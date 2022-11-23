All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Arkansas St. 70, UT Martin 64
Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49
St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66
Tennessee Tech 84, Truett 48
SE Missouri 87, William Woods 49
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49
San Diego St. vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.
Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.
TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell 79, Austin Peay 65
Ill.-Chicago 89, Holy Cross 66
Penn 74, Lafayette 68, OT
Wednesday's Games
American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday's Games
Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon
Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Tuesday's Games
LSU 73, Akron 58
UAB 87, Georgia 73
Auburn 85, Bradley 64
Creighton 90, Arkansas 87
Wednesday's Games
North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
LSU vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.
Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 76, UMBC 72
Wednesday's Games
North Greenville at Wofford, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tusculum at Furman, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield 73, Texas A&M-CC 63
Incarnate Word 85, Our Lady of the Lake 76
Nicholls 97, Jarvis Christian 52
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Friday's Games
Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Crowley's Ridge 56
UTSA 82, Prairie View 75
Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49
UTEP 73, Alcorn St. 61, 2OT
Wednesday's Games
MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon
Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota 68, LIU 58
UMKC 63, Indiana St. 61
North Dakota 92, Wis.-Stout 61
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85
Wednesday's Games
Sam Houston St. vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
UMKC vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. 77, Winthrop 52
Arkansas St. 70, UT Martin 64
Troy 118, Southern (NO) 61
Louisiana-Lafayette 76, SMU 72, OT
Wednesday's Games
Fort Wayne vs. Southern Miss. at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
James Madison at Coastal Georgia, 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63
Mount St. Mary's 69, Pacific 65
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.
Menlo at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.
Friday's Games
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Tuesday's Games
Grand Canyon 69, N. Iowa 67
Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54
Texas-Arlington 60, N. Kentucky 56
Weber St. 77, Abilene Christian 67
Texas Rio Grande Valley 91, N. Arizona 79
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cal Baptist vs. S. Illinois at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Friday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.
