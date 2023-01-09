All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|UMBC
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Vermont
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|NJIT
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Bryant
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Sunday's Games
New Hampshire 67, Vermont 60
UMBC 81, Bryant 73
NJIT 91, Maine 83, OT
Albany (NY) 89, Mass.-Lowell 63
Wednesday's Games
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Bryant, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|UCF
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Tulane
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Temple
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|SMU
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Wichita St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. 70, South Florida 66
UCF 85, SMU 53
Houston 72, Cincinnati 59
Tuesday's Games
Temple at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|VCU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|George Mason
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Richmond
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Davidson
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|La Salle
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fordham
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|3
|.813
|UMass
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Rhode Island
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Tuesday's Games
Dayton at Fordham, 7 p.m.
VCU at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
La Salle at UMass, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|3
|.786
|Duke
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Florida St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|7
|.533
|Notre Dame
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Duke, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Miami, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stetson
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Liberty
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Queens (NC)
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|North Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Bellarmine
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Lipscomb
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Sunday's Games
E. Kentucky 62, Liberty 59
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Iowa St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Baylor
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Texas Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Xavier
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Marquette
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|2
|.882
|Creighton
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Villanova
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Butler
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|St. John's
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Tuesday's Games
Butler at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UConn at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Idaho St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Montana St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Sacramento St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Weber St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Montana
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|N. Colorado
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|SC-Upstate
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Radford
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Winthrop
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Campbell
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|High Point
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
Wednesday's Games
High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|1
|.938
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Michigan
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Sunday's Games
Northwestern 84, Indiana 83
Iowa 76, Rutgers 65
Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73
Purdue 76, Penn St. 63
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UC Irvine
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|UC San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Long Beach St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Wednesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
