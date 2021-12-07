All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00063.667
Vermont00.00063.667
New Hampshire00.00042.667
NJIT00.00053.625
UMBC00.00053.625
Stony Brook00.00034.429
Binghamton00.00025.286
Maine00.00025.286
Albany (NY)00.00016.143
Hartford00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00071.875
Cincinnati00.00072.778
East Carolina00.00072.778
Wichita St.00.00062.750
UCF00.00052.714
SMU00.00073.700
Memphis00.00053.625
Temple00.00053.625
Tulsa00.00044.500
South Florida00.00034.429
Tulane00.00035.375

Monday's Games

Houston 77, Alcorn St. 45

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00071.875
Saint Louis00.00072.778
Davidson00.00062.750
Dayton00.00063.667
Rhode Island00.00063.667
UMass00.00063.667
Fordham00.00064.600
Richmond00.00054.556
Saint Joseph's00.00044.500
VCU00.00044.500
George Mason00.00045.444
La Salle00.00034.429
Duquesne00.00036.333
George Washington00.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.00081.889
Louisville101.00062.750
North Carolina101.00062.750
Boston College101.00063.667
Miami101.00063.667
Virginia101.00063.667
Syracuse101.00053.625
Duke00.00071.875
NC State01.00062.750
Virginia Tech01.00063.667
Florida St.01.00053.625
Georgia Tech01.00053.625
Clemson01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00034.429
Pittsburgh01.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00073.700
Jacksonville00.00042.667
North Alabama00.00053.625
Liberty00.00043.571
E. Kentucky00.00054.556
Lipscomb00.00054.556
Jacksonville St.00.00034.429
Bellarmine00.00036.333
Kennesaw St.00.00036.333
Stetson00.00025.286
North Florida00.00028.200
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Monday's Games

Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60

Tuesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000801.000
Iowa St.00.000801.000
Oklahoma00.00071.875
West Virginia00.00071.875
Kansas00.00061.857
TCU00.00061.857
Texas00.00061.857
Texas Tech00.00061.857
Kansas St.00.00052.714
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.00081.889
UConn00.00081.889
Seton Hall00.00071.875
Xavier00.00071.875
DePaul00.00061.857
Creighton00.00072.778
Marquette00.00072.778
St. John's00.00062.750
Villanova00.00062.750
Butler00.00053.625
Georgetown00.00034.429

Tuesday's Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.000801.000
S. Utah201.00053.625
N. Colorado201.00055.500
Montana11.50054.556
Montana St.11.50054.556
N. Arizona11.50045.444
Portland St.11.50034.429
E. Washington01.00044.500
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00017.125
Idaho St.02.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00062.750
Presbyterian00.00063.667
UNC-Asheville00.00053.625
Longwood00.00054.556
Gardner-Webb00.00044.500
High Point00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00044.500
Radford00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
Hampton00.00036.333
NC A&T00.00036.333
SC-Upstate00.00026.250

Monday's Games

Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66

Tuesday's Games

Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue101.000801.000
Indiana101.00071.875
Illinois101.00062.750
Northwestern101.00062.750
Ohio St.101.00062.750
Minnesota00.000701.000
Iowa01.00071.875
Wisconsin00.00071.875
Michigan St.00.00072.778
Michigan00.00053.625
Maryland01.00054.556
Nebraska01.00054.556
Penn St.01.00044.500
Rutgers01.00044.500

Monday's Games

Illinois 87, Iowa 83

Tuesday's Games

Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00051.833
UC San Diego00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00042.667
UC Davis00.00043.571
UC Riverside00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Hawaii00.00033.500
CS Northridge00.00034.429
Cal Poly00.00026.250
Long Beach St.00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bethesda at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

