All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Drexel
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Hofstra
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Northeastern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Wednesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|FAU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Kentucky
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Cleveland St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Robert Morris
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Wright St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Monday's Games
Wright St. 82, IUPUI 68
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Yale
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Sunday's Games
Cornell 74, Dartmouth 63
Monday's Games
Penn at Brown, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Siena
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Niagara
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|5
|.615
|Rider
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairfield
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|St. Peter's
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Marist
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Sunday's Games
Siena 70, Fairfield 61
Iona 73, St. Peter's 55
Quinnipiac 84, Manhattan 65
Monday's Games
Niagara 61, Rider 59
Mount St. Mary's 64, Canisius 60
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Monday's Games
St. Mary's (Md.) at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toccoa Falls at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Goucher at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|S. Illinois
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Murray St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|7
|.500
|Drake
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Belmont
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Valparaiso
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Sunday's Games
Murray St. 78, Evansville 61
Indiana St. 68, Valparaiso 50
Missouri St. 52, Drake 49
S. Illinois 63, Belmont 45
Wednesday's Games
N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Bradley at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Jose St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Boise St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Tuesday's Games
Utah St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Wagner
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Merrimack
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
