All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington143.824208.714
Towson133.813227.759
Hofstra115.6881910.655
Delaware106.6251910.655
Drexel98.5291413.519
Coll. of Charleston88.5001612.571
James Madison611.3531513.536
Elon611.353921.300
William & Mary413.235525.167
Northeastern215.118820.286

Thursday's Games

Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28

Coll. of Charleston 99, Delaware 96

UNC-Wilmington 69, Drexel 63

Elon 81, Hofstra 55

Saturday's Games

Elon at Northeastern, Noon

William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 4 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas141.933214.840
UAB114.733217.750
Louisiana Tech114.733207.741
UTEP96.6001611.593
Rice69.4001413.519
UTSA214.125920.310
Southern Miss.114.067622.214

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee123.800217.750
W. Kentucky96.6001711.607
Charlotte87.5331512.556
FAU87.5331513.536
Old Dominion69.4001117.393
FIU510.3331513.536
Marshall412.2501118.379

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 64, FIU 55

Middle Tennessee 74, Marshall 65

Old Dominion 70, FAU 51

North Texas 85, Southern Miss. 61

Louisiana Tech 83, Rice 79

UAB 68, UTSA 56

Saturday's Games

FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 7 p.m.

UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.155.750198.704
Fort Wayne146.7001910.655
N. Kentucky136.6841711.607
Wright St.147.6671713.567
Detroit106.6251313.500
Oakland117.6111811.621
Youngstown St.128.6001812.600
Ill.-Chicago810.4441215.444
Milwaukee813.3811020.333
Robert Morris515.250722.241
Green Bay316.158424.143
IUPUI115.063324.111

Thursday's Games

Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67

N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64

Fort Wayne 81, Oakland 70

Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 71

Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale102.8331610.615
Princeton92.818195.792
Penn93.7501213.480
Harvard56.4551310.565
Cornell57.4171310.565
Brown48.3331215.444
Dartmouth48.333716.304
Columbia111.083420.167

Friday's Games

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Princeton at Harvard, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona142.875225.815
Siena116.6471411.560
Monmouth (NJ)106.625189.667
St. Peter's106.6251211.522
Marist89.4711313.500
Manhattan79.4381411.560
Niagara79.4381213.480
Quinnipiac710.4121213.480
Rider610.3751016.385
Fairfield611.3531216.429
Canisius412.250819.296

Thursday's Games

Siena 78, Quinnipiac 71

Friday's Games

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio143.824235.821
Toledo143.824226.786
Kent St.134.765189.667
Buffalo124.750188.692
Akron116.647189.667
Ball St.79.4381215.444
Cent. Michigan69.400719.269
Miami (Ohio)611.3531216.429
Bowling Green512.2941216.429
E. Michigan512.2941018.357
N. Illinois512.294819.296
W. Michigan215.118622.214

Thursday's Games

Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69

Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68

Friday's Games

Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, Noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.92.818186.750
NC Central73.7001412.538
Howard74.6361411.560
SC State74.6361512.556
Coppin St.56.455620.231
Morgan St.46.400913.409
Md.-Eastern Shore47.364913.409
Delaware St.011.000222.083

Saturday's Games

NC Central at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago134.765226.786
N. Iowa134.7651710.630
Drake125.706219.700
Missouri St.125.706219.700
Bradley107.5881613.552
S. Illinois98.5291613.552
Valparaiso611.3531316.448
Indiana St.413.2351118.379
Illinois St.413.2351119.367
Evansville215.118622.214

Saturday's Games

S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.132.867226.786
Wyoming113.786225.815
Colorado St.124.750224.846
San Diego St.94.692177.708
UNLV96.6001711.607
Fresno St.77.5001710.630
Utah St.79.4381613.552
Nevada69.4001214.462
New Mexico311.2141117.393
Air Force312.2001016.385
San Jose St.114.067819.296

Friday's Games

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant142.875189.667
Wagner132.867194.826
LIU116.6471413.519
Mount St. Mary's87.5331215.444
Merrimack88.5001316.448
St. Francis (NY)710.4121018.357
Sacred Heart510.333919.321
St. Francis (Pa.)512.294919.321
Fairleigh Dickinson410.286420.167
CCSU412.250722.241

Thursday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 88, Wagner 86, OT

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, CCSU 63

LIU 85, Merrimack 74

Sacred Heart 77, Mount St. Mary's 65

Bryant 86, St. Francis (NY) 69

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1701.000272.931
Belmont143.824246.800
Morehead St.134.765219.700
SE Missouri88.5001316.448
Tennessee St.89.4711316.448
Austin Peay710.4121116.407
Tennessee Tech610.375920.310
SIU-Edwardsville413.2351020.333
UT Martin413.235821.276
E. Illinois314.176525.167

Thursday's Games

SE Missouri 76, UT Martin 69

Morehead St. 82, E. Illinois 46

Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64, OT

Tennessee St. 92, Tennessee Tech 56

Murray St. 76, Belmont 43

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

