All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00000.000
Delaware00.00000.000
Drexel00.00000.000
Elon00.00000.000
Hampton00.00000.000
Hofstra00.00000.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00000.000
NC A&T00.00000.000
Northeastern00.00000.000
Stony Brook00.00000.000
Towson00.00000.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00000.000
William & Mary00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 92, Stony Brook 52

Hofstra 84, Northeastern 52

NC A&T 73, Hampton 72, OT

William & Mary 74, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Delaware 70, Elon 54

Towson 57, UNC-Wilmington 53

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.00000.000
FAU00.00000.000
FIU00.00000.000
Louisiana Tech00.00000.000
Middle Tennessee00.00000.000
North Texas00.00000.000
Rice00.00000.000
UAB00.00000.000
UTEP00.00000.000
UTSA00.00000.000
W. Kentucky00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

FAU 75, UTEP 49

Charlotte 70, Rice 54

Middle Tennessee 63, Louisiana Tech 49

UTSA 95, FIU 91

UAB 72, W. Kentucky 60

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.00.00000.000
Detroit00.00000.000
Fort Wayne00.00000.000
Green Bay00.00000.000
IUPUI00.00000.000
Milwaukee00.00000.000
N. Kentucky00.00000.000
Oakland00.00000.000
Robert Morris00.00000.000
Wright St.00.00000.000
Youngstown St.00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Wright St. 82, Detroit 71

N. Kentucky 78, Oakland 69

Fort Wayne 78, Green Bay 61

Youngstown St. 93, IUPUI 79

Milwaukee 81, Cleveland St. 72

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00000.000
Hartford00.00000.000

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Brown00.00000.000
Columbia00.00000.000
Cornell00.00000.000
Dartmouth00.00000.000
Harvard00.00000.000
Penn00.00000.000
Princeton00.00000.000
Yale00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Brown 84, Columbia 73

Princeton 58, Harvard 56

Penn 89, Dartmouth 79

Yale 76, Cornell 58

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Canisius00.00000.000
Fairfield00.00000.000
Iona00.00000.000
Manhattan00.00000.000
Marist00.00000.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00000.000
Niagara00.00000.000
Quinnipiac00.00000.000
Rider00.00000.000
Siena00.00000.000
St. Peter's00.00000.000

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.

St. Peter's at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Rider, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.00000.000
Ball St.00.00000.000
Bowling Green00.00000.000
Buffalo00.00000.000
Cent. Michigan00.00000.000
E. Michigan00.00000.000
Kent St.00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00000.000
N. Illinois00.00000.000
Ohio00.00000.000
Toledo00.00000.000
W. Michigan00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 85, Ohio 68

N. Illinois 84, Cent. Michigan 80

Toledo 101, Buffalo 71

E. Michigan 75, Ball St. 68

Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 69

Akron 81, W. Michigan 64

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00000.000
Delaware St.00.00000.000
Howard00.00000.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00000.000
Morgan St.00.00000.000
NC Central00.00000.000
Norfolk St.00.00000.000
SC State00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Coppin St. 57

Morgan St. 83, Delaware St. 78

NC Central 68, Howard 60

Norfolk St. 88, SC State 76

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Belmont00.00000.000
Bradley00.00000.000
Drake00.00000.000
Evansville00.00000.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00000.000
Illinois St.00.00000.000
Indiana St.00.00000.000
Missouri St.00.00000.000
Murray St.00.00000.000
N. Iowa00.00000.000
S. Illinois00.00000.000
Valparaiso00.00000.000

Sunday's Games

Belmont at N. Iowa, 12:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Air Force00.00000.000
Boise St.00.00000.000
Colorado St.00.00000.000
Fresno St.00.00000.000
Nevada00.00000.000
New Mexico00.00000.000
San Diego St.00.00000.000
San Jose St.00.00000.000
UNLV00.00000.000
Utah St.00.00000.000
Wyoming00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. 74, Boise St. 68, OT

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CCSU00.00000.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00000.000
LIU00.00000.000
Merrimack00.00000.000
Sacred Heart00.00000.000
St. Francis (NY)00.00000.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00000.000
Stonehill00.00000.000
Wagner00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart 69, CCSU 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 86, St. Francis (NY) 69

Merrimack 80, LIU 59

Wagner 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

