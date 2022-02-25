All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|8
|.714
|Towson
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Hofstra
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Drexel
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|13
|.519
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|James Madison
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Elon
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|21
|.300
|William & Mary
|4
|13
|.235
|5
|25
|.167
|Northeastern
|2
|15
|.118
|8
|20
|.286
Thursday's Games
Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28
Coll. of Charleston 99, Delaware 96
UNC-Wilmington 69, Drexel 63
Elon 81, Hofstra 55
Saturday's Games
Elon at Northeastern, Noon
William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 4 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 4 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|1
|.933
|21
|4
|.840
|UAB
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|UTEP
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Rice
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|UTSA
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
|Southern Miss.
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|22
|.214
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|W. Kentucky
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Charlotte
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|12
|.556
|FAU
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|17
|.393
|FIU
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Marshall
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 64, FIU 55
Middle Tennessee 74, Marshall 65
Old Dominion 70, FAU 51
North Texas 85, Southern Miss. 61
Louisiana Tech 83, Rice 79
UAB 68, UTSA 56
Saturday's Games
FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Rice, 7 p.m.
UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|5
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Fort Wayne
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Kentucky
|13
|6
|.684
|17
|11
|.607
|Wright St.
|14
|7
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Oakland
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Youngstown St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Ill.-Chicago
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|15
|.444
|Milwaukee
|8
|13
|.381
|10
|20
|.333
|Robert Morris
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|Green Bay
|3
|16
|.158
|4
|24
|.143
|IUPUI
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|24
|.111
Thursday's Games
Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67
N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64
Fort Wayne 81, Oakland 70
Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 71
Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54
Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77
Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Princeton
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Penn
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Cornell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Brown
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Dartmouth
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
Friday's Games
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Princeton at Harvard, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|5
|.815
|Siena
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|11
|.560
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|St. Peter's
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|13
|.500
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|11
|.560
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Quinnipiac
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|13
|.480
|Rider
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairfield
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
Thursday's Games
Siena 78, Quinnipiac 71
Friday's Games
Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Iona at Rider, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Buffalo
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|8
|.692
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|9
|.667
|Ball St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|19
|.269
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.357
|N. Illinois
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|19
|.296
|W. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
Thursday's Games
Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69
Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68
Friday's Games
Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, Noon
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|NC Central
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|Howard
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|SC State
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|12
|.556
|Coppin St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|20
|.231
|Morgan St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Delaware St.
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Saturday's Games
NC Central at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|6
|.786
|N. Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|10
|.630
|Drake
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|Missouri St.
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|Bradley
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|13
|.552
|S. Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Valparaiso
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Indiana St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|18
|.379
|Illinois St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
Saturday's Games
S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bradley, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Wyoming
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Colorado St.
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|4
|.846
|San Diego St.
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|UNLV
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Utah St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Nevada
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|New Mexico
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|17
|.393
|Air Force
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
|San Jose St.
|1
|14
|.067
|8
|19
|.296
Friday's Games
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Air Force at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|14
|2
|.875
|18
|9
|.667
|Wagner
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|4
|.826
|LIU
|11
|6
|.647
|14
|13
|.519
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|15
|.444
|Merrimack
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|18
|.357
|Sacred Heart
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|20
|.167
|CCSU
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
Thursday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 88, Wagner 86, OT
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, CCSU 63
LIU 85, Merrimack 74
Sacred Heart 77, Mount St. Mary's 65
Bryant 86, St. Francis (NY) 69
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|17
|0
|1.000
|27
|2
|.931
|Belmont
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|Morehead St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|SE Missouri
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Tennessee St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|16
|.448
|Austin Peay
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|16
|.407
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
|UT Martin
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
|E. Illinois
|3
|14
|.176
|5
|25
|.167
Thursday's Games
SE Missouri 76, UT Martin 69
Morehead St. 82, E. Illinois 46
Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64, OT
Tennessee St. 92, Tennessee Tech 56
Murray St. 76, Belmont 43
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.