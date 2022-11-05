All Times EDT
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Wilmington (DC) at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Erskine at Elon, 7 p.m.
Edward Waters at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Towson, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at William & Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Florida, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Brescia at Middle Tennessee, Noon
Coppin St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lynn at FAU, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at FIU, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
S. Nazarene at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Trinity (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Mississippi College at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.
UTEP at Texas, 9 p.m.
Rice at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Defiance at Oakland, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Engineering at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame (Ohio) at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.
IUPUI at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Harvard at Morehouse, 5 p.m.
Penn at Iona, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Brown at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Sarah Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Boston College, 8 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Siena at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Penn at Iona, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
NJIT at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at VCU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Earlham at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne St. (Mich.) at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Ill.-Springfield at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Miami (Ohio), 8:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Howard at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Va.-Lynchburg at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Wis.-Parkside at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Trinity (Ill.) at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
UALR at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Miami (Ohio), 8:30 p.m.
Wartburg at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Air Force at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Colorado Christian at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Utah Tech at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Southern U. at UNLV, 10:15 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Merrimack at St. John's, 6:45 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Wagner at Temple, 7 p.m.
Stonehill at UConn, 7:30 p.m.
CCSU at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
LIU at Utah, 11 p.m.
