All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville31.750125.706
Morehead St.31.750107.588
Tennessee St.22.500107.588
UT Martin22.500107.588
Lindenwood (Mo.)22.500710.412
SE Missouri22.500710.412
E. Illinois22.500611.353
Tennessee Tech22.500611.353
S. Indiana13.25089.471
UALR13.250512.294

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 59

Tennessee St. 60, Lindenwood (Mo.) 57

SE Missouri 74, UALR 68

Tennessee Tech 84, UT Martin 80, OT

SIU-Edwardsville 69, S. Indiana 62

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA501.000142.875
Utah51.833125.706
Arizona St.31.750123.800
Arizona32.600142.875
Southern Cal32.600115.688
Oregon32.60097.563
Colorado33.500116.647
California23.400313.188
Washington St.24.333710.412
Washington14.20097.563
Oregon St.14.20079.438
Stanford05.000510.333

Saturday's Games

Washington St. 74, Arizona 61

Oregon 70, Utah 60

Colorado 62, Oregon St. 42

Sunday's Games

Washington at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American301.000113.786
Army301.00097.563
Colgate301.00097.563
Boston U.21.66797.563
Holy Cross21.667511.313
Navy12.33387.533
Lehigh12.33368.429
Bucknell03.00079.438
Loyola (Md.)03.000511.313
Lafayette03.000214.125

Sunday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at American, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colgate at Army, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama301.000132.867
Tennessee301.000132.867
Texas A&M201.000105.667
Missouri21.667132.867
Auburn21.667123.800
Georgia11.500114.733
Vanderbilt11.50087.533
Arkansas12.333123.800
LSU12.333123.800
Mississippi St.12.333123.800
Kentucky12.333105.667
Florida12.33387.533
Mississippi03.00087.533
South Carolina02.00078.467

Saturday's Games

Missouri 85, Vanderbilt 82

Alabama 78, Kentucky 52

Florida 82, Georgia 75

Mississippi St. 64, Mississippi 54

Tennessee 85, South Carolina 42

Texas A&M 69, LSU 56

Auburn 72, Arkansas 59

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford401.000107.588
Furman31.750125.706
W. Carolina31.750107.588
UNC-Greensboro31.75098.529
Chattanooga22.500107.588
Wofford22.500107.588
ETSU22.500611.353
The Citadel13.250610.375
Mercer04.000710.412
VMI04.000512.294

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 85, VMI 78

Furman 70, ETSU 56

Samford 70, UNC-Greensboro 68

W. Carolina 73, Mercer 45

Wofford 77, The Citadel 57

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC301.000106.625
SE Louisiana21.66788.500
Nicholls21.66778.467
New Orleans21.66759.357
Texas A&M Commerce21.667611.353
McNeese St.21.667511.313
Northwestern St.12.33397.563
Houston Christian12.333412.250
Incarnate Word03.000610.375
Lamar03.000412.250

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 82, McNeese St. 80, OT

Northwestern St. 68, Nicholls 48

SE Louisiana 89, Lamar 84, OT

Texas A&M-CC 80, Incarnate Word 71

New Orleans 82, Houston Christian 59

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.301.00079.438
Jackson St.201.000312.200
Grambling St.21.66796.600
Alabama A&M21.667610.375
Prairie View21.667610.375
Alabama St.21.667412.250
Bethune-Cookman11.500510.333
Alcorn St.11.500410.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff12.333511.313
Texas Southern03.000412.250
Florida A&M02.000211.154
MVSU03.000116.059

Saturday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Texas Southern 66

Alcorn St. 89, Alabama A&M 76

Jackson St. 61, Alabama St. 58

Grambling St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 70

Southern U. 84, Florida A&M 66

Prairie View 67, MVSU 60

Monday's Games

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts401.000133.813
St. Thomas (MN)42.667136.684
S. Dakota St.32.60089.471
South Dakota32.60089.471
N. Dakota St.32.600611.353
UMKC22.500611.353
W. Illinois23.40097.563
Omaha23.400611.353
Denver14.200108.556
North Dakota04.000611.353

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. 73, South Dakota 61

S. Dakota St. 60, North Dakota 59

W. Illinois 91, Denver 74

Oral Roberts 74, UMKC 71

St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68

Monday's Games

Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.31.750143.824
Troy31.750116.647
Georgia Southern31.750107.588
Louisiana-Monroe31.750710.412
Marshall22.500134.765
Louisiana-Lafayette22.500124.750
James Madison22.500116.647
Old Dominion22.500106.625
Appalachian St.22.50098.529
Texas St.22.50098.529
Arkansas St.13.25098.529
Georgia St.13.25088.500
Coastal Carolina13.25078.467
South Alabama13.25079.438

Saturday's Games

Old Dominion 81, Georgia Southern 75, OT

Southern Miss. 65, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Texas St. 64, South Alabama 58

Marshall 81, Coastal Carolina 66

Troy 66, Arkansas St. 54

Appalachian St. 71, James Madison 62

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Georgia St. 70

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga301.000143.824
Saint Mary's (Cal.)301.000144.778
BYU31.750136.684
Pacific31.750109.526
Santa Clara22.500145.737
Loyola Marymount22.500126.667
San Francisco13.250127.632
San Diego13.250810.444
Portland03.000810.444
Pepperdine03.000710.412

Saturday's Games

Pacific 80, Pepperdine 75

BYU 68, San Diego 48

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, Portland 43

San Francisco 72, Loyola Marymount 70

Gonzaga 81, Santa Clara 76

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.401.000134.765
Stephen F. Austin401.000125.706
Seattle301.000124.750
S. Utah31.750116.647
Grand Canyon21.667115.688
Sam Houston St.22.500124.750
Cal Baptist22.500107.588
Tarleton St.22.50088.500
Abilene Christian12.33397.563
Utah Tech12.33397.563
Texas Rio Grande Valley04.00088.500
New Mexico St.04.00079.438
Texas-Arlington04.000512.294

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 73, Grand Canyon 68

Seattle 76, Texas-Arlington 61

Sam Houston St. 75, Tarleton St. 68

S. Utah 74, Abilene Christian 72

Utah Valley St. 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

Cal Baptist 70, New Mexico St. 61

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you