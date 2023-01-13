All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|UT Martin
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Morehead St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|SE Missouri
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Tennessee St.
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|S. Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|E. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|UALR
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
Thursday's Games
SE Missouri 94, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71
SIU-Edwardsville 80, E. Illinois 62
Tennessee Tech 79, Morehead St. 62
S. Indiana 74, UALR 67
UT Martin 77, Tennessee St. 66
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
UALR at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SIU-Edwardsville, 6:30 p.m.
UT Martin at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Arizona St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Southern Cal
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Oregon
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Washington St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|California
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Stanford
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 90, Oregon 73
Southern Cal 68, Colorado 61
Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|American
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Army
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Lehigh
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Holy Cross
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Boston U.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|14
|.222
|Navy
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Saturday's Games
Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Tennessee
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Auburn
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Georgia
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|LSU
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
Saturday's Games
Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon
Georgia at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|W. Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|ETSU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Wofford
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Mercer
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|VMI
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 6 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|9
|.400
|Northwestern St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Houston Christian
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Lamar
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Incarnate Word
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Thursday's Games
Houston Christian 68, Texas A&M Commerce 59
Lamar 69, Nicholls 66
New Orleans 85, Incarnate Word 79, OT
SE Louisiana 85, Texas A&M-CC 82, OT
Northwestern St. 89, McNeese St. 75
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Grambling St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|10
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Prairie View
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
|Texas Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|11
|.389
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|UMKC
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Omaha
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Denver
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|North Dakota
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Thursday's Games
Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 63
UMKC 81, St. Thomas (MN) 60
Omaha 69, North Dakota 63
N. Dakota St. 90, Denver 70
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Marshall
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Southern Miss.
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Texas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|James Madison
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Appalachian St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
Thursday's Games
Georgia Southern 67, Appalachian St. 65
Troy 65, Georgia St. 53
Coastal Carolina 67, Old Dominion 66
Louisiana-Lafayette 86, Louisiana-Monroe 73
Texas St. 61, Arkansas St. 58
South Alabama 63, James Madison 62
Marshall 89, Southern Miss. 67
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Pacific
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|BYU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|7
|.632
|San Diego
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Loyola Marymount 62
Gonzaga 75, BYU 74
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at BYU, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pacific, 9 p.m.
Portland at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Tarleton St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Cal Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Utah Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Thursday's Games
Grand Canyon 80, Texas-Arlington 48
S. Utah 86, Sam Houston St. 74
Stephen F. Austin 85, Utah Tech 72
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.