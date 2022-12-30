All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Hofstra
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Northeastern
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Hampton
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Elon
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Thursday's Games
Drexel 62, Elon 50
Coll. of Charleston 89, Hampton 61
Hofstra 87, Delaware 73
Northeastern 88, NC A&T 76
Saturday's Games
Stony Brook at Northeastern, Noon
Coll. of Charleston at Towson, Noon
NC A&T at Hofstra, 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Hampton at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|North Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Rice
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|UTEP
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 82, Middle Tennessee 67
FIU 69, Florida College 64
Louisiana Tech 91, UTSA 69
Rice 81, W. Kentucky 78
UAB 79, UTEP 73, 2OT
FAU 50, North Texas 46
Saturday's Games
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UTSA at UAB, 4 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Kentucky
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Youngstown St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Cleveland St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|8
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|Wright St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Thursday's Games
Detroit 76, Green Bay 59
N. Kentucky 78, Wright St. 64
Oakland 83, Milwaukee 61
Robert Morris 75, Fort Wayne 70
Youngstown St. 85, Cleveland St. 71
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, Noon
Green Bay at Oakland, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 2:45 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Friday's Games
Morgan St. at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Chicago St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday's Games
Northwestern 63, Brown 58
Cornell 86, Binghamton 70
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Yale at Columbia, Noon
Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cornell at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rider
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|St. Peter's
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Marist
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Friday's Games
Manhattan at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Siena at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Niagara, Noon
Rider vs. Canisius at Lewiston, N.Y., 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Iona, 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Thursday's Games
Bowling Green 102, Ohio Dominican 65
Toledo 103, Lourdes 88
Miami (Ohio) 90, Saint Mary of the Woods 51
Cent. Michigan 63, Michigan 61
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Concord at Akron, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Thursday's Games
La Salle 80, Howard 76
Penn St. 60, Delaware St. 46
Friday's Games
St. Andrews at SC State, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Drake
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Belmont
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Bradley
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Murray St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|7
|.462
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Evansville
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. 91, Evansville 63
S. Illinois 63, Murray St. 57
Drake 68, Valparaiso 63
Saturday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Murray St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Belmont at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Boise St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Saturday's Games
Nevada at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Fresno St. at Utah St., 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|LIU
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|CCSU
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Merrimack
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Thursday's Games
Wagner 69, LIU 61
Stonehill 74, Sacred Heart 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Merrimack 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 72
Saturday's Games
Centenary (NJ) at Fairleigh Dickinson, Noon
St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
