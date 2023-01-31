All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UT Martin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Morehead St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Missouri
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|S. Indiana
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|E. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
UALR at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Arizona
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|3
|.864
|Southern Cal
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Utah
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Oregon
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Arizona St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Colorado
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|Stanford
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Oregon St.
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|18
|.143
Thursday's Games
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 9 p.m.
California at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|7
|.708
|Lehigh
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|8
|.619
|American
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Army
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|Lafayette
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|Navy
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Holy Cross
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|Boston U.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|Bucknell
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
Monday's Games
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 63
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|3
|.857
|Tennessee
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Auburn
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Georgia
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|7
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|.125
|13
|8
|.619
|LSU
|1
|7
|.125
|12
|9
|.571
|Mississippi
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Georgia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
LSU at Missouri, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Samford
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Wofford
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Carolina
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Chattanooga
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Mercer
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|The Citadel
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|ETSU
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|VMI
|0
|10
|.000
|5
|18
|.217
Monday's Games
Chicago St. 76, The Citadel 75
Wednesday's Games
Wofford at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 7 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 7 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Louisiana
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|Northwestern St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas A&M Commerce
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Nicholls
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Houston Christian
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|Lamar
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|McNeese St.
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|10
|.545
|Alcorn St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|11
|.476
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|Jackson St.
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|16
|.273
|Texas Southern
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Florida A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|16
|.200
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|21
|.087
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 88, Alabama A&M 77
Alcorn St. 63, Grambling St. 60
Florida A&M 69, Alabama St. 58
Southern U. 73, Jackson St. 62
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|W. Illinois
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|11
|.522
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|13
|.409
|UMKC
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Thomas (MN)
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|South Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|13
|.435
|Denver
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Omaha
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
|North Dakota
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
Monday's Games
Oral Roberts 103, South Dakota 53
S. Dakota St. 67, UMKC 66
Thursday's Games
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|4
|.818
|Marshall
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|James Madison
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|Old Dominion
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Troy
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Georgia Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|South Alabama
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|13
|.409
|Georgia St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Arkansas St.
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|14
|.391
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Gonzaga
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|4
|.818
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Santa Clara
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Pacific
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|9
|.625
|BYU
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|10
|.583
|Portland
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|San Diego
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Pepperdine
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Seattle
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|S. Utah
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Grand Canyon
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Cal Baptist
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Tarleton St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Abilene Christian
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|11
|.500
|Utah Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|New Mexico St.
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
