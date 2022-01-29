All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont601.000144.778
Stony Brook52.714137.650
Binghamton53.62589.471
Albany (NY)43.571811.421
Hartford22.500412.250
New Hampshire34.42988.500
UMBC34.429810.444
NJIT35.375810.444
Mass.-Lowell25.286109.526
Maine16.143414.222

Friday's Games

Stony Brook 76, New Hampshire 69

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000172.895
SMU61.857154.789
Temple42.667116.647
Tulane53.62589.471
Cincinnati43.571146.700
Memphis54.556118.579
UCF44.500126.667
East Carolina25.286118.579
Wichita St.14.200107.588
South Florida15.167612.333
Tulsa07.000612.333

Saturday's Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, Noon

Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, Noon

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson61.857163.842
Dayton62.750147.667
George Mason31.750107.588
VCU52.714126.667
Saint Louis42.667136.684
St. Bonaventure32.600115.688
Richmond43.571137.650
Rhode Island34.429127.632
Saint Joseph's35.375910.474
Fordham24.33399.500
George Washington24.333612.333
UMass25.286910.474
Duquesne14.200611.353
La Salle16.143611.353

Friday's Games

Dayton 53, Rhode Island 51

Saturday's Games

La Salle at Davidson, Noon

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fordham at George Washington, Noon

George Mason at UMass, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami72.778155.750
Duke62.750163.842
Notre Dame62.750136.684
Wake Forest73.700174.810
North Carolina63.667146.700
Florida St.63.667136.684
Virginia64.600128.600
Louisville55.500119.550
Clemson36.333119.550
Syracuse36.333911.450
Boston College36.333811.421
Pittsburgh36.333812.400
NC State37.3001011.476
Georgia Tech26.250910.474
Virginia Tech27.2221010.500

Saturday's Games

Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon

Duke at Louisville, Noon

NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.701.000146.700
Liberty501.000146.700
Bellarmine61.857129.571
Kennesaw St.42.667910.474
Jacksonville43.571127.632
Cent. Arkansas33.500613.316
Florida Gulf Coast34.429138.619
E. Kentucky25.2861011.476
Lipscomb25.286913.409
Stetson25.286812.400
North Alabama16.143812.400
North Florida16.143516.238

Saturday's Games

E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas61.857172.895
Baylor62.750182.900
Texas53.625155.750
Texas Tech53.625155.750
TCU33.500134.765
Iowa St.35.375155.750
Oklahoma35.375137.650
Oklahoma St.35.375109.526
West Virginia25.286136.684
Kansas St.26.250109.526

Saturday's Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence71.875172.895
Villanova82.800155.750
UConn52.714144.778
Marquette73.700156.714
Creighton43.571126.667
Xavier44.500145.737
St. John's34.429117.611
Seton Hall36.333127.632
Butler36.3331010.500
DePaul18.111109.526
Georgetown06.000611.353

Saturday's Games

Georgetown at Butler, Noon

Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m.

St. John's at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Marquette at Providence, 12:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.81.889155.750
Montana St.72.778155.750
Montana72.778146.700
S. Utah62.750126.667
N. Colorado52.714109.526
E. Washington54.556119.550
N. Arizona34.429711.389
Sacramento St.27.222610.375
Portland St.27.222413.235
Idaho28.200515.250
Idaho St.19.100316.158

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood601.000145.737
Winthrop61.857137.650
SC-Upstate52.714811.421
Campbell43.571117.611
Gardner-Webb43.5711010.500
NC A&T43.571912.429
High Point33.500911.450
UNC-Asheville34.429119.550
Radford25.286613.316
Presbyterian15.167912.429
Hampton15.167512.294
Charleston Southern16.143415.211

Saturday's Games

High Point at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin72.778163.842
Illinois72.778145.737
Michigan St.62.750154.789
Ohio St.62.750134.765
Purdue63.667173.850
Indiana64.600155.750
Michigan43.571107.588
Rutgers54.556118.579
Iowa45.444146.700
Maryland36.333119.550
Penn St.36.33389.471
Minnesota26.250116.647
Northwestern27.22299.500
Nebraska09.000614.300

Saturday's Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton501.000125.706
Hawaii501.000105.667
Long Beach St.41.80099.500
UC Riverside32.600106.625
UC Irvine23.40077.500
UC Davis12.33386.571
UC Santa Barbara12.33387.533
CS Bakersfield14.20068.429
Cal Poly14.200512.294
CS Northridge16.143514.263
UC San Diego00.000811.421

Friday's Games

Hawaii 72, CS Northridge 65

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

