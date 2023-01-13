All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville41.800135.722
UT Martin32.600117.611
Morehead St.32.600108.556
SE Missouri32.600810.444
Tennessee Tech32.600711.389
Tennessee St.23.400108.556
S. Indiana23.40099.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)23.400711.389
E. Illinois23.400612.333
UALR14.200513.278

Thursday's Games

SE Missouri 94, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71

SIU-Edwardsville 80, E. Illinois 62

Tennessee Tech 79, Morehead St. 62

S. Indiana 74, UALR 67

UT Martin 77, Tennessee St. 66

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

UALR at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at SIU-Edwardsville, 6:30 p.m.

UT Martin at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA501.000142.875
Arizona St.51.833143.824
Utah51.833125.706
Southern Cal42.667125.706
Arizona32.600142.875
Oregon33.50098.529
Colorado34.429117.611
Washington St.34.429810.444
California24.333314.176
Oregon St.14.20079.438
Washington15.16798.529
Stanford05.000510.333

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. 90, Oregon 73

Southern Cal 68, Colorado 61

Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate501.000117.611
American41.800124.750
Army41.800108.556
Lehigh32.60088.500
Holy Cross32.600612.333
Boston U.23.40099.500
Lafayette23.400414.222
Navy14.20089.471
Loyola (Md.)14.200612.333
Bucknell05.000711.389

Saturday's Games

Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama401.000142.875
Tennessee401.000142.875
Texas A&M301.000115.688
Auburn31.750133.813
Georgia21.667124.750
Missouri22.500133.813
Florida22.50097.563
South Carolina12.33388.500
Vanderbilt12.33388.500
Arkansas13.250124.750
LSU13.250124.750
Mississippi St.13.250124.750
Kentucky13.250106.625
Mississippi04.00088.500

Saturday's Games

Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon

Georgia at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford501.000117.611
Furman41.800135.722
UNC-Greensboro41.800108.556
Chattanooga32.600117.611
W. Carolina32.600108.556
ETSU32.600711.389
Wofford23.400108.556
The Citadel14.200611.353
Mercer05.000711.389
VMI05.000513.278

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC31.750107.588
SE Louisiana31.75098.529
New Orleans31.75069.400
Northwestern St.22.500107.588
Nicholls22.50079.438
Texas A&M Commerce22.500612.333
Houston Christian22.500512.294
McNeese St.22.500512.294
Lamar13.250512.294
Incarnate Word04.000611.353

Thursday's Games

Houston Christian 68, Texas A&M Commerce 59

Lamar 69, Nicholls 66

New Orleans 85, Incarnate Word 79, OT

SE Louisiana 85, Texas A&M-CC 82, OT

Northwestern St. 89, McNeese St. 75

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.401.00089.471
Jackson St.301.000412.250
Grambling St.31.750106.625
Alcorn St.21.667510.333
Alabama A&M22.500611.353
Ark.-Pine Bluff22.500611.353
Prairie View22.500611.353
Alabama St.22.500413.235
Bethune-Cookman12.333511.313
MVSU13.250216.111
Texas Southern04.000413.235
Florida A&M03.000212.143

Saturday's Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts501.000144.778
N. Dakota St.42.667711.389
S. Dakota St.32.60089.471
South Dakota32.60089.471
UMKC32.600711.389
St. Thomas (MN)43.571137.650
Omaha33.500711.389
W. Illinois24.33398.529
Denver15.167109.526
North Dakota05.000612.333

Thursday's Games

Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 63

UMKC 81, St. Thomas (MN) 60

Omaha 69, North Dakota 63

N. Dakota St. 90, Denver 70

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Troy41.800126.667
Georgia Southern41.800117.611
Marshall32.600144.778
Southern Miss.32.600144.778
Louisiana-Lafayette32.600134.765
Texas St.32.600108.556
Louisiana-Monroe32.600711.389
James Madison23.400117.611
Old Dominion23.400107.588
Appalachian St.23.40099.500
Coastal Carolina23.40088.500
South Alabama23.40089.471
Arkansas St.14.20099.500
Georgia St.14.20089.471

Thursday's Games

Georgia Southern 67, Appalachian St. 65

Troy 65, Georgia St. 53

Coastal Carolina 67, Old Dominion 66

Louisiana-Lafayette 86, Louisiana-Monroe 73

Texas St. 61, Arkansas St. 58

South Alabama 63, James Madison 62

Marshall 89, Southern Miss. 67

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga401.000153.833
Saint Mary's (Cal.)401.000154.789
Pacific31.750109.526
BYU32.600137.650
Santa Clara22.500145.737
Loyola Marymount23.400127.632
San Diego23.400910.474
San Francisco13.250127.632
Portland03.000810.444
Pepperdine04.000711.389

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Loyola Marymount 62

Gonzaga 75, BYU 74

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at BYU, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.501.000144.778
Stephen F. Austin501.000135.722
Seattle301.000124.750
S. Utah41.800126.667
Grand Canyon31.750125.706
Tarleton St.22.50098.529
Sam Houston St.23.400125.706
Cal Baptist23.400108.556
Abilene Christian13.25098.529
Utah Tech13.25098.529
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.20098.529
New Mexico St.04.00079.438
Texas-Arlington05.000513.278

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon 80, Texas-Arlington 48

S. Utah 86, Sam Houston St. 74

Stephen F. Austin 85, Utah Tech 72

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.

Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

