All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000401.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00031.750
Delaware00.00021.667
Drexel00.00021.667
Northeastern00.00032.600
UNC-Wilmington00.00032.600
Towson00.00022.500
Elon00.00024.333
Hofstra00.00013.250
William & Mary00.00005.000

Sunday's Games

Temple 75, Elon 58

Howard 82, William & Mary 76

Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47

Monday's Games

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000301.000
FIU00.00041.800
UAB00.00041.800
Louisiana Tech00.00031.750
Marshall00.00031.750
Middle Tennessee00.00031.750
Rice00.00031.750
UTEP00.00031.750
North Texas00.00021.667
FAU00.00032.600
UTSA00.00033.500
Southern Miss.00.00022.500
Old Dominion00.00024.333
W. Kentucky00.00013.250

Sunday's Games

Penn 71, Old Dominion 63

Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75

UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41

Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66

Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58

FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT

Monday's Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.00021.667
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Cleveland St.00.00022.500
Ill.-Chicago00.00022.500
Oakland00.00022.500
Youngstown St.00.00023.400
Milwaukee00.00012.333
Wright St.00.00012.333
Detroit00.00004.000
Green Bay00.00005.000
IUPUI00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58

Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53

Monday's Games

Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.000401.000
Princeton00.00041.800
Harvard00.00031.750
Brown00.00042.667
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Yale00.00032.600
Columbia00.00022.500
Penn00.00034.429

Sunday's Games

Penn 71, Old Dominion 63

Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80

Monday's Games

Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon

Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000501.000
Manhattan00.00041.800
Monmouth (NJ)00.00031.750
Quinnipiac00.00031.750
Fairfield00.00022.500
Marist00.00022.500
Niagara00.00023.400
Rider00.00023.400
Canisius00.00004.000
Siena00.00004.000
St. Peter's00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53

Monday's Games

SUNY-Fredonia at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000401.000
Ohio00.00031.750
Akron00.00021.667
Buffalo00.00021.667
Toledo00.00021.667
Kent St.00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00023.400
Cent. Michigan00.00012.333
W. Michigan00.00012.333
Bowling Green00.00013.250
E. Michigan00.00013.250
N. Illinois00.00013.250

Sunday's Games

Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58

Ball St. 89, UMass 86

Monday's Games

Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon

Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00051.833
Howard00.00042.667
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00022.500
Delaware St.00.00023.400
Morgan St.00.00023.400
SC State00.00015.167
Coppin St.00.00016.143
NC Central00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48

Howard 82, William & Mary 76

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.000401.000
Drake00.000301.000
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Indiana St.00.00033.500
Illinois St.00.00022.500
S. Illinois00.00022.500
Evansville00.00023.400
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Bradley00.00014.200
Valparaiso00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47

New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66

Monday's Games

Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000501.000
Fresno St.00.000301.000
Wyoming00.000301.000
Air Force00.00041.800
Utah St.00.00041.800
New Mexico00.00031.750
San Diego St.00.00031.750
UNLV00.00031.750
Boise St.00.00032.600
Nevada00.00013.250
San Jose St.00.00013.250

Sunday's Games

Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50

Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65

Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70

Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81

Monday's Games

Wichita St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 12 a.m.

Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00033.500
Bryant00.00023.400
Mount St. Mary's00.00023.400
Sacred Heart00.00023.400
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00012.333
CCSU00.00005.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00003.000
LIU00.00003.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62

Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John's, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000301.000
Belmont00.00031.750
Austin Peay00.00022.500
Morehead St.00.00023.400
UT Martin00.00023.400
SIU-Edwardsville00.00024.333
SE Missouri00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00013.250
Tennessee St.00.00013.250
Tennessee Tech00.00013.250

Sunday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) 86, SIU-Edwardsville 73

UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72

Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46

South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66

Monday's Games

ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

