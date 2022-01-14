All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|James Madison
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hofstra
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Elon
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Saturday's Games
Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UAB
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Rice
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|FAU
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Southern Miss.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|FIU
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Marshall
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|UTSA
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 66, UTEP 53
Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 57
North Texas 69, Marshall 65
Middle Tennessee 70, FAU 57
Old Dominion 83, UTSA 51
UAB 84, FIU 56
W. Kentucky 80, Rice 66
Saturday's Games
UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|4
|.714
|Wright St.
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|7
|.563
|Detroit
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|7
|.533
|Youngstown St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|8
|.429
|Milwaukee
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|Green Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Robert Morris
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|IUPUI
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Thursday's Games
Oakland 70, Cleveland St. 65
Fort Wayne 62, Detroit 60
Wright St. 75, Robert Morris 73
N. Kentucky 68, Youngstown St. 67
Green Bay 69, IUPUI 54
Ill.-Chicago 81, Milwaukee 77
Saturday's Games
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Siena
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Marist
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Niagara
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Rider
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Canisius
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
Thursday's Games
Niagara 68, Canisius 58
Friday's Games
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Rider, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Toledo
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|E. Michigan
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|7
|.533
|Drake
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Bradley
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|1
|.923
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Utah St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Friday's Games
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.
Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|LIU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.
CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Belmont
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Morehead St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Thursday's Games
Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 77
Murray St. 67, Tennessee St. 44
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.
SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 53
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.