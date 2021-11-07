All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Albany (NY)00.00000.000
Binghamton00.00000.000
Hartford00.00000.000
Maine00.00000.000
Mass.-Lowell00.00000.000
NJIT00.00000.000
New Hampshire00.00000.000
Stony Brook00.00000.000
UMBC00.00000.000
Vermont00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Rivier at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

UMBC at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.00000.000
East Carolina00.00000.000
Houston00.00000.000
Memphis00.00000.000
SMU00.00000.000
South Florida00.00000.000
Temple00.00000.000
Tulane00.00000.000
Tulsa00.00000.000
UCF00.00000.000
Wichita St.00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Evansville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Memphis, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00000.000
Dayton00.00000.000
Duquesne00.00000.000
Fordham00.00000.000
George Mason00.00000.000
George Washington00.00000.000
La Salle00.00000.000
Rhode Island00.00000.000
Richmond00.00000.000
Saint Joseph's00.00000.000
Saint Louis00.00000.000
St. Bonaventure00.00000.000
UMass00.00000.000
VCU00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at VCU, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rider at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

UMBC at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Fordham, 8 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart at La Salle, 8 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Saint Joseph's, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.00000.000
Clemson00.00000.000
Duke00.00000.000
Florida St.00.00000.000
Georgia Tech00.00000.000
Louisville00.00000.000
Miami00.00000.000
NC State00.00000.000
North Carolina00.00000.000
Notre Dame00.00000.000
Pittsburgh00.00000.000
Syracuse00.00000.000
Virginia00.00000.000
Virginia Tech00.00000.000
Wake Forest00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Canisius at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Bucknell at NC State, 8 p.m.

Maine at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Duke at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bellarmine00.00000.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00000.000
E. Kentucky00.00000.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.00000.000
Jacksonville00.00000.000
Jacksonville St.00.00000.000
Kennesaw St.00.00000.000
Liberty00.00000.000
Lipscomb00.00000.000
North Alabama00.00000.000
North Florida00.00000.000
Stetson00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Georgetown College at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Florida National at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Memorial at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Birmingham-Southern at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.00000.000
Iowa St.00.00000.000
Kansas00.00000.000
Kansas St.00.00000.000
Oklahoma00.00000.000
Oklahoma St.00.00000.000
TCU00.00000.000
Texas00.00000.000
Texas Tech00.00000.000
West Virginia00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Kansas vs. Michigan St. at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Oakland at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.00000.000
Creighton00.00000.000
DePaul00.00000.000
Georgetown00.00000.000
Marquette00.00000.000
Providence00.00000.000
Seton Hall00.00000.000
St. John's00.00000.000
UConn00.00000.000
Villanova00.00000.000
Xavier00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.

Fairfield at Providence, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

MVSU at St. John's, 7:45 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Creighton, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington00.00000.000
Idaho00.00000.000
Idaho St.00.00000.000
Montana00.00000.000
Montana St.00.00000.000
N. Arizona00.00000.000
N. Colorado00.00000.000
Portland St.00.00000.000
S. Utah00.00000.000
Sacramento St.00.00000.000
Weber St.00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Eastern Oregon at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Western Colorado University at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Dickinson State at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Nevada, 10 p.m.

William Jessup at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00000.000
Charleston Southern00.00000.000
Gardner-Webb00.00000.000
Hampton00.00000.000
High Point00.00000.000
Longwood00.00000.000
NC A&T00.00000.000
Presbyterian00.00000.000
Radford00.00000.000
SC-Upstate00.00000.000
UNC-Asheville00.00000.000
Winthrop00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

Emory & Henry at Radford, 5:30 p.m.

Johnson & Wales (NC) at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

William Peace at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at High Point, 8 p.m.

Longwood at Iowa, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.00000.000
Indiana00.00000.000
Iowa00.00000.000
Maryland00.00000.000
Michigan00.00000.000
Michigan St.00.00000.000
Minnesota00.00000.000
Nebraska00.00000.000
Northwestern00.00000.000
Ohio St.00.00000.000
Penn St.00.00000.000
Purdue00.00000.000
Rutgers00.00000.000
Wisconsin00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

E. Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Kansas vs. Michigan St. at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Longwood at Iowa, 10 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CS Bakersfield00.00000.000
CS Northridge00.00000.000
Cal Poly00.00000.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00000.000
Hawaii00.00000.000
Long Beach St.00.00000.000
UC Davis00.00000.000
UC Irvine00.00000.000
UC Riverside00.00000.000
UC San Diego00.00000.000
UC Santa Barbara00.00000.000

Tuesday's Games

UC San Diego at California, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Westcliff University at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UCLA, 11 p.m.

