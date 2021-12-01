All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00052.714
UMBC00.00042.667
Vermont00.00053.625
New Hampshire00.00032.600
NJIT00.00033.500
Binghamton00.00023.400
Stony Brook00.00023.400
Maine00.00024.333
Albany (NY)00.00015.167
Hartford00.00006.000

Tuesday's Games

NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70

Wednesday's Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00061.857
Memphis00.00051.833
Wichita St.00.00051.833
UCF00.00041.800
East Carolina00.00062.750
Cincinnati00.00052.714
SMU00.00053.625
Tulsa00.00043.571
South Florida00.00033.500
Temple00.00033.500
Tulane00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62

Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77

Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis00.00071.875
St. Bonaventure00.00051.833
Davidson00.00052.714
Rhode Island00.00052.714
Fordham00.00053.625
UMass00.00053.625
Dayton00.00043.571
George Mason00.00044.500
Saint Joseph's00.00033.500
Duquesne00.00034.429
Richmond00.00034.429
VCU00.00034.429
La Salle00.00023.400
George Washington00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Davidson 75, Charlotte 58

Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.00071.875
Wake Forest00.00071.875
Georgia Tech00.00051.833
Louisville00.00051.833
NC State00.00051.833
Florida St.00.00052.714
Virginia Tech00.00052.714
North Carolina00.00042.667
Boston College00.00053.625
Clemson00.00053.625
Virginia00.00053.625
Miami00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00043.571
Notre Dame00.00033.500
Pittsburgh00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT

Purdue 93, Florida St. 65

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT

Ohio St. 71, Duke 66

Wednesday's Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00062.750
Lipscomb00.00052.714
E. Kentucky00.00053.625
Jacksonville00.00032.600
Jacksonville St.00.00033.500
Liberty00.00033.500
North Alabama00.00033.500
Kennesaw St.00.00034.429
Stetson00.00023.400
Bellarmine00.00026.250
Cent. Arkansas00.00016.143
North Florida00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55

Wednesday's Games

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000701.000
Iowa St.00.000601.000
Texas Tech00.000601.000
Oklahoma00.00061.857
Oklahoma St.00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00061.857
Kansas00.00051.833
TCU00.00051.833
Texas00.00051.833
Kansas St.00.00032.600

Tuesday's Games

West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
DePaul00.000601.000
Creighton00.00071.875
Marquette00.00071.875
UConn00.00071.875
Providence00.00061.857
Seton Hall00.00051.833
St. John's00.00051.833
Xavier00.00051.833
Villanova00.00042.667
Butler00.00053.625
Georgetown00.00033.500

Tuesday's Games

Butler 68, Saginaw Valley State 57

Georgetown 91, Longwood 83

UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55

Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000601.000
Montana00.00043.571
Montana St.00.00043.571
E. Washington00.00033.500
S. Utah00.00033.500
Sacramento St.00.00033.500
N. Arizona00.00034.429
Portland St.00.00023.400
N. Colorado00.00035.375
Idaho St.00.00015.167
Idaho00.00016.143

Thursday's Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00061.857
Presbyterian00.00053.625
Gardner-Webb00.00043.571
Longwood00.00044.500
Radford00.00044.500
UNC-Asheville00.00033.500
Winthrop00.00033.500
High Point00.00034.429
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
Charleston Southern00.00025.286
Hampton00.00026.250
NC A&T00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Radford 79, Kentucky Christian 70

Campbell 83, Lancaster Bible 39

Georgetown 91, Longwood 83

Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT

Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44

Wednesday's Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa00.000701.000
Purdue00.000701.000
Minnesota00.000601.000
Indiana00.00061.857
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Illinois00.00052.714
Maryland00.00052.714
Michigan St.00.00052.714
Nebraska00.00052.714
Northwestern00.00052.714
Ohio St.00.00052.714
Michigan00.00042.667
Penn St.00.00042.667
Rutgers00.00043.571

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT

Purdue 93, Florida St. 65

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT

Ohio St. 71, Duke 66

Wednesday's Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00041.800
UC San Diego00.00042.667
UC Riverside00.00053.625
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
UC Santa Barbara00.00032.600
CS Northridge00.00033.500
Hawaii00.00033.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00034.429
UC Davis00.00023.400
Cal Poly00.00024.333
Long Beach St.00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58

San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47

Wednesday's Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

