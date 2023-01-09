All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell21.667143.824
UMBC21.667116.647
Vermont21.66789.471
New Hampshire21.66778.467
Binghamton11.500510.333
NJIT11.500411.267
Bryant12.333106.625
Albany (NY)12.333612.333
Maine02.00069.400

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 67, Vermont 60

UMBC 81, Bryant 73

NJIT 91, Maine 83, OT

Albany (NY) 89, Mass.-Lowell 63

Wednesday's Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston401.000161.941
UCF31.750124.750
Tulane31.750105.667
Temple31.75098.529
Memphis21.667124.750
Cincinnati22.500116.647
SMU12.333610.375
East Carolina13.250107.588
Wichita St.13.25088.500
South Florida03.00079.438
Tulsa03.000410.286

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. 70, South Florida 66

UCF 85, SMU 53

Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

Tuesday's Games

Temple at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton301.000115.688
VCU21.667115.688
George Mason21.667106.625
Saint Louis21.667106.625
Richmond21.66797.563
George Washington21.66788.500
St. Bonaventure21.66788.500
Duquesne22.500125.706
Davidson22.50097.563
La Salle11.50078.467
Fordham12.333133.813
UMass12.333105.667
Rhode Island12.333510.333
Loyola Chicago03.00069.400
Saint Joseph's03.00069.400

Tuesday's Games

Dayton at Fordham, 7 p.m.

VCU at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

La Salle at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson501.000133.813
Miami41.800132.867
Pittsburgh41.800115.688
Virginia32.600113.786
Duke32.600124.750
North Carolina32.600115.688
Wake Forest32.600115.688
Syracuse32.600106.625
Florida St.32.600511.313
NC State33.500134.765
Boston College23.40088.500
Virginia Tech14.200115.688
Georgia Tech14.20087.533
Notre Dame05.00088.500
Louisville05.000214.125

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Duke, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Miami, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stetson401.00096.600
Florida Gulf Coast31.750134.765
Liberty31.750125.706
Kennesaw St.31.750116.647
E. Kentucky31.750107.588
Queens (NC)22.500125.706
Jacksonville22.50096.600
Austin Peay22.50089.471
North Florida22.50079.438
Bellarmine22.500710.412
Lipscomb13.25098.529
North Alabama13.25098.529
Jacksonville St.04.000710.412
Cent. Arkansas04.000512.294

Sunday's Games

E. Kentucky 62, Liberty 59

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas301.000141.933
Kansas St.301.000141.933
Iowa St.301.000122.857
TCU21.667132.867
Texas21.667132.867
Oklahoma12.333105.667
Oklahoma St.12.33396.600
Baylor03.000105.667
Texas Tech03.000105.667
West Virginia03.000105.667

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence601.000143.824
Xavier501.000133.813
Marquette51.833134.765
UConn42.667152.882
Creighton32.60097.563
Villanova23.40088.500
Butler24.333107.588
Seton Hall24.33398.529
DePaul14.20079.438
St. John's15.167116.647
Georgetown06.000512.294

Tuesday's Games

Butler at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UConn at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington401.000107.588
Idaho St.301.000610.375
Montana St.31.750107.588
Sacramento St.21.66797.563
Weber St.21.66779.438
Montana22.50088.500
Portland St.12.33379.438
N. Arizona13.250512.294
Idaho04.000611.353
N. Colorado04.000511.313

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood401.000125.706
UNC-Asheville31.750116.647
SC-Upstate31.75087.533
Radford22.50089.471
Gardner-Webb22.50079.438
Winthrop22.500710.412
Charleston Southern22.50069.400
Campbell13.250610.375
Presbyterian13.250512.294
High Point04.00088.500

Wednesday's Games

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue41.800151.938
Northwestern31.750123.800
Wisconsin31.750113.786
Michigan St.31.750114.733
Michigan31.75096.600
Rutgers32.600115.688
Ohio St.22.500105.667
Maryland23.400115.688
Penn St.23.400115.688
Iowa23.400106.625
Nebraska23.40097.563
Illinois13.250105.667
Indiana13.250105.667
Minnesota04.00068.429

Sunday's Games

Northwestern 84, Indiana 83

Iowa 76, Rutgers 65

Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73

Purdue 76, Penn St. 63

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara301.000122.857
UC Irvine301.000105.667
Hawaii31.750124.750
UC Riverside31.750106.625
Cal St.-Fullerton31.75097.563
UC Davis12.33387.533
UC San Diego12.33369.400
Cal Poly13.25079.438
Long Beach St.13.25079.438
CS Bakersfield13.250510.333
CS Northridge04.000312.200

Wednesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

