All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington201.00085.615
William & Mary201.000312.200
Delaware21.667115.688
Towson21.667115.688
James Madison11.500103.769
Coll. of Charleston11.50095.643
Drexel11.50066.500
Hofstra12.33397.563
Elon12.333412.250
Northeastern04.00069.400

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech501.000143.824
Old Dominion201.00078.467
Charlotte101.00085.615
UAB41.800144.778
North Texas31.750104.714
W. Kentucky21.667106.625
Rice22.50096.600
FAU11.50087.533
Middle Tennessee12.333106.625
Southern Miss.12.333510.333
UTEP13.25088.500
FIU03.000106.625
Marshall03.00079.438
UTSA04.000710.412

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 66, UTEP 53

Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 57

North Texas 69, Marshall 65

Middle Tennessee 70, FAU 57

Old Dominion 83, UTSA 51

UAB 84, FIU 56

W. Kentucky 80, Rice 66

Saturday's Games

UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 4 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland601.000124.750
Cleveland St.61.857104.714
Wright St.61.85797.563
Detroit31.75058.385
Fort Wayne43.57187.533
Youngstown St.34.42998.529
Ill.-Chicago23.40068.429
N. Kentucky23.40068.429
Milwaukee35.375512.294
Green Bay24.333312.200
Robert Morris07.000214.125
IUPUI05.000113.071

Thursday's Games

Oakland 70, Cleveland St. 65

Fort Wayne 62, Detroit 60

Wright St. 75, Robert Morris 73

N. Kentucky 68, Youngstown St. 67

Green Bay 69, IUPUI 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Milwaukee 77

Saturday's Games

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 3:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton201.000123.800
Penn21.667511.313
Dartmouth11.50049.308
Columbia11.500410.286
Cornell12.33395.643
Brown12.33399.500
Harvard01.00085.615
Yale00.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Harvard at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Penn, 2 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona401.000123.800
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Siena21.66756.455
Manhattan11.50083.727
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Quinnipiac23.40076.538
Fairfield23.40088.500
Marist23.40077.500
Niagara23.40077.500
Rider12.33358.385
Canisius13.250510.333

Thursday's Games

Niagara 68, Canisius 58

Friday's Games

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Niagara at Iona, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio401.000132.867
Toledo41.800124.750
Akron21.66794.692
E. Michigan21.66777.500
Buffalo22.50086.571
Ball St.22.50078.467
N. Illinois11.50048.333
Kent St.23.40078.467
Miami (Ohio)12.33377.500
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
Bowling Green13.25087.533
W. Michigan04.000411.267

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.101.000104.714
Morgan St.101.00067.462
Coppin St.101.000214.125
Howard00.00066.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
SC State02.000710.412
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago301.000122.857
N. Iowa41.80087.533
Drake31.750125.706
S. Illinois21.66796.600
Missouri St.32.600126.667
Bradley23.40089.471
Indiana St.12.33387.533
Illinois St.12.33388.500
Valparaiso14.20089.471
Evansville04.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Boise St.201.000114.733
Colorado St.21.667121.923
Fresno St.11.500114.733
Air Force11.50085.615
UNLV11.50096.600
Nevada11.50076.538
Utah St.12.333106.625
Wyoming00.000112.846
San Jose St.01.00076.538
New Mexico03.00079.438

Friday's Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nevada at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Boise St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Wyoming at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner401.000102.833
Merrimack401.00098.529
Bryant31.75078.467
LIU22.50059.357
CCSU22.500512.294
Fairleigh Dickinson22.500212.143
Mount St. Mary's13.250511.313
Sacred Heart13.250512.294
St. Francis (NY)13.250411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)04.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 1 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.301.000132.867
Belmont301.000133.813
Morehead St.301.000115.688
UT Martin22.500610.375
SIU-Edwardsville11.50078.467
Tennessee St.12.33369.400
SE Missouri13.250611.353
Austin Peay03.00049.308
Tennessee Tech01.000311.214
E. Illinois02.000213.133

Thursday's Games

Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 77

Murray St. 67, Tennessee St. 44

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.

SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 53

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

