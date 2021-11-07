All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.00000.000
Arizona St.00.00000.000
California00.00000.000
Colorado00.00000.000
Oregon00.00000.000
Oregon St.00.00000.000
Southern Cal00.00000.000
Stanford00.00000.000
UCLA00.00000.000
Utah00.00000.000
Washington00.00000.000
Washington St.00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

UC San Diego at California, 5 p.m.

Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UCLA, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American U.00.00000.000
Army00.00000.000
Boston U.00.00000.000
Bucknell00.00000.000
Colgate00.00000.000
Holy Cross00.00000.000
Lafayette00.00000.000
Lehigh00.00000.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00000.000
Navy00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Regis College at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

SUNY-New Paltz at Army, 7:30 p.m.

Marist at American U., 8 p.m.

Bucknell at NC State, 8 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 9 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.00000.000
Arkansas00.00000.000
Auburn00.00000.000
Florida00.00000.000
Georgia00.00000.000
Kentucky00.00000.000
LSU00.00000.000
Mississippi00.00000.000
Mississippi St.00.00000.000
Missouri00.00000.000
South Carolina00.00000.000
Tennessee00.00000.000
Texas A&M00.00000.000
Vanderbilt00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Duke at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00000.000
ETSU00.00000.000
Furman00.00000.000
Mercer00.00000.000
Samford00.00000.000
The Citadel00.00000.000
UNC-Greensboro00.00000.000
VMI00.00000.000
W. Carolina00.00000.000
Wofford00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Bob Jones at Wofford, 5 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Maryville (TN) at Samford, 8 p.m.

Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston Baptist00.00000.000
Incarnate Word00.00000.000
McNeese St.00.00000.000
New Orleans00.00000.000
Nicholls00.00000.000
Northwestern St.00.00000.000
SE Louisiana00.00000.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00000.000
Alabama St.00.00000.000
Alcorn St.00.00000.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00000.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00000.000
Florida A&M00.00000.000
Grambling St.00.00000.000
Jackson St.00.00000.000
MVSU00.00000.000
Prairie View00.00000.000
Southern U.00.00000.000
Texas Southern00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Alcorn St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 7 p.m.

MVSU at St. John's, 7:45 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Prairie View at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00000.000
N. Dakota St.00.00000.000
Nebraska-Omaha00.00000.000
North Dakota00.00000.000
Oral Roberts00.00000.000
S. Dakota St.00.00000.000
South Dakota00.00000.000
UMKC00.00000.000
W. Illinois00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Concordia College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Hastings College vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Ralston, N.E., 8 p.m.

Regis University at Denver, 9 p.m.

Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.00.00000.000
Arkansas St.00.00000.000
Coastal Carolina00.00000.000
Georgia Southern00.00000.000
Georgia St.00.00000.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00000.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00000.000
South Alabama00.00000.000
Texas State00.00000.000
Texas-Arlington00.00000.000
Troy00.00000.000
UALR00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Brewton-Parker College at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Harding at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Carver at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU00.00000.000
Gonzaga00.00000.000
Loyola Marymount00.00000.000
Pacific00.00000.000
Pepperdine00.00000.000
Portland00.00000.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00000.000
San Diego00.00000.000
San Francisco00.00000.000
Santa Clara00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Portland at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

Chattanooga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Prairie View at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

La Verne at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian00.00000.000
California Baptist00.00000.000
Chicago St.00.00000.000
Dixie St.00.00000.000
Grand Canyon00.00000.000
Lamar00.00000.000
New Mexico St.00.00000.000
Rio Grande00.00000.000
Sam Houston St.00.00000.000
Seattle00.00000.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00000.000
Tarleton St.00.00000.000
Utah Valley00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Wiley at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M International at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Dixie St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

San Francisco State at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you