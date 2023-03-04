All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) 100, Hampton 64
Saturday's Games
Elon vs. William & Mary at Washington, Noon
Monmouth (NJ) vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Stony Brook vs. NC A&T at Washington, 6 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Delaware at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
TBD vs. Hofstra at Washington, Noon
TBD vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Towson at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
UAB at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at North Texas, 3 p.m.
FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.
FAU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Penn at Princeton, Noon
Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 7:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Canisius, 3:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.
Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
N. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 66
Toledo 87, Ball St. 81
Kent St. 89, Akron 84, OT
Buffalo 68, Miami (Ohio) 63
W. Michigan 81, Cent. Michigan 65
Ohio 92, Bowling Green 58
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Bradley 72, N. Iowa 66
Indiana St. 94, Belmont 91
Drake 74, Murray St. 62
S. Illinois 54, Missouri St. 51
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.