All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|S. Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 59
Tennessee St. 60, Lindenwood (Mo.) 57
SE Missouri 74, UALR 68
Tennessee Tech 84, UT Martin 80, OT
SIU-Edwardsville 69, S. Indiana 62
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Southern Cal
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Stanford
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
Washington St. 74, Arizona 61
Oregon 70, Utah 60
Colorado 62, Oregon St. 42
Sunday's Games
Washington at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Army
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Colgate
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Boston U.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Holy Cross
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Navy
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Lafayette
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Sunday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at American, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colgate at Army, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Missouri
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Auburn
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Georgia
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|LSU
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Mississippi
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Saturday's Games
Missouri 85, Vanderbilt 82
Alabama 78, Kentucky 52
Florida 82, Georgia 75
Mississippi St. 64, Mississippi 54
Tennessee 85, South Carolina 42
Texas A&M 69, LSU 56
Auburn 72, Arkansas 59
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Furman
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Chattanooga
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Wofford
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|ETSU
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Mercer
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|VMI
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 85, VMI 78
Furman 70, ETSU 56
Samford 70, UNC-Greensboro 68
W. Carolina 73, Mercer 45
Wofford 77, The Citadel 57
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|9
|.357
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 82, McNeese St. 80, OT
Northwestern St. 68, Nicholls 48
SE Louisiana 89, Lamar 84, OT
Texas A&M-CC 80, Incarnate Word 71
New Orleans 82, Houston Christian 59
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|12
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Texas Southern
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|MVSU
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
Saturday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Texas Southern 66
Alcorn St. 89, Alabama A&M 76
Jackson St. 61, Alabama St. 58
Grambling St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 70
Southern U. 84, Florida A&M 66
Prairie View 67, MVSU 60
Monday's Games
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Omaha
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Denver
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 73, South Dakota 61
S. Dakota St. 60, North Dakota 59
W. Illinois 91, Denver 74
Oral Roberts 74, UMKC 71
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68
Monday's Games
Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
Saturday's Games
Old Dominion 81, Georgia Southern 75, OT
Southern Miss. 65, Louisiana-Monroe 60
Texas St. 64, South Alabama 58
Marshall 81, Coastal Carolina 66
Troy 66, Arkansas St. 54
Appalachian St. 71, James Madison 62
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Georgia St. 70
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Pacific
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|10
|.444
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday's Games
Pacific 80, Pepperdine 75
BYU 68, San Diego 48
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, Portland 43
San Francisco 72, Loyola Marymount 70
Gonzaga 81, Santa Clara 76
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Grand Canyon
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Tarleton St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 73, Grand Canyon 68
Seattle 76, Texas-Arlington 61
Sam Houston St. 75, Tarleton St. 68
S. Utah 74, Abilene Christian 72
Utah Valley St. 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61
Cal Baptist 70, New Mexico St. 61
