All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.000801.000
UCLA201.00081.889
Arizona101.000701.000
Utah11.50062.750
Washington St.11.50062.750
Colorado11.50063.667
California11.50045.444
Arizona St.11.50036.333
Stanford01.00043.571
Oregon01.00054.556
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68

Wednesday's Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00062.750
Boston U.00.00073.700
Loyola (Md.)00.00054.556
Army00.00044.500
Colgate00.00035.375
Lafayette00.00026.250
American U.00.00027.222
Bucknell00.00027.222
Holy Cross00.00027.222
Lehigh00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Army 97, SUNY-Purchase 40

George Mason 71, Navy 65

Princeton 82, Bucknell 69

Wednesday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000801.000
LSU00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Auburn00.00071.875
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Florida00.00061.857
Kentucky00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00062.750
Mississippi St.00.00062.750
South Carolina00.00062.750
Vanderbilt00.00052.714
Missouri00.00044.500
Georgia00.00035.375

Tuesday's Games

Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58

Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64

Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT

Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44

Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT

Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66

Wednesday's Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00071.875
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Furman00.00062.750
Samford00.00062.750
ETSU00.00063.667
Wofford00.00063.667
VMI00.00064.600
The Citadel00.00043.571
Mercer00.00054.556
W. Carolina00.00054.556

Tuesday's Games

Winthrop 85, Furman 80

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00071.875
Nicholls00.00053.625
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
McNeese St.00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00036.333
Houston Baptist00.00025.286
Incarnate Word00.00018.111
Northwestern St.00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Houston Baptist 84, Champion Christian College 67

Wednesday's Games

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00035.375
Grambling St.00.00036.333
Florida A&M00.00024.333
Jackson St.00.00026.250
Alabama St.00.00027.222
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00016.143
Bethune-Cookman00.00017.125
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00019.100
MVSU00.00006.000
Prairie View00.00008.000
Texas Southern00.00007.000

Tuesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55

Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64

Wednesday's Games

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00082.800
W. Illinois00.00082.800
N. Dakota St.00.00053.625
South Dakota00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00054.556
UMKC00.00044.500
North Dakota00.00036.333
Denver00.00037.300
Nebraska-Omaha00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69

Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49

California Baptist 89, North Dakota 71

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Texas State00.00062.750
Arkansas St.00.00052.714
Coastal Carolina00.00042.667
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
Troy00.00054.556
Louisiana-Monroe00.00044.500
UALR00.00045.444
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000901.000
BYU00.00071.875
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00072.778
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00063.667
Loyola Marymount00.00053.625
San Diego00.00055.500
Pacific00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary's 77

Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.00081.889
California Baptist00.00071.875
Utah Valley00.00071.875
Seattle00.00072.778
Stephen F. Austin00.00072.778
New Mexico St.00.00062.750
Abilene Christian00.00052.714
Dixie St.00.00045.444
Rio Grande00.00045.444
Chicago St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Lamar00.00027.222
Tarleton St.00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65

California Baptist 89, North Dakota 71

Wednesday's Games

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you