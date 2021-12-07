All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Monday's Games
Houston 77, Alcorn St. 45
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Monday's Games
Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60
Tuesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Monday's Games
Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66
Tuesday's Games
Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.
Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Monday's Games
Illinois 87, Iowa 83
Tuesday's Games
Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bethesda at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.