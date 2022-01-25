All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona601.000161.941
UCLA51.833132.867
Southern Cal62.750162.889
Oregon52.714126.667
Stanford43.571116.647
Washington43.57198.529
Colorado44.500126.667
Washington St.33.500107.588
Arizona St.24.333610.375
California26.250910.474
Oregon St.16.143314.176
Utah19.100812.400

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

California at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate41.800810.444
Army62.750128.600
Loyola (Md.)63.667128.600
Navy53.625127.632
Lehigh53.625713.350
Boston U.44.500138.619
Lafayette23.400511.313
Holy Cross14.200314.176
American15.167513.278
Bucknell17.125416.200

Monday's Games

Lafayette 69, American 56

Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52

Wednesday's Games

Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn701.000181.947
Kentucky52.714154.789
Texas A&M42.667154.789
Mississippi St.42.667135.722
Arkansas43.571145.737
Tennessee43.571135.722
Alabama43.571136.684
LSU34.429154.789
Florida34.429127.632
South Carolina24.333117.611
Vanderbilt24.333108.556
Missouri24.333810.444
Mississippi25.286109.526
Georgia06.000514.263

Monday's Games

Mississippi 70, Florida 54

Tuesday's Games

Alabama at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga61.857164.800
Furman62.750147.667
Mercer52.714128.600
Wofford44.500128.600
ETSU44.500129.571
VMI44.500119.550
UNC-Greensboro34.429118.579
The Citadel25.286810.444
W. Carolina25.286812.400
Samford16.143118.579

Wednesday's Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans301.000108.556
Texas A&M-CC21.667155.750
SE Louisiana21.6671010.500
McNeese St.21.667812.400
Houston Baptist21.667610.375
Nicholls12.333119.550
Incarnate Word03.000416.200
Northwestern St.03.000416.200

Thursday's Games

New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.61.857128.600
Grambling St.52.714812.400
Florida A&M52.714711.389
Alcorn St.52.714613.316
Texas Southern53.625710.412
Prairie View44.500414.222
Bethune-Cookman34.429514.263
Alabama A&M34.429413.235
Alabama St.34.429415.211
Jackson St.25.286414.222
Ark.-Pine Bluff26.250417.190
MVSU17.125117.056

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67

Florida A&M 67, Jackson St. 64

Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48

Southern U. 100, MVSU 72

Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.801.000174.810
Oral Roberts72.778137.650
South Dakota53.625127.632
N. Dakota St.43.571127.632
UMKC43.571118.579
Denver45.444814.364
W. Illinois35.375128.600
St. Thomas (MN)24.333810.444
Omaha27.222317.150
North Dakota07.000416.200

Monday's Games

UMKC 111, Knights 44

South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72

Tuesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas St.41.800134.765
Appalachian St.62.750129.571
South Alabama42.667145.737
Troy42.667136.684
Texas St.32.600125.706
Louisiana-Lafayette43.57198.529
Texas-Arlington44.500811.421
UALR22.50079.438
Coastal Carolina34.429118.579
Louisiana-Monroe26.2501010.500
Georgia Southern15.16789.471
Georgia St.04.00069.400

Thursday's Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga401.000152.882
BYU51.833174.810
Saint Mary's (Cal.)31.750154.789
San Francisco32.600164.800
San Diego43.571119.550
Santa Clara22.500127.632
Loyola Marymount23.40098.529
Portland13.250109.526
Pacific03.000512.294
Pepperdine06.000615.286

Monday's Games

Santa Clara 78, San Diego 74, OT

Thursday's Games

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle601.000154.789
Sam Houston St.71.875129.571
New Mexico St.61.857173.850
Grand Canyon52.714154.789
Utah Valley St.43.571136.684
Stephen F. Austin43.571127.632
Dixie St.34.4291010.500
Abilene Christian35.375127.632
Tarleton St.35.375813.381
Cal Baptist24.333127.632
Chicago St.24.333613.316
Texas Rio Grande Valley16.143613.316
Lamar08.000219.095

Wednesday's Games

Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

