All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
SC State at Tennessee St., Noon
SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Champion Christian at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Lyon College at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Kansas St. 63, California 54
Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44
Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50
Grambling St. 83, Colorado 74
Arizona 95, Southern U. 78
Oregon St. 60, Florida A&M 43
UC Irvine 69, Oregon 56
UCLA 93, Long Beach St. 69
Washington 75, North Florida 67
Saturday's Games
Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
UConn 86, Boston U. 57
Navy 74, Princeton 73
Saturday's Games
Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.
Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wells at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Misericordia at Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78
Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52
Mississippi 80, FAU 67
South Carolina 60, Clemson 58
Southern Miss. 60, Vanderbilt 48
Mississippi St. 73, Akron 54
Alabama 95, Liberty 59
Arkansas 74, Fordham 48
Auburn 67, South Florida 59
Missouri 92, Penn 85
Texas A&M 77, Abilene Christian 58
Wake Forest 81, Georgia 71
Saturday's Games
Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Mercer 118, Milligan 64
Furman 89, Belmont 74
Miami 79, UNC-Greensboro 65
ETSU 77, Elon 64
Saturday's Games
Belhaven at Samford, 3 p.m.
Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Brescia at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Tulane 75, McNeese St. 58
N. Colorado 80, Texas A&M Commerce 77
TCU 77, Lamar 66
Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55
Colorado St. 80, SE Louisiana 69
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Ill.) at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Champion Christian at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Huston at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Trinity (Texas) at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Grambling St. 83, Colorado 74
Oklahoma 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Arizona 95, Southern U. 78
Oregon St. 60, Florida A&M 43
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 72, MVSU 54
Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Oral Roberts 95, John Brown 62
St. Thomas (MN) 83, Chicago St. 61
Illinois 86, UMKC 48
DePaul 86, W. Illinois 74
Saturday's Games
Dakota St. at South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.
Calvary at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Harvard 61
Coastal Carolina 110, Methodist 47
Drexel 71, Old Dominion 59
Southern Miss. 60, Vanderbilt 48
New Mexico 80, South Alabama 74
Saturday's Games
James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Va. Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Central Baptist at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Lyon College at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Gonzaga 64, Michigan St. 63
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Pepperdine 71
Portland 98, Portland St. 91
San Diego St. 82, BYU 75
Saturday's Games
UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.
UC Merced at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Texas A&M 77, Abilene Christian 58
Cal Baptist 59, NJIT 43
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Southwestern (Texas) at Texas-Arlington, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.
