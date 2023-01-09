All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Hofstra
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Drexel
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Northeastern
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|NC A&T
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Hampton
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Elon
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Wednesday's Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Elon, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|UAB
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Rice
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|UTSA
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
Wednesday's Games
FAU at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UAB, 9 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Cleveland St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Wright St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|15
|.118
|IUPUI
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Sunday's Games
Oakland 75, Wright St. 73
N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 76, OT
Monday's Games
IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Monday's Games
East-West at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Cornell
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Yale
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Harvard
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Iona
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Rider
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Canisius
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Peter's
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|9
|.438
|Marist
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|9
|.357
Sunday's Games
Manhattan 64, Niagara 59
Marist 63, Mount St. Mary's 56
Quinnipiac 81, Iona 58
Siena 68, Rider 63
Canisius 67, St. Peter's 60, OT
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Bowling Green
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Toledo
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Ohio
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|W. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Tuesday's Games
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Howard
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|SC State
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Monday's Games
SC State at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Bradley
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Murray St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Iowa
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Drake
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Illinois St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Valparaiso
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Tuesday's Games
Belmont at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Drake at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|2
|.875
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Fresno St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Air Force
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Monday's Games
Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Stonehill
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Merrimack
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|LIU
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.