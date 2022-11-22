All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Monday's Games
Bryant 98, Detroit 88
Austin Peay 74, Albany (NY) 59
Tuesday's Games
NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Monday's Games
Indiana St. 79, East Carolina 75
Wichita St. 55, Grand Canyon 43
Nevada 75, Tulane 66
UAB 80, South Florida 65
St. John's 78, Temple 72
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toledo vs. East Carolina at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
San Francisco vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m.
Tulane vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
South Florida vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
Richmond vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Monday's Games
Buffalo 82, George Mason 74
Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT
Duquesne 83, North Florida 82
Fordham 67, Holy Cross 53
Kansas St. 77, Rhode Island 57
Georgia 66, Saint Joseph's 53
Tuesday's Games
Tulane vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
South Florida vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
Richmond vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.
S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Paul Quinn at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Monday's Games
Arkansas 80, Louisville 54
Boston College 59, Wyoming 48
Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64
Florida St. 81, Mercer 72
Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT
Clemson 72, Loyola (Md.) 41
Duke 74, Bellarmine 57
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Louisville at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
Syracuse vs. St. John's at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.
Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Monday's Games
Austin Peay 74, Albany (NY) 59
Duquesne 83, North Florida 82
Florida Gulf Coast 82, N. Kentucky 61
Lipscomb 86, Covenant 61
Duke 74, Bellarmine 57
Tuesday's Games
Austin Peay vs. Bucknell at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 3 p.m.
Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Drexel vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Brescia at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.
North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Monday's Games
Creighton 76, Texas Tech 65
Kansas St. 77, Rhode Island 57
Texas 73, N. Arizona 48
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Louisville at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Nevada vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Monday's Games
Creighton 76, Texas Tech 65
Mississippi St. 58, Marquette 55
St. John's 78, Temple 72
Tuesday's Games
Creighton vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 8 p.m.
Syracuse vs. St. John's at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
Texas 73, N. Arizona 48
Washington St. 82, E. Washington 56
UC Riverside 72, Weber St. 65
Tuesday's Games
Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St.-Northern at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
Bucknell 66, Presbyterian 65
High Point 68, Cent. Michigan 67
Charleston Southern 78, Bethune-Cookman 63
Air Force 83, SC-Upstate 56
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
Monday's Games
Iowa 100, Omaha 64
San Diego St. 88, Ohio St. 77
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
Tennessee St. 74, CS Northridge 73
UC Santa Barbara 79, Hampton 66
UC Riverside 72, Weber St. 65
UC Irvine 116, Life Pacific 54
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Westcliff at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.
North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
