All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Sunday's Games
Temple 75, Elon 58
Howard 82, William & Mary 76
Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47
Monday's Games
Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon
Drexel vs. Tulane at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Molloy at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Sunday's Games
Penn 71, Old Dominion 63
Southern Miss. 82, Lamar 75
UAB 86, Alabama A&M 41
Marshall 80, Jackson St. 66
Texas A&M-CC 77, UTSA 58
FIU 74, UNC-Greensboro 71, OT
Monday's Games
Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon
Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Dakota at FIU, 11 a.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
Weber St. 68, Green Bay 58
Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53
Monday's Games
Vermont vs. Oakland at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Wright St. vs. George Washington at Naples, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Spalding at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Sunday's Games
Penn 71, Old Dominion 63
Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80
Monday's Games
Brown vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Cornell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Utah vs. Yale at Fort Myers, F.L., Noon
Penn at Towson, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Niagara 58, Youngstown St. 53
Monday's Games
SUNY-Fredonia at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Siena, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Middle Tennessee vs. Rider at Cancun, 12:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
LIU at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Sunday's Games
Boston U. 76, N. Illinois 58
Ball St. 89, UMass 86
Monday's Games
Kent St. vs. James Madison at Naples, F.L., Noon
Toledo vs. Charlotte at Nassau, Noon
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Akron vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo at Cancun, 6 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
W. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
Xavier 88, Norfolk St. 48
Howard 82, William & Mary 76
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Warren Wilson at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Regent University at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at Canisius, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
Northeastern 59, S. Illinois 47
New Mexico St. 80, Indiana St. 66
Monday's Games
Rice vs. Evansville at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Bradley vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Jacksonville St. at Nassau, 5:30 p.m.
Creighton vs. S. Illinois at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Sunday's Games
Boise St. 60, Mississippi 50
Air Force 73, Bethune-Cookman 65
Utah St. 73, Oklahoma 70
Colorado St. 95, Creighton 81
Monday's Games
Wichita St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 12 a.m.
Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Northeastern at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Western New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pepperdine vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
Nevada vs. George Mason at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Denver at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Nevada vs. Washington at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Whittier at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
Bryant 78, Holy Cross 62
Virginia Tech 72, Merrimack 43
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CCSU at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. John's, 7 p.m.
LIU at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Army, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Cornell, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Sunday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) 86, SIU-Edwardsville 73
UT Martin 77, North Dakota 72
Mississippi St. 66, Morehead St. 46
South Dakota 83, Tennessee St. 66
Monday's Games
ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
Carver at UT Martin, 3 p.m.