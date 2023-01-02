All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMBC
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Binghamton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Sunday's Games
Vermont 74, UMBC 61
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Temple
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Tulane
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Sunday's Games
SMU 92, Tulsa 67
Temple 70, Cincinnati 61
Tulane 96, Memphis 89
Wednesday's Games
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|George Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Davidson
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Richmond
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Dayton, 7 p.m.
VCU at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 7 p.m.
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Clemson
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|2
|.833
|Duke
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Wake Forest
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Boston College
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisville
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Stetson
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|North Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Queens (NC)
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Lipscomb
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Monday's Games
E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|TCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
Monday's Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Xavier
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UConn
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|1
|.933
|Marquette
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Villanova
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|St. John's
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Butler
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Seton Hall
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|DePaul
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Georgetown
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Sunday's Games
Providence 74, DePaul 59
Butler 80, Georgetown 51
Tuesday's Games
Marquette at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Radford
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Winthrop
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Wednesday's Games
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Maryland
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Sunday's Games
Michigan 81, Maryland 46
Penn St. 83, Iowa 79
Ohio St. 73, Northwestern 57
Monday's Games
Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Hawaii
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Riverside
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UC San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Long Beach St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|CS Northridge
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
