All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|UCLA
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|2
|.867
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|2
|.889
|Oregon
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Colorado
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|12
|.400
Monday's Games
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
California at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|10
|.444
|Army
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Navy
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Lehigh
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston U.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|American
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|Bucknell
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
Lafayette 69, American 56
Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52
Wednesday's Games
Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.
Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Mississippi St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Arkansas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|LSU
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Vanderbilt
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Missouri
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Mississippi
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
Monday's Games
Mississippi 70, Florida 54
Tuesday's Games
Alabama at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Furman
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Mercer
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|ETSU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|W. Carolina
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Samford
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
Wednesday's Games
Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Thursday's Games
New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Grambling St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Florida A&M
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|11
|.389
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67
Florida A&M 67, Jackson St. 64
Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65
Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48
Southern U. 100, MVSU 72
Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Oral Roberts
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|UMKC
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Denver
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Omaha
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|17
|.150
|North Dakota
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
UMKC 111, Knights 44
South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72
Tuesday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|South Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Troy
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|UALR
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Thursday's Games
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|BYU
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Portland
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Pacific
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Pepperdine
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Monday's Games
Santa Clara 78, San Diego 74, OT
Thursday's Games
Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
BYU at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|Dixie St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Tarleton St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Cal Baptist
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Lamar
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Wednesday's Games
Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Chicago St., 8 p.m.