All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston101.000131.929
UNC-Wilmington101.000113.786
Hofstra101.00086.571
Drexel101.00076.538
Northeastern101.00057.417
Towson00.00085.615
Delaware01.00086.571
William & Mary00.00058.385
NC A&T01.00059.357
Stony Brook00.00049.308
Hampton01.000310.231
Elon01.000212.143
Monmouth (NJ)01.000113.071

Thursday's Games

Drexel 62, Elon 50

Coll. of Charleston 89, Hampton 61

Hofstra 87, Delaware 73

Northeastern 88, NC A&T 76

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook at Northeastern, Noon

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, Noon

NC A&T at Hofstra, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Hampton at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU201.000121.923
UAB201.000112.846
Charlotte11.500103.769
North Texas11.500103.769
Rice11.500103.769
Louisiana Tech11.50085.615
Middle Tennessee11.50085.615
UTEP11.50085.615
W. Kentucky01.00084.667
FIU01.00066.500
UTSA02.00067.462

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 82, Middle Tennessee 67

FIU 69, Florida College 64

Louisiana Tech 91, UTSA 69

Rice 81, W. Kentucky 78

UAB 79, UTEP 73, 2OT

FAU 50, North Texas 46

Saturday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 4 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Kentucky301.00086.571
Youngstown St.21.667104.714
Milwaukee21.66785.615
Cleveland St.21.66777.500
Robert Morris21.66777.500
Detroit21.66768.429
Fort Wayne12.33395.643
Oakland12.333311.214
Green Bay12.333212.143
Wright St.03.00077.500
IUPUI02.000310.231

Thursday's Games

Detroit 76, Green Bay 59

N. Kentucky 78, Wright St. 64

Oakland 83, Milwaukee 61

Robert Morris 75, Fort Wayne 70

Youngstown St. 85, Cleveland St. 71

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, Noon

Green Bay at Oakland, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 2:45 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000411.267
Chicago St.00.000313.188

Friday's Games

Morgan St. at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.000103.769
Yale00.000103.769
Princeton00.00094.692
Harvard00.00095.643
Brown00.00076.538
Penn00.00077.500
Columbia00.000510.333
Dartmouth00.000410.286

Thursday's Games

Northwestern 63, Brown 58

Cornell 86, Binghamton 70

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Yale at Columbia, Noon

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cornell at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00094.692
Rider201.00056.455
Manhattan201.00047.364
Siena101.00075.583
Niagara11.50065.545
Fairfield11.50057.417
Mount St. Mary's11.50058.385
St. Peter's12.33366.500
Quinnipiac02.00094.692
Marist02.00047.364
Canisius02.00029.182

Friday's Games

Manhattan at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Niagara, Noon

Rider vs. Canisius at Lewiston, N.Y., 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Iona, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000103.769
Ball St.00.00094.692
Toledo00.00094.692
Akron00.00075.583
Ohio00.00075.583
Buffalo00.00066.500
Bowling Green00.00067.462
Miami (Ohio)00.00067.462
Cent. Michigan00.00058.385
W. Michigan00.00048.333
N. Illinois00.00049.308
E. Michigan00.00039.250

Thursday's Games

Bowling Green 102, Ohio Dominican 65

Toledo 103, Lourdes 88

Miami (Ohio) 90, Saint Mary of the Woods 51

Cent. Michigan 63, Michigan 61

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Concord at Akron, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00067.462
NC Central00.00067.462
Howard00.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00048.333
Coppin St.00.000511.313
SC State00.000213.133
Delaware St.00.000112.077

Thursday's Games

La Salle 80, Howard 76

Penn St. 60, Delaware St. 46

Friday's Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.301.000104.714
Drake21.667113.786
S. Illinois21.667104.714
Belmont21.66795.643
Bradley21.66795.643
Murray St.21.66776.538
Missouri St.21.66767.462
Ill.-Chicago12.33395.643
Illinois St.12.33368.429
N. Iowa12.33358.385
Valparaiso03.00068.429
Evansville03.000410.286

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. 91, Evansville 63

S. Illinois 63, Murray St. 57

Drake 68, Valparaiso 63

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Murray St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Belmont at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico101.0001301.000
Nevada101.000113.786
San Diego St.101.000103.769
San Jose St.101.000104.714
Fresno St.101.00057.417
UNLV01.000112.846
Utah St.00.000112.846
Boise St.01.000104.714
Air Force01.00095.643
Colorado St.01.00086.571
Wyoming01.00058.385

Saturday's Games

Nevada at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Fresno St. at Utah St., 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner101.00084.667
Fairleigh Dickinson101.00078.467
Stonehill101.000510.333
St. Francis (Pa.)101.000410.286
St. Francis (NY)00.00066.500
Sacred Heart01.00069.400
LIU01.000211.154
CCSU01.000213.133
Merrimack01.000213.133

Thursday's Games

Wagner 69, LIU 61

Stonehill 74, Sacred Heart 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Merrimack 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 72

Saturday's Games

Centenary (NJ) at Fairleigh Dickinson, Noon

St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

