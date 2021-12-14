All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00074.636
Vermont00.00074.636
New Hampshire00.00054.556
Stony Brook00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00055.500
Binghamton00.00036.333
Albany (NY)00.00037.300
Maine00.00026.250
Hartford00.00018.111

Monday's Games

Princeton 89, UMBC 77

New Hampshire 92, Keene State 54

Albany (NY) 61, Boston College 57

Tuesday's Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
East Carolina00.00082.800
Houston00.00082.800
Wichita St.00.00072.778
UCF00.00062.750
SMU00.00083.727
Cincinnati00.00073.700
Temple00.00064.600
Memphis00.00054.556
Tulsa00.00055.500
South Florida00.00034.429
Tulane00.00036.333

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00082.800
Davidson00.00072.778
Rhode Island00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00083.727
Dayton00.00074.636
Richmond00.00064.600
Saint Joseph's00.00064.600
VCU00.00064.600
Fordham00.00075.583
La Salle00.00054.556
UMass00.00065.545
George Mason00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00047.364
George Washington00.00048.333

Monday's Games

George Washington 67, Radford 58

Rhode Island 82, Milwaukee 58

Wednesday's Games

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.00091.900
North Carolina101.00072.778
Miami101.00083.727
Louisville101.00063.667
Virginia101.00064.600
Boston College101.00065.545
Syracuse101.00055.500
Duke00.00071.875
NC State01.00073.700
Virginia Tech01.00074.636
Clemson01.00064.600
Florida St.01.00054.556
Georgia Tech01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00044.500
Pittsburgh01.00037.300

Monday's Games

Albany (NY) 61, Boston College 57

Tuesday's Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
North Alabama00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00053.625
Liberty00.00064.600
Bellarmine00.00056.455
E. Kentucky00.00056.455
Lipscomb00.00056.455
Jacksonville St.00.00045.444
Kennesaw St.00.00046.400
Stetson00.00036.333
North Florida00.00039.250
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Monday's Games

Jacksonville St. 110, LaGrange 80

Liberty 95, Carver 36

Stetson 104, Johnson (FL) 58

Tuesday's Games

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.0001001.000
Baylor00.000901.000
West Virginia00.00091.900
Kansas00.00081.889
TCU00.00081.889
Texas Tech00.00071.875
Oklahoma00.00082.800
Texas00.00062.750
Oklahoma St.00.00073.700
Kansas St.00.00063.667

Monday's Games

Oklahoma St. 98, Cleveland St. 93, OT

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.000101.909
Seton Hall00.00091.900
Xavier00.00091.900
DePaul00.00081.889
UConn00.00092.818
Creighton00.00082.800
St. John's00.00082.800
Marquette00.00083.727
Butler00.00073.700
Villanova00.00073.700
Georgetown00.00054.556

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00091.900
S. Utah201.00073.700
N. Colorado201.00065.545
Montana11.50084.667
Montana St.11.50074.636
N. Arizona11.50046.400
Portland St.11.50035.375
E. Washington01.00055.500
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00028.200
Idaho St.02.00018.111

Monday's Games

Montana 118, SAGU American Indian College 49

Wednesday's Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00072.778
Longwood00.00064.600
UNC-Asheville00.00064.600
Winthrop00.00064.600
Presbyterian00.00065.545
High Point00.00055.500
Gardner-Webb00.00046.400
Hampton00.00047.364
Radford00.00047.364
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
NC A&T00.00038.273
SC-Upstate00.00027.222

Monday's Games

George Washington 67, Radford 58

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.00092.818
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00073.700
Northwestern101.00072.778
Purdue11.50091.900
Minnesota11.50081.889
Indiana11.50082.800
Wisconsin11.50082.800
Michigan11.50064.600
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.00073.700
Maryland01.00064.600
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00056.455

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00042.667
UC San Diego00.00053.625
UC Santa Barbara00.00053.625
UC Riverside00.00064.600
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC Davis00.00043.571
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00055.500
CS Northridge00.00036.333
Cal Poly00.00036.333
Long Beach St.00.00037.300

Monday's Games

Portland 78, Cal Poly 77

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

