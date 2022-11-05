All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00000.000
Delaware00.00000.000
Drexel00.00000.000
Elon00.00000.000
Hampton00.00000.000
Hofstra00.00000.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00000.000
NC A&T00.00000.000
Northeastern00.00000.000
Stony Brook00.00000.000
Towson00.00000.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00000.000
William & Mary00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Wilmington (DC) at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Elon, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at William & Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Florida, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.00000.000
FAU00.00000.000
FIU00.00000.000
Louisiana Tech00.00000.000
Middle Tennessee00.00000.000
North Texas00.00000.000
Rice00.00000.000
UAB00.00000.000
UTEP00.00000.000
UTSA00.00000.000
W. Kentucky00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Brescia at Middle Tennessee, Noon

Coppin St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Lynn at FAU, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at FIU, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

S. Nazarene at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Trinity (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Mississippi College at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 9 p.m.

Rice at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.00.00000.000
Detroit00.00000.000
Fort Wayne00.00000.000
Green Bay00.00000.000
IUPUI00.00000.000
Milwaukee00.00000.000
N. Kentucky00.00000.000
Oakland00.00000.000
Robert Morris00.00000.000
Wright St.00.00000.000
Youngstown St.00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Defiance at Oakland, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Engineering at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame (Ohio) at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

IUPUI at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00000.000
Hartford00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Brown00.00000.000
Columbia00.00000.000
Cornell00.00000.000
Dartmouth00.00000.000
Harvard00.00000.000
Penn00.00000.000
Princeton00.00000.000
Yale00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Harvard at Morehouse, 5 p.m.

Penn at Iona, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Brown at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Sarah Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Boston College, 8 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Canisius00.00000.000
Fairfield00.00000.000
Iona00.00000.000
Manhattan00.00000.000
Marist00.00000.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00000.000
Niagara00.00000.000
Quinnipiac00.00000.000
Rider00.00000.000
Siena00.00000.000
St. Peter's00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Penn at Iona, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

NJIT at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at VCU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.00000.000
Ball St.00.00000.000
Bowling Green00.00000.000
Buffalo00.00000.000
Cent. Michigan00.00000.000
E. Michigan00.00000.000
Kent St.00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00000.000
N. Illinois00.00000.000
Ohio00.00000.000
Toledo00.00000.000
W. Michigan00.00000.000

Monday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Earlham at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne St. (Mich.) at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Ill.-Springfield at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Miami (Ohio), 8:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00000.000
Delaware St.00.00000.000
Howard00.00000.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00000.000
Morgan St.00.00000.000
NC Central00.00000.000
Norfolk St.00.00000.000
SC State00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Howard at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Va.-Lynchburg at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Belmont00.00000.000
Bradley00.00000.000
Drake00.00000.000
Evansville00.00000.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00000.000
Illinois St.00.00000.000
Indiana St.00.00000.000
Missouri St.00.00000.000
Murray St.00.00000.000
N. Iowa00.00000.000
S. Illinois00.00000.000
Valparaiso00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wis.-Parkside at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Trinity (Ill.) at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

UALR at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Miami (Ohio), 8:30 p.m.

Wartburg at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Air Force00.00000.000
Boise St.00.00000.000
Colorado St.00.00000.000
Fresno St.00.00000.000
Nevada00.00000.000
New Mexico00.00000.000
San Diego St.00.00000.000
San Jose St.00.00000.000
UNLV00.00000.000
Utah St.00.00000.000
Wyoming00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Air Force at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Southern U. at UNLV, 10:15 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CCSU00.00000.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00000.000
LIU00.00000.000
Merrimack00.00000.000
Sacred Heart00.00000.000
St. Francis (NY)00.00000.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00000.000
Stonehill00.00000.000
Wagner00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Merrimack at St. John's, 6:45 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Wagner at Temple, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at UConn, 7:30 p.m.

CCSU at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

LIU at Utah, 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you