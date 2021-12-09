All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.000901.000
UCLA201.00081.889
Arizona101.000801.000
Washington St.11.50072.778
Colorado11.50073.700
Utah11.50063.667
California11.50055.500
Arizona St.11.50036.333
Stanford01.00043.571
Oregon01.00054.556
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 60, E. Washington 57

TCU 76, Utah 62

Arizona 94, Wyoming 65

California 72, Idaho St. 46

Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00083.727
Navy00.00063.667
Army00.00054.556
Loyola (Md.)00.00055.500
Colgate00.00045.444
American U.00.00037.300
Lafayette00.00027.222
Bucknell00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.00028.200
Lehigh00.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

American U. 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73

Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62

Delaware 68, Lafayette 58

Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59

St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71

Thursday's Games

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000901.000
LSU00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Auburn00.00071.875
Kentucky00.00071.875
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Florida00.00072.778
Mississippi00.00062.750
Mississippi St.00.00062.750
South Carolina00.00062.750
Tennessee00.00062.750
Vanderbilt00.00053.625
Missouri00.00054.556
Georgia00.00045.444

Wednesday's Games

Florida 85, North Florida 55

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00081.889
Samford00.00072.778
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Wofford00.00073.700
ETSU00.00063.667
Furman00.00063.667
The Citadel00.00053.625
Mercer00.00064.600
VMI00.00064.600
W. Carolina00.00064.600

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73

Samford 74, Alabama St. 64

Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70

W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00081.889
Nicholls00.00053.625
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
Houston Baptist00.00035.375
New Orleans00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00037.300
Incarnate Word00.00018.111
Northwestern St.00.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68

Texas A&M-CC 75, Rio Grande 69

Thursday's Games

Nicholls at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00036.333
Southern U.00.00036.333
Florida A&M00.00025.286
Jackson St.00.00026.250
Alabama St.00.00028.200
Alabama A&M00.00015.167
Alcorn St.00.00017.125
Bethune-Cookman00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000110.091
MVSU00.00006.000
Prairie View00.00008.000

Wednesday's Games

Samford 74, Alabama St. 64

North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45

Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73

Thursday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Nicholls at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00082.800
S. Dakota St.00.00083.727
N. Dakota St.00.00054.556
Oral Roberts00.00054.556
South Dakota00.00054.556
UMKC00.00044.500
Denver00.00037.300
North Dakota00.00037.300
Nebraska-Omaha00.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84

Drake 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70

Thursday's Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Arkansas St.00.00062.750
Texas State00.00062.750
Georgia Southern00.00053.625
Georgia St.00.00053.625
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00053.625
Coastal Carolina00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
Louisiana-Monroe00.00054.556
Troy00.00054.556
UALR00.00046.400
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Southern 85, Carver 43

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Louisiana College 68

Missouri St. 81, UALR 55

Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Philander Smith at UALR, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.0001001.000
BYU00.00081.889
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00072.778
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00073.700
Loyola Marymount00.00063.667
San Diego00.00055.500
Pacific00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00038.273

Wednesday's Games

BYU 82, Utah St. 71

San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63

Thursday's Games

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary's (Cal), 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

California Lutheran at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00081.889
Grand Canyon00.00081.889
New Mexico St.00.00072.778
Stephen F. Austin00.00072.778
Utah Valley00.00072.778
Abilene Christian00.00052.714
Seattle00.00073.700
Dixie St.00.00045.444
Rio Grande00.00046.400
Chicago St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Tarleton St.00.00037.300
Lamar00.00027.222

Wednesday's Games

Tarleton St. 81, Southwestern Assemblies of God 75

Texas A&M-CC 75, Rio Grande 69

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 56

UNLV 76, Seattle 56

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

