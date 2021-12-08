All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Providence 68, Vermont 58
Yale 71, Albany (NY) 52
Wednesday's Games
Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.
Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina 82, NC A&T 71
Coll. of Charleston 86, Tulane 72
Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT
Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55
Wednesday's Games
Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Rhode Island 72, Sacred Heart 62
George Mason 71, Navy 65
La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55
Northeastern 82, UMass 76
Belmont 64, Saint Louis 59
DePaul 87, Duquesne 67
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
James Madison 52, Virginia 49
Villanova 67, Syracuse 53
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55
Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58
Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68
Wednesday's Games
North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT
Kansas 78, UTEP 52
Butler 66, Oklahoma 62, OT
Wednesday's Games
UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Providence 68, Vermont 58
DePaul 87, Duquesne 67
Butler 66, Oklahoma 62, OT
Villanova 67, Syracuse 53
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69
Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49
Wednesday's Games
E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Campbell 74, Columbia International 56
East Carolina 82, NC A&T 71
High Point 64, Guilford 59
Winthrop 85, Furman 80
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Michigan 102, Nebraska 67
Wednesday's Games
Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48
Wednesday's Games
Bethesda at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday's Games
CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.