All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston301.000151.938
UNC-Wilmington301.000133.813
Stony Brook201.00069.400
Hofstra21.66797.563
Drexel21.66787.533
Delaware11.50096.600
Towson11.50096.600
William & Mary11.50069.400
NC A&T12.333610.375
Northeastern12.33359.357
Hampton03.000312.200
Elon03.000214.125
Monmouth (NJ)02.000114.067

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Drexel, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU301.000131.929
North Texas31.750123.800
UAB31.750123.800
Charlotte22.500114.733
Rice22.500114.733
Louisiana Tech22.50096.600
Middle Tennessee22.50096.600
UTEP12.33386.571
FIU12.33377.500
UTSA13.25078.467
W. Kentucky03.00086.571

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at FAU, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UAB at FIU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee41.800105.667
N. Kentucky41.80097.563
Fort Wayne32.600115.688
Youngstown St.32.600115.688
Cleveland St.32.60088.500
Oakland32.600511.313
Wright St.23.40097.563
Robert Morris23.40079.438
Detroit23.400610.375
Green Bay14.200214.125
IUPUI04.000312.200

Friday's Games

Oakland 64, N. Kentucky 63

Wright St. 90, Detroit 85

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Wright St., 1 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000412.250
Chicago St.00.000314.176

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

East-West at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell201.000123.800
Princeton201.000114.733
Harvard11.500106.625
Penn11.50088.500
Columbia11.500611.353
Dartmouth11.500511.313
Yale02.000105.667
Brown02.00078.467

Friday's Games

Harvard 70, Brown 68, OT

Princeton 68, Columbia 49

Cornell 88, Penn 69

Dartmouth 81, Yale 77

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona401.000114.733
Siena401.000105.667
Niagara41.80095.643
Rider32.60068.429
Mount St. Mary's22.50069.400
Quinnipiac23.400115.688
Fairfield23.40069.400
Manhattan23.400410.286
St. Peter's24.33378.467
Canisius14.200311.214
Marist04.00049.308

Friday's Games

Niagara 77, Fairfield 69, OT

Canisius 64, Manhattan 57

Iona 84, Marist 57

Quinnipiac 72, Rider 63

Siena 70, St. Peter's 60

Sunday's Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 2 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ball St.201.000114.733
Kent St.101.000113.786
Bowling Green101.00077.500
Buffalo101.00077.500
Cent. Michigan101.00068.429
Toledo11.500105.667
Akron11.50096.600
Ohio01.00086.571
Miami (Ohio)01.00068.429
N. Illinois01.000410.286
W. Michigan02.000411.267
E. Michigan01.000311.214

Friday's Games

Toledo 102, W. Michigan 74

Ball St. 70, Akron 63

Saturday's Games

N. Illinois at Buffalo, Noon

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000105.667
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00077.500
NC Central00.00077.500
Howard00.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00068.429
Coppin St.00.000512.294
SC State00.000313.188
Delaware St.00.000112.077

Saturday's Games

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

NC Central at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

NC Central at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.501.000124.750
S. Illinois41.800124.750
Murray St.41.80096.600
Missouri St.41.80087.533
Belmont32.600106.625
Bradley32.600106.625
N. Iowa32.60078.467
Drake23.400115.688
Ill.-Chicago14.20097.563
Illinois St.14.200610.375
Valparaiso05.000610.375
Evansville05.000412.250

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Drake, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada301.000133.813
Utah St.201.000132.867
San Diego St.201.000113.786
New Mexico21.667141.933
San Jose St.21.667115.688
Fresno St.21.66768.429
Boise St.11.500114.733
UNLV02.000113.786
Air Force03.00097.563
Colorado St.03.00088.500
Wyoming02.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Nevada at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 6:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson201.00098.529
St. Francis (Pa.)201.000510.333
Sacred Heart21.66789.471
Stonehill21.667611.353
CCSU21.667413.235
Wagner12.33386.571
Merrimack12.333314.176
St. Francis (NY)02.00068.429
LIU03.000213.133

Saturday's Games

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Stonehill, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

