf Coast00.00032.600
Lipscomb00.00032.600
E. Kentucky00.00033.500
Liberty00.00022.500
Bellarmine00.00023.400
Jacksonville St.00.00012.333
North Florida00.00013.250

Monday's Games

Austin Peay 74, Albany (NY) 59

Duquesne 83, North Florida 82

Florida Gulf Coast 82, N. Kentucky 61

Lipscomb 86, Covenant 61

Duke 74, Bellarmine 57

Tuesday's Games

Austin Peay vs. Bucknell at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 3 p.m.

Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Drexel vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Brescia at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.

North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000401.000
Kansas St.00.000401.000
Texas00.000401.000
West Virginia00.000401.000
Iowa St.00.000301.000
Baylor00.00041.800
Oklahoma00.00031.750
TCU00.00031.750
Texas Tech00.00031.750
Oklahoma St.00.00032.600

Monday's Games

Creighton 76, Texas Tech 65

Kansas St. 77, Rhode Island 57

Texas 73, N. Arizona 48

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Louisville at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Nevada vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000501.000
St. John's00.000501.000
UConn00.000501.000
Butler00.00031.750
Seton Hall00.00031.750
Xavier00.00031.750
DePaul00.00032.600
Georgetown00.00032.600
Marquette00.00032.600
Providence00.00032.600
Villanova00.00022.500

Monday's Games

Creighton 76, Texas Tech 65

Mississippi St. 58, Marquette 55

St. John's 78, Temple 72

Tuesday's Games

Creighton vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 8 p.m.

Syracuse vs. St. John's at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00031.750
Montana St.00.00032.600
Portland St.00.00022.500
Montana00.00023.400
N. Arizona00.00024.333
Idaho St.00.00013.250
N. Colorado00.00013.250
Weber St.00.00013.250
E. Washington00.00014.200
Idaho00.00014.200

Monday's Games

Texas 73, N. Arizona 48

Washington St. 82, E. Washington 56

UC Riverside 72, Weber St. 65

Tuesday's Games

Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St.-Northern at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00041.800
Campbell00.00032.600
Radford00.00032.600
UNC-Asheville00.00032.600
Longwood00.00033.500
Charleston Southern00.00022.500
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
Winthrop00.00023.400
Gardner-Webb00.00014.200
Presbyterian00.00014.200

Monday's Games

Bucknell 66, Presbyterian 65

High Point 68, Cent. Michigan 67

Charleston Southern 78, Bethune-Cookman 63

Air Force 83, SC-Upstate 56

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland00.000501.000
Indiana00.000401.000
Iowa00.000401.000
Northwestern00.000401.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Wisconsin00.000301.000
Penn St.00.00051.833
Illinois00.00041.800
Michigan00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Minnesota00.00031.750
Nebraska00.00031.750
Ohio St.00.00031.750
Rutgers00.00031.750

Monday's Games

Iowa 100, Omaha 64

San Diego St. 88, Ohio St. 77

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00041.800
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00031.750
Hawaii00.00031.750
UC Davis00.00031.750
UC Santa Barbara00.00031.750
CS Bakersfield00.00021.667
UC Riverside00.00032.600
Long Beach St.00.00022.500
CS Northridge00.00013.250
Cal Poly00.00013.250
UC San Diego00.00014.200

Monday's Games

Tennessee St. 74, CS Northridge 73

UC Santa Barbara 79, Hampton 66

UC Riverside 72, Weber St. 65

UC Irvine 116, Life Pacific 54

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Westcliff at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.

North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

