OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
S. Indiana at Missouri, 8 p.m.
UALR at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Harris-Stowe at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at South Florida, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Fisk at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Pacific at Stanford, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Texas St. at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 11 p.m.
LIU at Utah, 11 p.m.
Weber St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Lebanon Valley at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Siena at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Army, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at William & Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at DePaul, 7:45 p.m.
Lehigh at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Howard at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
George Mason at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Stony Brook at Florida, 8 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia, 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Longwood at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Emory & Henry at ETSU, 7 p.m.
North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Bob Jones at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia, 8 p.m.
Anderson (SC) at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at FIU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas (Texas) at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Nicholls at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
MVSU at Baylor, Noon
Kansas Christian at Prairie View, Noon
Bethune-Cookman at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
North Texas at Dallas at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Southern U. at UNLV, 10:15 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Denver, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Omaha at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Lincoln (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Valley Forge at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Warren Wilson at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary's (Md.) at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Montevallo at Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Harding at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Georgia St., 8 p.m.
William Carey at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Centenary at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Pacific at Stanford, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
North Florida at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Life Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Rice at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Lewis & Clark at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sonoma St. at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Tarleton St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
N.M. Highlands at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
LeTourneau at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Utah Tech at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Seattle at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
