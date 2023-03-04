All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Monmouth (NJ)00.000101.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00000.000
Delaware00.00000.000
Drexel00.00000.000
Elon00.00000.000
Hampton00.00001.000
Hofstra00.00000.000
NC A&T00.00000.000
Northeastern00.00000.000
Stony Brook00.00000.000
Towson00.00000.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00000.000
William & Mary00.00000.000

Friday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 100, Hampton 64

Saturday's Games

Elon vs. William & Mary at Washington, Noon

Monmouth (NJ) vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. NC A&T at Washington, 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Delaware at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. Hofstra at Washington, Noon

TBD vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Towson at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.00000.000
FAU00.00000.000
FIU00.00000.000
Louisiana Tech00.00000.000
Middle Tennessee00.00000.000
North Texas00.00000.000
Rice00.00000.000
UAB00.00000.000
UTEP00.00000.000
UTSA00.00000.000
W. Kentucky00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

UAB at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at North Texas, 3 p.m.

FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.

FAU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.00.000101.000
Milwaukee00.000101.000
N. Kentucky00.000101.000
Youngstown St.00.000101.000
Detroit00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Wright St.00.00011.500
Fort Wayne00.00001.000
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00001.000
Oakland00.00001.000

Monday's Games

N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00000.000
Hartford00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Brown00.00000.000
Columbia00.00000.000
Cornell00.00000.000
Dartmouth00.00000.000
Harvard00.00000.000
Penn00.00000.000
Princeton00.00000.000
Yale00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Penn at Princeton, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 7:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Canisius00.00000.000
Fairfield00.00000.000
Iona00.00000.000
Manhattan00.00000.000
Marist00.00000.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00000.000
Niagara00.00000.000
Quinnipiac00.00000.000
Rider00.00000.000
Siena00.00000.000
St. Peter's00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Canisius, 3:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.00000.000
Ball St.00.00000.000
Bowling Green00.00000.000
Buffalo00.00000.000
Cent. Michigan00.00000.000
E. Michigan00.00000.000
Kent St.00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00000.000
N. Illinois00.00000.000
Ohio00.00000.000
Toledo00.00000.000
W. Michigan00.00000.000

Friday's Games

N. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 66

Toledo 87, Ball St. 81

Kent St. 89, Akron 84, OT

Buffalo 68, Miami (Ohio) 63

W. Michigan 81, Cent. Michigan 65

Ohio 92, Bowling Green 58

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00000.000
Delaware St.00.00000.000
Howard00.00000.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00000.000
Morgan St.00.00000.000
NC Central00.00000.000
Norfolk St.00.00000.000
SC State00.00000.000

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.00.000201.000
Bradley00.000101.000
Drake00.000101.000
S. Illinois00.000101.000
Missouri St.00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Belmont00.00001.000
Evansville00.00001.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00001.000
Illinois St.00.00001.000
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Bradley 72, N. Iowa 66

Indiana St. 94, Belmont 91

Drake 74, Murray St. 62

S. Illinois 54, Missouri St. 51

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Air Force00.00000.000
Boise St.00.00000.000
Colorado St.00.00000.000
Fresno St.00.00000.000
Nevada00.00000.000
New Mexico00.00000.000
San Diego St.00.00000.000
San Jose St.00.00000.000
UNLV00.00000.000
Utah St.00.00000.000
Wyoming00.00000.000

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.000101.000
Merrimack00.000101.000
Sacred Heart00.000101.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.000101.000
CCSU00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000
St. Francis (NY)00.00001.000
Stonehill00.00000.000
Wagner00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you