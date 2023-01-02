All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston201.000141.933
UNC-Wilmington201.000123.800
Drexel201.00086.571
Stony Brook101.00059.357
Delaware11.50096.600
Hofstra11.50087.533
NC A&T11.50069.400
Northeastern11.50058.385
Towson01.00086.571
William & Mary01.00059.357
Hampton02.000311.214
Elon02.000213.133
Monmouth (NJ)01.000113.071

Wednesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB301.000122.857
FAU201.000121.923
Charlotte21.667113.786
North Texas21.667113.786
Rice21.667113.786
Middle Tennessee21.66795.643
Louisiana Tech12.33386.571
UTEP12.33386.571
W. Kentucky02.00085.615
FIU02.00067.462
UTSA03.00068.429

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Kentucky401.00096.600
Milwaukee31.75095.643
Cleveland St.31.75087.533
Fort Wayne22.500105.667
Youngstown St.22.500105.667
Robert Morris22.50078.467
Detroit22.50069.400
Oakland22.500411.267
Wright St.13.25087.533
Green Bay13.250213.133
IUPUI04.000312.200

Monday's Games

Wright St. 82, IUPUI 68

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000412.250
Chicago St.00.000314.176

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell101.000113.786
Princeton101.000104.714
Columbia101.000610.375
Yale01.000104.714
Harvard01.00096.600
Brown00.00076.538
Penn00.00077.500
Dartmouth01.000411.267

Sunday's Games

Cornell 74, Dartmouth 63

Monday's Games

Penn at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000104.714
Siena301.00095.643
Niagara31.75085.615
Rider31.75067.462
Fairfield22.50068.429
Mount St. Mary's22.50069.400
Manhattan22.50049.308
St. Peter's23.40077.500
Quinnipiac13.250105.667
Marist03.00048.333
Canisius04.000211.154

Sunday's Games

Siena 70, Fairfield 61

Iona 73, St. Peter's 55

Quinnipiac 84, Manhattan 65

Monday's Games

Niagara 61, Rider 59

Mount St. Mary's 64, Canisius 60

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000103.769
Ball St.00.00094.692
Toledo00.00094.692
Akron00.00085.615
Ohio00.00085.615
Bowling Green00.00067.462
Buffalo00.00067.462
Miami (Ohio)00.00067.462
Cent. Michigan00.00058.385
N. Illinois00.00049.308
W. Michigan00.00049.308
E. Michigan00.000310.231

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00067.462
NC Central00.00067.462
Howard00.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00058.385
Coppin St.00.000512.294
SC State00.000313.188
Delaware St.00.000112.077

Monday's Games

St. Mary's (Md.) at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toccoa Falls at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Goucher at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.401.000114.733
S. Illinois31.750114.733
Bradley31.750105.667
Murray St.31.75086.571
Missouri St.31.75077.500
Drake22.500114.733
Belmont22.50096.600
N. Iowa22.50068.429
Ill.-Chicago13.25096.600
Illinois St.13.25069.400
Valparaiso04.00069.400
Evansville04.000411.267

Sunday's Games

Murray St. 78, Evansville 61

Indiana St. 68, Valparaiso 50

Missouri St. 52, Drake 49

S. Illinois 63, Belmont 45

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Bradley at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico201.0001401.000
Nevada201.000123.800
San Diego St.201.000113.786
San Jose St.201.000114.733
Utah St.101.000122.857
Fresno St.11.50058.385
UNLV02.000113.786
Boise St.01.000104.714
Air Force02.00096.600
Colorado St.02.00087.533
Wyoming02.00059.357

Tuesday's Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (Pa.)201.000510.333
Fairleigh Dickinson101.00088.500
Wagner11.50085.615
Sacred Heart11.50079.438
Stonehill11.500511.313
CCSU11.500313.188
Merrimack11.500313.188
St. Francis (NY)01.00067.462
LIU02.000212.143

