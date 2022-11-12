All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000101.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.000101.000
Tennessee St.00.000101.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00011.500
Morehead St.00.00011.500
Tennessee Tech00.00011.500
UALR00.00011.500
E. Illinois00.00002.000
S. Indiana00.00001.000
UT Martin00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

SC State at Tennessee St., Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Champion Christian at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Lyon College at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.000201.000
Oregon St.00.000201.000
UCLA00.000201.000
Utah00.000201.000
Washington00.000201.000
Washington St.00.000101.000
Colorado00.00011.500
Oregon00.00011.500
Southern Cal00.00011.500
Stanford00.00011.500
California00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Kansas St. 63, California 54

Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44

Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50

Grambling St. 83, Colorado 74

Arizona 95, Southern U. 78

Oregon St. 60, Florida A&M 43

UC Irvine 69, Oregon 56

UCLA 93, Long Beach St. 69

Washington 75, North Florida 67

Saturday's Games

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.000201.000
Army00.000101.000
Bucknell00.000101.000
Boston U.00.00011.500
Colgate00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00011.500
American00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00001.000
Lehigh00.00002.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00002.000

Friday's Games

UConn 86, Boston U. 57

Navy 74, Princeton 73

Saturday's Games

Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wells at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Misericordia at Lehigh, 4 p.m.

Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000201.000
Arkansas00.000201.000
Auburn00.000201.000
Florida00.000201.000
Kentucky00.000201.000
Mississippi00.000201.000
Mississippi St.00.000201.000
Missouri00.000201.000
South Carolina00.000201.000
Texas A&M00.000201.000
LSU00.000101.000
Tennessee00.000101.000
Georgia00.00011.500
Vanderbilt00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78

Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52

Mississippi 80, FAU 67

South Carolina 60, Clemson 58

Southern Miss. 60, Vanderbilt 48

Mississippi St. 73, Akron 54

Alabama 95, Liberty 59

Arkansas 74, Fordham 48

Auburn 67, South Florida 59

Missouri 92, Penn 85

Texas A&M 77, Abilene Christian 58

Wake Forest 81, Georgia 71

Saturday's Games

Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
ETSU00.000201.000
Furman00.000201.000
Samford00.000201.000
Wofford00.000101.000
Chattanooga00.00011.500
Mercer00.00011.500
The Citadel00.00011.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00011.500
VMI00.00011.500
W. Carolina00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Mercer 118, Milligan 64

Furman 89, Belmont 74

Miami 79, UNC-Greensboro 65

ETSU 77, Elon 64

Saturday's Games

Belhaven at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Brescia at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.00011.500
McNeese St.00.00011.500
Northwestern St.00.00011.500
SE Louisiana00.00011.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00011.500
Houston Christian00.00002.000
Incarnate Word00.00001.000
New Orleans00.00001.000
Nicholls00.00002.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Tulane 75, McNeese St. 58

N. Colorado 80, Texas A&M Commerce 77

TCU 77, Lamar 66

Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55

Colorado St. 80, SE Louisiana 69

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Ill.) at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Champion Christian at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Huston at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Trinity (Texas) at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.000201.000
Prairie View00.000201.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00012.333
Alabama A&M00.00001.000
Alabama St.00.00002.000
Alcorn St.00.00001.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00002.000
Florida A&M00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00001.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Southern U.00.00002.000
Texas Southern00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Grambling St. 83, Colorado 74

Oklahoma 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Arizona 95, Southern U. 78

Oregon St. 60, Florida A&M 43

Saturday's Games

Hawaii 72, MVSU 54

Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.000201.000
W. Illinois00.00021.667
North Dakota00.00011.500
Oral Roberts00.00011.500
S. Dakota St.00.00011.500
South Dakota00.00011.500
St. Thomas (MN)00.00011.500
N. Dakota St.00.00002.000
Omaha00.00002.000
UMKC00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Oral Roberts 95, John Brown 62

St. Thomas (MN) 83, Chicago St. 61

Illinois 86, UMKC 48

DePaul 86, W. Illinois 74

Saturday's Games

Dakota St. at South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.

Calvary at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.00.000201.000
Coastal Carolina00.000201.000
James Madison00.000201.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000201.000
Southern Miss.00.000201.000
Troy00.000201.000
Arkansas St.00.000101.000
Georgia St.00.000101.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00011.500
Old Dominion00.00011.500
South Alabama00.00011.500
Texas St.00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00002.000
Marshall00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Harvard 61

Coastal Carolina 110, Methodist 47

Drexel 71, Old Dominion 59

Southern Miss. 60, Vanderbilt 48

New Mexico 80, South Alabama 74

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Va. Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Central Baptist at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Lyon College at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland00.000301.000
Gonzaga00.000201.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000201.000
San Diego00.000201.000
San Francisco00.000201.000
Santa Clara00.000201.000
BYU00.00011.500
Loyola Marymount00.00011.500
Pepperdine00.00011.500
Pacific00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Gonzaga 64, Michigan St. 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Pepperdine 71

Portland 98, Portland St. 91

San Diego St. 82, BYU 75

Saturday's Games

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.

UC Merced at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.000201.000
Sam Houston St.00.000201.000
Seattle00.000201.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000201.000
New Mexico St.00.000101.000
Abilene Christian00.00011.500
Cal Baptist00.00011.500
S. Utah00.00011.500
Tarleton St.00.00011.500
Utah Valley St.00.00011.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00001.000
Texas-Arlington00.00001.000
Utah Tech00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Texas A&M 77, Abilene Christian 58

Cal Baptist 59, NJIT 43

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Southwestern (Texas) at Texas-Arlington, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.

