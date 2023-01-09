All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston401.000161.941
UNC-Wilmington401.000143.824
Hofstra31.750107.588
Drexel31.75097.563
Towson21.667106.625
Stony Brook21.667610.375
Northeastern22.50069.400
Delaware12.33397.563
William & Mary12.333610.375
NC A&T13.250611.353
Hampton04.000313.188
Elon03.000214.125
Monmouth (NJ)03.000115.063

Wednesday's Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Elon, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU401.000141.933
North Texas41.800133.813
UAB32.600124.750
Louisiana Tech32.600106.625
Rice22.500114.733
FIU22.50087.533
Charlotte23.400115.688
Middle Tennessee23.40097.563
W. Kentucky13.25096.600
UTEP13.25087.533
UTSA14.20079.438

Wednesday's Games

FAU at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 9 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee51.833115.688
N. Kentucky51.833107.588
Youngstown St.42.667125.706
Cleveland St.42.66798.529
Oakland42.667611.353
Fort Wayne33.500116.647
Robert Morris23.40079.438
Wright St.24.33398.529
Detroit24.333611.353
Green Bay15.167215.118
IUPUI05.000313.188

Sunday's Games

Oakland 75, Wright St. 73

N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 76, OT

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000413.235
Chicago St.00.000314.176

Monday's Games

East-West at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton301.000124.750
Cornell21.667124.750
Penn21.66798.529
Yale12.333115.688
Harvard12.333107.588
Brown12.33388.500
Columbia12.333612.333
Dartmouth12.333512.294

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena501.000115.688
Iona41.800115.688
Niagara42.66796.600
Quinnipiac33.500125.706
Rider33.50069.400
Manhattan33.500510.333
Fairfield23.40069.400
Mount St. Mary's23.400610.375
Canisius24.333411.267
St. Peter's25.28679.438
Marist14.20059.357

Sunday's Games

Manhattan 64, Niagara 59

Marist 63, Mount St. Mary's 56

Quinnipiac 81, Iona 58

Siena 68, Rider 63

Canisius 67, St. Peter's 60, OT

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.201.000123.800
Ball St.201.000114.733
Bowling Green201.00087.533
Buffalo201.00087.533
Toledo11.500105.667
Akron11.50096.600
Cent. Michigan11.50069.400
E. Michigan11.500411.267
Ohio02.00087.533
Miami (Ohio)02.00069.400
N. Illinois02.000411.267
W. Michigan02.000411.267

Tuesday's Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.101.000115.688
Howard101.00089.471
Morgan St.101.00078.467
Coppin St.101.000612.333
Md.-Eastern Shore01.00078.467
NC Central01.00078.467
SC State01.000314.176
Delaware St.01.000113.071

Monday's Games

SC State at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.601.000134.765
S. Illinois42.667125.706
Belmont42.667116.647
Bradley42.667116.647
Murray St.42.66797.563
Missouri St.42.66788.500
N. Iowa42.66788.500
Drake33.500125.706
Illinois St.24.333710.412
Ill.-Chicago15.16798.529
Valparaiso06.000611.353
Evansville06.000413.235

Tuesday's Games

Belmont at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Drake at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada401.000143.824
San Diego St.301.000123.800
Utah St.21.667133.813
Boise St.21.667124.750
New Mexico22.500142.875
San Jose St.22.500116.647
Fresno St.22.50069.400
UNLV12.333123.800
Colorado St.13.25098.529
Air Force03.00097.563
Wyoming03.000510.333

Monday's Games

Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boise St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson301.000108.556
St. Francis (Pa.)301.000610.375
Stonehill31.750711.389
Sacred Heart21.66799.500
CCSU22.500414.222
Merrimack22.500414.222
Wagner13.25087.533
St. Francis (NY)03.00069.400
LIU04.000214.125

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

