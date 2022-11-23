All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00041.800
Tennessee St.00.00041.800
SIU-Edwardsville00.00042.667
Morehead St.00.00033.500
Tennessee Tech00.00033.500
UT Martin00.00034.429
S. Indiana00.00023.400
UALR00.00023.400
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00024.333
E. Illinois00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas St. 70, UT Martin 64

Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49

St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66

Tennessee Tech 84, Truett 48

SE Missouri 87, William Woods 49

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000401.000
Arizona St.00.00051.833
Utah00.00041.800
Oregon St.00.00031.750
Southern Cal00.00031.750
Washington00.00031.750
UCLA00.00032.600
Colorado00.00033.500
Oregon00.00022.500
Stanford00.00022.500
Washington St.00.00022.500
California00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49

San Diego St. vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.

Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.

TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00041.800
Navy00.00041.800
Bucknell00.00042.667
Colgate00.00042.667
Lehigh00.00032.600
American00.00022.500
Army00.00023.400
Loyola (Md.)00.00023.400
Holy Cross00.00015.167
Lafayette00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell 79, Austin Peay 65

Ill.-Chicago 89, Holy Cross 66

Penn 74, Lafayette 68, OT

Wednesday's Games

American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday's Games

Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon

Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn00.000501.000
LSU00.000501.000
Mississippi St.00.000501.000
Missouri00.000501.000
Alabama00.000401.000
Mississippi00.000401.000
Arkansas00.00041.800
Florida00.00031.750
Georgia00.00042.667
Tennessee00.00021.667
Kentucky00.00032.600
Texas A&M00.00032.600
Vanderbilt00.00022.500
South Carolina00.00023.400

Tuesday's Games

LSU 73, Akron 58

UAB 87, Georgia 73

Auburn 85, Bradley 64

Creighton 90, Arkansas 87

Wednesday's Games

North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

LSU vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.

Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000501.000
W. Carolina00.00042.667
ETSU00.00032.600
Furman00.00032.600
Wofford00.00032.600
Chattanooga00.00022.500
The Citadel00.00022.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00022.500
Mercer00.00023.400
VMI00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 76, UMBC 72

Wednesday's Games

North Greenville at Wofford, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tusculum at Furman, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
Texas A&M-CC00.00032.600
Lamar00.00033.500
SE Louisiana00.00033.500
Incarnate Word00.00023.400
McNeese St.00.00023.400
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
New Orleans00.00012.333
Nicholls00.00013.250
Houston Christian00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield 73, Texas A&M-CC 63

Incarnate Word 85, Our Lady of the Lake 76

Nicholls 97, Jarvis Christian 52

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00032.600
Alcorn St.00.00022.500
Grambling St.00.00022.500
Bethune-Cookman00.00023.400
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Southern U.00.00013.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
MVSU00.00015.167
Texas Southern00.00016.143
Alabama A&M00.00004.000
Alabama St.00.00005.000
Jackson St.00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Crowley's Ridge 56

UTSA 82, Prairie View 75

Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49

UTEP 73, Alcorn St. 61, 2OT

Wednesday's Games

MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon

Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00031.750
St. Thomas (MN)00.00042.667
South Dakota00.00032.600
North Dakota00.00033.500
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
UMKC00.00034.429
S. Dakota St.00.00023.400
W. Illinois00.00023.400
N. Dakota St.00.00014.200
Omaha00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota 68, LIU 58

UMKC 63, Indiana St. 61

North Dakota 92, Wis.-Stout 61

Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

UMKC vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000501.000
Southern Miss.00.000501.000
Troy00.00061.857
James Madison00.00041.800
Marshall00.00041.800
Appalachian St.00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Coastal Carolina00.00021.667
Arkansas St.00.00032.600
Texas St.00.00032.600
Georgia Southern00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00033.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00023.400
South Alabama00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. 77, Winthrop 52

Arkansas St. 70, UT Martin 64

Troy 118, Southern (NO) 61

Louisiana-Lafayette 76, SMU 72, OT

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne vs. Southern Miss. at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

James Madison at Coastal Georgia, 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000601.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000501.000
Pepperdine00.00041.800
San Diego00.00041.800
BYU00.00031.750
Gonzaga00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00042.667
Portland00.00042.667
Santa Clara00.00032.600
Pacific00.00023.400

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63

Mount St. Mary's 69, Pacific 65

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.

Menlo at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

Friday's Games

Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000501.000
Seattle00.000401.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00042.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00042.667
Cal Baptist00.00032.600
S. Utah00.00032.600
Tarleton St.00.00032.600
Texas-Arlington00.00033.500
Utah Valley St.00.00033.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Abilene Christian00.00023.400
Utah Tech00.00023.400

Tuesday's Games

Grand Canyon 69, N. Iowa 67

Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54

Texas-Arlington 60, N. Kentucky 56

Weber St. 77, Abilene Christian 67

Texas Rio Grande Valley 91, N. Arizona 79

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cal Baptist vs. S. Illinois at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Friday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you