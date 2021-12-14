All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Monday's Games
Princeton 89, UMBC 77
New Hampshire 92, Keene State 54
Albany (NY) 61, Boston College 57
Tuesday's Games
CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Monday's Games
George Washington 67, Radford 58
Rhode Island 82, Milwaukee 58
Wednesday's Games
FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
Albany (NY) 61, Boston College 57
Tuesday's Games
SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Monday's Games
Jacksonville St. 110, LaGrange 80
Liberty 95, Carver 36
Stetson 104, Johnson (FL) 58
Tuesday's Games
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Monday's Games
Oklahoma St. 98, Cleveland St. 93, OT
Tuesday's Games
Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
Tuesday's Games
Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Monday's Games
Montana 118, SAGU American Indian College 49
Wednesday's Games
N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Monday's Games
George Washington 67, Radford 58
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Monday's Games
Portland 78, Cal Poly 77
Tuesday's Games
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.